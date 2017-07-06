Nicholas Rodriguez and More to Star in GUYS AND DOLLS at Milwaukee Rep; Cast Announced!

Milwaukee Repertory Theater announced casting for the Tony Award-winning musical Guys and Dolls in the Quadracci Powerhouse this September 19 - October 29.

Guys and Dolls will be led by Emma Rose Brooks (Antonia in Man of La Mancha) as Sarah Brown, Kelley Faulkner (Sally Bowles in Cabaret) as Miss Adelaide, Richard R. Henry (Hunchback of Notre Dame, La Jolla) as Nathan Detroit, and Nicholas Rodriguez (Broadway's Tarzan) as Sky Masterson.

The production will also feature Adrian Aguilar (Broadway's Rocky) as Benny Southstreet, Matt Daniels (The Duke in Man of La Mancha) as Lt. Brannigan, Michael J. Farina (Sancho in Man of La Mancha) as Nicely-Nicely, Natalia Lepore Hagan (42nd Street Nat'l Tour) as Hot Box Dancer, Di'Monte Henning (Dreamgirls) as Harry the Horse, David Hess (Father in Ragtime) as Arvide Abernathy, and Gerald McIntyre (Once on this Island) as Rusty Charlie. Complete casting to be announced soon.

Guys and Dolls is directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements, making it his eighth musical staged in the Quadracci Powerhouse following Man of La Mancha (2016/17), Dreamgirls (2015/16), The Color Purple (2014/15), Ragtime (2013/14), Assassins (2012/13), Next to Normal (2011/12), and Cabaret (2010/11). The production features choreography by Tony nominee Stephen Mear (Disney's Mary Poppins and The Rep's Dreamgirls), music direction by Rep Associate Artist Dan Kazemi (Dreamgirls), set design by Scott Davis (The Royale), costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma (A Christmas Carol), lighting design by Jason Fassl (Man of La Mancha), sound design by Megan B. Henninger (Man of La Mancha), and musical supervision by Rep Associate Artist John Tanner (A Christmas Carol).

With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, Guys and Dolls is based on the stories of Damon Runyon that follows two small-time gamblers as they pursue love and luck from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba. This granddaddy of American Theater is considered one of the greatest musicals of all time featuring a timeless story and some of the best show tunes around including "Luck Be A Lady," "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat," and "I've Never been in Love Before." A show of this caliber is sure to thrill guys and dolls alike.

Guys and Dolls begins performances September 19 - October 29 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Opening night is set for Saturday, September 23. Subscription, single and group tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by phone at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office (108 E. Wells Street). Guys and Dolls is sponsored by BMO Wealth Management. The Rep is sponsored in part by The United Performing Arts Fund.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Adrian Aguilar, Benny Southstreet

Broadway: Rocky. Regional: The Full Monty (Peninsula Players); Saturday Night Fever, West Side Story, Funny Girl (Drury Lane); Pal Joey, Tick Tick Boom (Jeff Nomination), Double Trouble (Porchlight); Follies (Chicago Shakespear); Grease (American Theater Company); A Chorus Line, The Drowsy Chaperone, The Music Man (Marriot Theater).

Emma Rose Brooks, Sarah Brown

Emma is thrilled to be back at Milwaukee Rep! She was previously in last season's Man of La Mancha, playing the role of Antionia. A Vermont native, Emma graduated with a BFA from Rider University, and resides in her Grandmother's attic in Brooklyn, New York. Favorite roles include Annelle in Steel Magnolias and Petra in A Little Night Music (New London Barn Playhouse).

Matt Daniels, Lt. Brannigan

Matt is an actor, director, and teaching artist who last appeared at Milwaukee Rep as The Duke in Man of La Mancha. Theaters include First Stage, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, In Tandem, Forward Theater, Milwaukee Shakespeare, Lake Geneva Theatre, Kentucky Rep, and the Michigan, Illinois, North Carolina, and Notre Dame Shakespeare Festivals. He is the Associate Director of First Stage's Young Company. An avid ukulelist, Matt enjoys time spent with Il Bazzone's Jumping Flea Circus. He is a Juilliard graduate. www.MattDanielsOnline.com

Michael Farina, Nicely Nicely

Michael is pleased to return to Milwaukee Rep after playing Sancho in Man of La Mancha. Broadway credits include: In My Life as Al/God, Suessical the Musical as Grandpa Who (u/s Horton), A Christmas Carol as Mr. Fezziwig, My Fair Lady as Jamie (u/s Karparthy) and Fiddler on the Roof as Nachum (u/s Mordcha). Regional favorites include: Sancho in Man of La Mancha at Paper Mill Playhouse, Samuel in Pirates of Penzance at Guthrie Theatre, Gangster No. 1 in Kiss Me Kate at Houston's TUTS, Herman in Sweet Charity at North Shore Music Theatre, Officer Barrel in Urinetown at Geva Theater Center, and Mr Bumble in Oliver at Gateway Playhouse. Film/TV: Melinda and Melinda (Woody Allen, Dir) and "All My Children." www.michaeljfarina.com

