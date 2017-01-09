New Block of Tickets on Sale for Waterwell's Sold-Out BLUEPRINT SPECIALS

Waterwell has announced that the sold-out production Blueprint Specials has added a new block of tickets for its final two performances: Tonight, Monday, January 9th, at 7:00PM and Wednesday, January 11th, at 7:30PM at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum (Pier 86, at West 46th Street and 12th Avenue).

Tickets are $25 for the general public and $20 for Intrepid Museum members, and can be purchased at www.IntrepidMuseum.org/BlueprintSpecials.

In the summer of 1944, engulfed by a war spread across three continents, the US Army made a foray into some unlikely territory: producing Broadway-style musicals. Created by a who's who of 20th-century American entertainers, including composer Frank Loesser and choreographer José Limón, these remarkable artifacts were designed for soldiers to put on in the field as a way to boost morale. Now, Waterwell is excavating and reviving them as a collaboration between civilian artists and veterans. Tuneful, subversive, and disarmingly witty, the Blueprint Specials offer a fresh and surprising look at the intersection of conflict and culture.

The cast for Blueprint Specials stars Tony Award nominees Laura Osnes (Cinderella, Bonnie and Clyde) and Will Swenson (Hair) are Quinn Mattfeld (The Cherry Orchard, Pal Joey), Jenny Florkowski (Wicked),Emily McAleesejergins (vocalist for the West Point Band), James Edward Becton (U.S. Army Veteran) and Waterwell Ensemble members Hanna Cheek (The Pumpkin Pie Show) and Kevin Townley (The Talent Show).

Additional casting includes U.S. Military veterans as well as Active Duty and Reserve Service Members: Brad Bong, Adrienne Brammer, Hugh Cha, Jennean Farmer, Sandra W. Lee, Nelly Saviñon, and Robert Soto; as well as civilian artists Mark Banik, Kate Berman, Lyndsey Brown, Taylor Crousore, Ethan Hardy, Kurt Hellerich, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Rich Hollman, Dea Julien, Erica Page, Eddie Rodriguez, Kelsey Shaw, MAndy Striph, and Jennifer Joan Thompson.

Blueprint Specials are presented by Waterwell, in association with the Intrepid Sea, Ari & Space Museum, and is part of The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival.

For more information, visit www.waterwell.org, www.IntrepidMuseum.org or www.UnderTheRadarFestival.com.

