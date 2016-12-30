Navigating Times Square on New Year's Eve: Street Closures, Subway Access and More

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

Broadway evening shows might be canceled, but there's plenty to do in the Times Square area this New Year's Eve.

If you're planning on driving or taking a taxi to ring in 2017 near the iconic landmark, be aware that most streets will be closed for the annual ball-drop event.

The New York Police Department has released a list of "Things To Know" about traveling around Times Square on the 31st. The department is recommending the use of public transportation instead of driving. On-street parking will be extremely limited in the Midtown area.

Of note, starting at 7 p.m. on December 31st, some subway access around Times Square will be closed:

In addition, starting at noon:

- Southbound and northbound N/R/W lines will bypass the 49th Street station.

- The northbound #1 train will bypass the 50th Street station.

Street Closings on December 31st:

Starting at 4 a.m.

- Seventh Avenue, from 43rd to 48th Streets;

- Broadway, from 47th to 48th Streets;

- 46th and 47th Streets, from Sixth to Eighth Avenue.

Starting at 1:30 p.m.

- Seventh Avenue, from 41st to 59th Streets;

- Broadway, from 47th to 59th Streets;

- 43rd to 47th Streets, from Sixth to Eighth Avenue.

Starting at 5 p.m.

- 42nd Street from 6th to Eight Avenue.

After 6:30 p.m.

- All cross-town streets from 37th to 41st Streets - Sixth to Eighth Avenues;

- All cross-town streets from 49th to 59th Streets - Sixth to Eighth Avenues;

48th Street, from Fifth to Ninth Avenues;

- Cross-town access for emergency vehicles will be available on 42nd, 48th, and 59th Streets.

And a friendly reminder that umbrellas, backpacks, duffel bags and alcohol are not allowed in Times Square.

Related Articles