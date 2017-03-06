New Season of THE ENSEMBLIST to Include Guests from CATS, HELLO DOLLY!, MISS SAIGON, and More!

Mo Brady and Nikka Graff Lanzarone announce the release of The Ensemblist's latest season, "The Broadway Community."

This spring, Nikka and Mo are on the hunt to find the Broadway community's favorite traditions, events and experiences, and bring them to the world at large. The new season of The Ensemblist gives listeners the opportunity to hear some of Broadway's most experienced artists talk about their favorite parts of working in NYC.

Season three of The Ensemblist includes episodes about invited dress rehearsals, opening nights, Broadway Sports Leagues and awards season, as well as a new installment of the much-loved "Rehearsal Reports" series featuring Jessica Lea Patty (Bandstand).

This season's guests include Jenifer Foote (Hello, Dolly!), Casey Garvin (Miss Saigon), Tyler Hanes (CATS), Jamal Lee Harris (The Lion King) Bre Jackson (The Color Purple), Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress), Paul HeeSang Miller (Miss Saigon), Linda Mugleston (Hello, Dolly!), Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet!), Rema Webb (The Color Purple) and more.

Subscribe now to get each episode of "The Broadway Community" delivered directly to your device through Stitcher, TuneIn, Podbean, or the iOS Podcasts app. The full back catalog of episodes can be found at theensemblist.com.

About The Ensemblist

Mo Brady and Nikka Graff Lanzarone's The Ensemblist is a Broadway-focused podcast. Through interviews highlighting Broadway's talented ensemble members, The Ensemblist reaches thousands of passionate devotees eager to learn about the innerworkings of Broadway. Check us out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, Snapchat and at TheEnsemblist.com.

Related Articles