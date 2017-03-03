New Broadway Musical WAR PAINT Announces General Rush Policy

The new Broadway musical War Paint, which begins previews next Tuesday, March 7, has announced its rush ticket policy.

A limited number of seats are available for purchase in-person for $40 each at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) box office beginning at 10am(12pm on Sundays) for that day's performance(s) only. Maximum two tickets per person. Rush tickets are subject to availability and may not be offered at all performances. Standing room tickets, available at $50, will also be available on a first-come, first-serve basis when the show is sold out. Maximum two tickets per person.

Starring two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, War Paint will officially open April 6, 2017 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street). The musical played a sold-out run in Chicago this summer where it became the most successful show in Goodman Theatre's history. War Paint charts the legendary lives of two trailblazing women - cosmetics entrepreneurs Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole).

WAR PAINT will also feature Tony Award nominees John Dossett and Douglas Sills, who are reprising their roles from the Chicago world premiere production. Dossett will portray Tommy Lewis, Miss Arden's husband and chief marketing officer, and Sills will portray the ambitious Harry Fleming, Madame Rubinstein's clubby confidante and faithful ally.

The cast also includes Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Patti Cohenour, Mary Ernster, Tom Galantich, David Girolmo, Joanna Glushak, Chris Hoch, Mary Claire King, Steffanie Leigh, Erik Liberman, Barbara Marineau, Donna Migliaccio, Stephanie Jae Park, Jennifer Rias, Angel Reda and Tally Sessions.

Directed by Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens), War Paint reunites Scott Frankel and Michael Korie-the acclaimed composer and lyricist team of Grey Gardens and Far From Heaven-with Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright (Grey Gardens, I Am My Own Wife). Choreography is by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli.

The musical is inspired by the book, War Paint, by Lindy Woodhead and the documentary film, The Powder & the Glory, by Ann Carol Grossman and Arnie Reisman.

WAR PAINT tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century. Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, relentless and legendary-pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.

WAR PAINT is produced by David Stone, Marc Platt, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo, Marcia Goldberg, Universal Stage Productions, Independent Presenters Network and Goodman Theatre.

WAR PAINT features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin and music direction by Lawrence Yurman.

Tickets range from $69 - $179. Premium tickets range from $199-$250. For tickets, please visit www.Ticketmaster.com or call 877.250.2929.

Social channels:

Facebook: War Paint

Twitter: @WarPaintMusical

Instagram: @WarPaintMusical

For more information, please visit: www.warpaintmusical.com