Kelley Faulkner, Miss Adelaide

Milwaukee Rep credits include: Ginger in I Love a Piano, Mollie Ralston in The Mousetrap, Nurse Kelly in Harvey, Brooke in Noises Off, Evelyn Nesbit in Ragtime, Miep in The Diary of Anne Frank, Patsy in Always Patsy Cline, Sally Bowles in Cabaret, as well as Assassins, A Christmas Carol, and The History of Invulnerability. Regional: Curley's Wife in Of Mice of Men (Arizona Theatre Co), Claire in Proof (TheatreFest); Nancy in Oliver! and Emily Arden in State Fair (Walnut Street Theatre); Miss Sandra in All Shook Up (Fireside Theatre) and The Music Man and Street Scene (New York City Opera). National Tour: Miss Watson in Big. BFA in Acting from Montclair State University. She is a proud member and national Councillor of Actors' Equity Association. www.KelleyFaulkner.com

Natalia Lepore Hagan, Hot Box Dancer

Natalia' s credits include 42nd Street National Tour; Chicago, Crazy for You at Riverside Theater; and The Little Mermaid at Theater By The Sea. TV: "Boardwalk Empire."

Di'Monte Henning, Harry the Horse

Di'Monte is thrilled to return to Milwaukee Rep after being an EPR in the 2015/16 Season where he performed in Dreamgirls. He is a proud native of Milwaukee and has several credits including Much ado About Nothing (Claudio) at Optimist Theater, Deathtrap (Clifford) and Lobby Hero (William) at Milwaukee Chamber Theater; To the Promised Land (Cliff) at First Stage, Burying the Bones (James) at InTandem Theatre, Hair (Tribe) ay Skylight Music Theatre, Hairspray(Seaweed) at Falls Patio Players, and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Puck) with Theatre Lila. Di'Monte studied Theatre at UW-Milwaukee and co-founded Light's! Camera! Soul! Lori Lins LTD.

Richard R. Henry, Nathan Detroit

Broadway: Two Gentlemen of Verona and Fiorello. Regional: Hunchback of Notre Dame (La Jolla), Man of La Mancha (Marriot), Assassins (Yale Repertory Theater), Romeo and Juliet, Love's Labour's Lost, My Fair Lady, You Can't Take it With You, Red Noses, Picasso at the Lapin Agile (Connecticut Repertory Theater); Candide, Empty Plate in the Café De Grand Boeuf, A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum, The Baker's Wife (Arden Theater).

David Hess, Arvide Abernathy

David was last seen at Milwaukee Rep as the Father in Ragtime. Broadway credits include: Sunset Boulevard, Annie Get Your Gun, Bridges of Madison County, Sweeney Todd, Ragtime (original cast). Regional: Dessa Rose (Lincoln Center), The 39 Steps (Walnut Street Theater); Shenandoah (Marriott Theatre); Ragtime, She Loves Me (Paper Mill Playhouse); Grand Hotel: The Musical (Theatre Under the Stars); A Little Night Music (Post Street Theatre). TV credits: "Madame Secretary," "The Americans," "Elementary," "The Good Wife," "Royal Pains," "Dynasty," "Dallas," and more.

Gerry McIntyre, Rusty Charlie

Broadway: A Christmas Carol, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Once on this Island, Anything Goes, Annie 2. Off-Broadway: Enter Laughing, The Audience, SIDD, Joan of Ark, Broadway Jukebox

Regional Theatre: Arsenic and Old Lace (Berkshire Theatre Group); Sister Act (Musical Theatre West); Enter Laughing (Wallis Annenberg); One Man, Two Guvnors, Sweet Charity, A Christmas Carol: the Musical (Pioneer Theatre Co.); Pirates (Papermill/Goodspeed); Hallelujah, Baby (George Street, Arena Stage)

Film and TV: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Next Step, Broadway Damage, "Boardwalk Empire," "Law & Order," "Whoopi."

Nicholas Rodriguez, Sky Masterson

Broadway: Disney's Tarzan. Off-Broadway: The Toxic Avenger: The Musical, Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver, Colette Collage, Bajour. Regional: Mother Courage and Her Children, My Fair Lady, Light in the Piazza, Oklahoma! (Arena Stage); The Ten Commandments (Kodak Theatre); One Night Only Concert of Guys & Dolls at Carnegie Hall. Film and TV: Nick Chavez on "One Life to Live" (ABC), Sex and the City 2.

Milwaukee Rep is a nationally-recognized company that presents compelling dramas, powerful classics, award-winning contemporary works and full-scale musicals housed in its three unique performance venues - the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. The Rep also produces an annual production of A Christmas Carol, which featured a World Premiere adaptation in 2016, at the historic Pabst Theater. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Managing Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity.

