New Tom Jones Jukebox Musical WHAT'S NEW PUSSYCAT? Eyeing Broadway Run

A new musical featuring the songs of legendary pop singer Tom Jones is now in the works. According to the New York Post's Michael Riedel, a staged reading of the project, titled WHAT'S NEW PUSSYCAT?, was recently directed by Scott Ellis (SHE LOVES ME) in London a few weeks ago. Executives from the Ambassador Theatre Group, which owns theaters in both London and New York, were in attendance.

Written by Tony winner Joe DiPietro (MEMPHIS, ALL SHOOK UP), the show, which features Tom Jones' beloved tunes, tells the story of the fictional character of the same name from Henry Fielding's 1749 comic novel, "The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling." In the show, Fielding's Tom Jones is now a singer from '60s London who resembles the iconic pop star. Says producer Flody Suarez, "There may be a little confusion. But believe me, it all makes sense and ties up very neatly."

After being presented with the idea of a Tom Jones jukebox musical, DiPietro began doing research, and learned that the singer in fact took his stage name from Fielding's literary character. After reading the 900 page novel, DiPietro was eager start work on the project. He modernized the story by setting it in London during the 1960's, a time when Tom Jones' music career was in full swing with such hits as "What's New Pussycat," "Delilah," and "It's Not Unusual". All of the songs will appear in the show.

At the recent staged reading, Richard Fleeshman (GHOST) portrayed Tom Jones, while GAME OF THRONES' star Hannah Waddingham took on the role of an older woman who seduces him. BILLY ELLIOT's Haydn Gwynne also participated in the cast. Also in attendance were Tom Jones' son and daughter-in-law who "gave the go-ahead" for a full production to proceed.

Suarez plans to give the show a tryout in Wales in early 2018, followed by a West End run next spring and an arrival on Broadway in 2019. "I think this is a show that can play everywhere," he says, "because who doesn't love Tom Jones? The singer!"

Below, watch Tom Jones performing 'It's Not Unusual" on "The Ed Sullivan Show":

