NFL's Eddie George Headed Back to the Courtroom for CHICAGO Tour in Akron

The touring company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome NFL Legend and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George in the role of "Billy Flynn" for a special two-night engagement at Akron's E.J. Thomas Hall , May 9 & 10, 2017, as part of the Broadway in Akron Series. Tickets are on sale now at broadwayinakron.com

Eddie George will reprise his role as slick criminal lawyer "Billy Flynn" as he makes his touring debut in Chicago following a successful limited engagement in 2016 at the Ambassador Theatre on Broadway. Prior to taking the stage in Chicago, Eddie appeared in such works as Matthew Lopez's The Whipping Man (Nashville Repertory Theatre), Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog (Amun Ra Theatre) and in the title roles of both Othello and Julius Caesar at the Nashville Shakespeare Festival. His transition to the stage completes the journey that he began following the conclusion of his NFL playing career, which saw him providing commentary and analysis for the Tennessee Titans and FOX's college football coverage. George won screen time in such TV series as NBC's American Dream Builders and in such films as Best Man Holiday and The Game Plan. Since then, George has worked to refine his craft onstage, including not only the credits indicated above, but also work with his Nashville based theatrical troupe, Actors By George, which he founded in 2012.

Eddie George won the Heisman Trophy in 1995 while playing for the Ohio State University. That honor served as the prelude to a nine-year career in the NFL, which saw him lead the Tennessee Titans to Super Bowl XXXIV and selected to the Pro Bowl four consecutive years, finishing his career with the Dallas Cowboys under legendary coach Bill Parcells. Since the conclusion of his playing career, George has additionally received his MBA from Northwestern University and founded Edward George Wealth Management Group. He resides in Nashville with his wife of 11 years, Tamara Johnson, and his family. He is on the board of the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

The national tour is directed by David Hyslop and choreographed by David Bushman. Walter Bobbie is the director of the original New York Production and Ann Reinking was the original choreographer in the style of Bob Fosse. CHICAGO features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington and sound design by Scott Lehrer. The production also features orchestrations by Ralph Burns, supervising music direction by Rob Fisher.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Tickets are available now for CHICAGO, May 9 & 10, 2017, at E.J. Thomas Hall in Akron, OH. Performance times are Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at broadwayinakron.com, by calling 330-253-2488 and in person at the E.J. Thomas Hall Ticket Office. Groups of 10 or more can call Group Services at 1-800-888-9941.

The 2016-2017 Broadway in Akron Series at E.J. Thomas Hall is presented through a partnership among Playhouse Square, the University of Akron and the Akron Civic Theatre.

Playhouse Square is a world-class, not-for-profit performing arts center, arts education champion and downtown developer.

Related Articles