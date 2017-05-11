NYC Public School Students to See How Stage Magic Is Made at CHICAGO

Celebrating its landmark 35th anniversary season, leading NYC arts education nonprofit Inside Broadway and the Broadway production of Chicago the Musical will bring 2,500 NYC public school students to the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th Street) on Tuesday, May 30, as Inside Broadway presents its free and popular Creating the Magic program featuring the Chicago Broadway cast and production crew.

These exclusive 70-minute programs will be offered at the Ambassador Theatre on Tuesday, May 30 at 11:00am & 1:45pm. Since 1982, Inside Broadway has impacted the lives of nearly one million New York City public school students with its one-of-a-kind theatre arts and education programs that enrich, educate and foster new generations of theatergoers.

Providing a truly unique experience, on May 30, Inside Broadway's Creating the Magic program will be presented to 2,500 New York City public school students who will get a behind-the-scenes look at the inner world of Broadway and learn about career opportunities in the theater. From exciting set, lighting and sound demonstrations, musical performances from the cast and a Q&A session, attendees will have a special behind-the-scenes look at a Broadway show featuring members of the Chicago cast and production crew.

"As we conclude our 35th anniversary season, it is a great honor to be able to present this classic Broadway production in our Creating the Magic series, and together with our special CATS anniversary program back in December, I can't think of a better way to celebrate an important milestone in the history of our organization," says Inside Broadway's Executive Director Michael Presser.

A true New York City institution, Chicago has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. Set in the legendary city during the roaring "jazz hot" 20s, Chicago tells the story of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail. No wonder Chicago has been honored with 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy and tens of thousands of standing ovations.

Inside Broadway, established by Michael Presser in 1982 in cooperation with The Shubert Organization, today reaches over 70,000 New York City students in over 100 public schools each year. Their programs include an annual Equity musical production that tours to schools as well as a wide range of educational programs that allow participants to interact with professionals in the field and experience theatre hands-on in the classroom. For more information on Inside Broadway, visit www.InsideBroadway.org.

Programs of Inside Broadway are funded by the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, New York City Council, New York City Department of Education, and numerous foundations and individuals.

