N'Kenge and Adam B.Â Shapiro to Sing for Pride at LOFT Pride 2017 Celebration this Saturday

For the second year in a row, Broadway Sings for Pride will lend their musical talents to LOFT Pride 2017! The event, which takes place in White Plains, NY, will take place rain or shine on Saturday, June 3, 2017, from 12:00pm to 5:00pm. The event will showcase and promote Broadway Sings for Pride's 7th Annual Pride show, which will be on Monday, June 26, 2017 in New York City.

More information http://broadwaysingsforpride.com or www.unstoppablepride.brownpapertickets.com.

Representing Broadway Sings for Pride will be: N'Kenge (Original Broadway Casts of Motown the Musical, Sondheim on Sondheim) & Adam B. Shapiro (HBO Film's The Normal Heart, Netflix Master of None). Expect to hear Broadway favorites to pop hits. Broadway Sings for Pride will be performing around 2:00pm.

The LOFT LGBT Community Center, Westchester's first and only LGBT center, is holding its third annual Pride celebration, LOFT Pride 2017, on its lovely outdoor grounds at 250/252 Bryant Avenue, White Plains, NY 10605. This family-friendly Pride festival is free to all, and all are welcome. LOFT Pride gets bigger and better every year, and this year attendance is expected to exceed 900.

Other musical acts include internationally known pop/rock band BETTY, Trans activist & singer-songwriter Ryan Cassata, Drag entertainer Sutton Lee Seymour-plus the debut performance by The LOFT's very own LGBTQ Pride Chorus. Other activities will include the ever-popular and adorable Pet Pride Parade and Costume Contest, a Homecoming Queer Costume Contest, and free activities such as a photo booth, face painting, temporary tattoos, bouncy castle, plus an array of vendors and a variety of food trucks.

The LOFT's mission is to further the cause of inclusion, diversity, and pride through education, advocacy, and celebration. The LOFT has been providing a safe gathering place for the LGBT and supportive community of Westchester County, NY, and surrounding areas since it was founded in 1983. For more Pride details, visit http://www.loftgaycenter.org or call 914-948-2932.

ABOUT BROADWAY SINGS FOR PRIDE:

Launched in June 2011, Broadway Sings for Pride grew out of the tragic suicides within the gay community, and we have received support from Neil Patrick Harris, Channing Tatum, Carol Channing, Bryan Cranston, Kathy Griffin, LeAnn Rimes, Bernadette Peters, Nathan Lane, Joy Behar, Wendy Williams and many others. They stage concerts and events that bring to light the challenges faced in the LGBT community, using the funds raised from these programs to aid LGBTQ youth and their families either directly or through supporting like-minded service organizations. They have been honored by Wagner College (Citizen Alum Award 2015 Honoree), Long Island Gay and Lesbian Film Festival's 2015 Non-Profit Organization All-Star Award, Tyler Clementi Foundation's The Upstander Legacy Honoree Host Committee Member, and a four-time nominee for "Most Valuable Campaign" & "Most Valuable Organizer" from the New Organizing Institute.

Broadway Sings for Pride's 7th Annual Pride show will be on Monday, June 26, 2017 in New York City.

