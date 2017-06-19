NEA Approves More Than $82 Million to Support the Arts Nationwide
National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Chairman Jane Chu has approved more than $82 million to fund local arts projects and partnerships in the NEA's second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2017.
In approving these grants, Chu stated, "The American people are recognized for their innovative spirit and these grants represent the vision, energy, and talent of America's artists and arts organizations. I am proud of the role the National Endowment for the Arts plays in helping advance the creative capacity of the United States."
To see the full list of grants by state and jurisdiction, click here. To view grants by funding category, click here.
According to American Theatre, the largest single grantee is Arts Midwest in Minneapolis, with $1.235 million awarded for the Shakespeare in American Communities program. Other grants go to the following theaters and organizations:
$100,000
The Public Theater, New York City
Theatre Communications Group, New York City
$75,000
$65,000
Theatre Development Fund, New York City
$55,000
Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles
$50,000
L.A. Theatre Works, Venice, Calif.
North Carolina Black Repertory Company, Winston-Salem, N.C.
PlayMakers Repertory Company, Chapel Hill, N.C.
Theatre for a New Audience, New York City
$45,000
Drama League of New York, New York City
Women's Project Theater, New York City
$40,000
Howlround, Boston
Paper Mill Playhouse, Milburn, N.J.
Pillsbury House Theatre, Minneapolis
Repertorio Espanol, New York City
$35,000
American Theatre Wing, New York City
Elevator Repair Service, New York City
GALA Hispanic Theatre, Washington, D.C.
Manhattan Theatre Club, New York City
Network of Ensemble Theaters, Portland, Ore.
Seattle Repertory Theatre
Ten Thousand Things, Minneapolis
$30,000
Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, Inc. (aka A.R.T./New York)
Dallas Theater Center
Missoula Children's Theatre, Missoula, Mont.
New York City Center
Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, New York City
Soho Rep, New York City
$25,000
Goodspeed Musicals, East Haddam, Conn.
La Jolla Playhouse, La Jolla, Calif.
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, Bozeman, Mont.
SDC Foundation, New York City
Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Teatro Avante, Miami
Teatro SEA, New York City
Theatre Bay Area, San Francisco
Writers' Theatre , Glencoe, Ill.
$20,000
The Actors' Gang, Culver City, Calif.
Alliance for Inclusion in the Arts, New York City
Cherry Lane Theatre, New York
Flea Theater, New York City
Freehold Theatre Lab Studio, Seattle
Girl Be Heard Institute, Brooklyn
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Cold Spring, NY
Mabou Mines, New York City
New Georges, New York City
New Harmony Project, Anderson, Ind.
Paper Bag Players, New York City
Phamaly Theatre Company, Englewood, Colo.
Queens Theatre in the Park, New York City
Roadside Theater, Whitesburg, Ky.
San Francisco Mime Troupe
Theatre of the Oppressed NYC, Brooklyn
Triad Stage, Greensboro, N.C.
Utah Shakespeare Festival, Cedar City, Utah
Westport Country Playhouse, Westport, Conn.
$15,000
Adventure Theatre, Glen Echo, Md.
Elm Shakespeare Company, New Haven, Conn.
Hartford Stage, Hartford, Conn.
Independent Shakespeare Company, Los Angeles
Jungle Theatre, Minneapolis
Lied Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln, Neb.
Long Wharf Theatre, New Haven, Conn.
Los Angeles Poverty Department
Ojai Playwrights Conference, Ojai, Calif.
Page 73 Productions, Brooklyn
Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Center Valley, Pa.
Pioneer Playhouse, Danville, Ky.
Playwrights Realm, New York City
Shakespeare Theatre Association, Oxford, Ohio
Silk Road Rising, Chicago
SPACE on Ryder Farm, New York City
Teatro Prometeo, Miami
The Theater Offensive, Boston
$10,000
Arts in the Armed Forces, Brooklyn
Bay Area Children's Theatre, Oakland, Calif.
Book-It Repertory Theatre, Seattle
Boston Landmarks Orchestra
Brava! For Women in the Arts, San Francisco
Bricolage, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta
Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, Babson Park, Mass.
Crane River Theater Company, Kearney, Neb.
dog & pony dc, Washington, D.C.
The Drama Review, New York City
Enchantment Theatre Company, Philadelphia
Great Small Works, New York City
Greenbrier VAlley Theatre, Lewisburg, W.Va.
Haven, Bozeman, Mont.
HB Studio, New York City
Horse Head Theatre, Houston
IATI Theater, New York City
Keen Company, New York City
The Public Theatre, Lewiston, Me.
League of Chicago Theatres Foundation
Lexington Children's Theatre, Lexington, Ky.
Lyric Stage, Irving, Tex.
M Ensemble, Miami
Mad River Theater Works, Zanesfield, Ohio
Magical Experiences Arts Company, Baltimore
Miami Theater Center
New York City Children's Theater
Music Theatre Wichita, Wichita, Kans.
Nashville Repertory Theatre
New Repertory Theatre, Watertown, Mass.
North Carolina Theatre Conference, Greensboro, N.C.
PCPA Foundation, Santa Maria, Calif.
The Penguin Project, Peoria, Ill.
Perseverance Theatre, Douglas, Ak.
Pig Iron Theatre Company, Philadelphia
Plan-B Theater Company, Salt Lake City, Utah
Prospect Theater Company, New York City
Rogue Artists Ensemble, Los Angeles
Serenbe Institute for Art, Culture and the Environment, Chattahoochee Hills, Ga.
Shadowbox Live, Columbus, Ohio
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival
Strindberg Laboratory, Los Angeles
Synetic Theatre, Arlington, Va.
Teatro Vision, San Jose, Calif.
Teatro del Pueblo, St. Paul, Minn.
Theatre Horizon, Norristown, Pa.
Theater Latté Da, Minneapolis
The TEAM, Brooklyn
TheatreWashington, Washington, D.C.
Touchstone Theatre, Bethlehem, Pa.
University of Louisville Research Foundation, Louisville, Ky.
Voyage Theater Company, New York City
WaxFactory, New York City
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe of Florida, Sarasota, Fla.
Wingspan Arts, New York City
York Theatre Company, New York City
About the National Endowment for the Arts
Established by Congress in 1965, the NEA is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities. Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the NEA supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America's rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America. For more information, visit www.arts.gov.