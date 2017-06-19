NEA Approves More Than $82 Million to Support the Arts Nationwide

National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Chairman Jane Chu has approved more than $82 million to fund local arts projects and partnerships in the NEA's second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2017.

In approving these grants, Chu stated, "The American people are recognized for their innovative spirit and these grants represent the vision, energy, and talent of America's artists and arts organizations. I am proud of the role the National Endowment for the Arts plays in helping advance the creative capacity of the United States."

To see the full list of grants by state and jurisdiction, click here. To view grants by funding category, click here.

According to American Theatre, the largest single grantee is Arts Midwest in Minneapolis, with $1.235 million awarded for the Shakespeare in American Communities program. Other grants go to the following theaters and organizations:

$100,000

The Public Theater, New York City

Theatre Communications Group, New York City

$75,000

Chicago Shakespeare Theater

$65,000

Theatre Development Fund, New York City

$55,000

Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles

$50,000

L.A. Theatre Works, Venice, Calif.

North Carolina Black Repertory Company, Winston-Salem, N.C.

PlayMakers Repertory Company, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Theatre for a New Audience, New York City

$45,000

Drama League of New York, New York City

Women's Project Theater, New York City

$40,000

Howlround, Boston

Paper Mill Playhouse, Milburn, N.J.

Pillsbury House Theatre, Minneapolis

Repertorio Espanol, New York City

$35,000

American Theatre Wing, New York City

Elevator Repair Service, New York City

GALA Hispanic Theatre, Washington, D.C.

Manhattan Theatre Club, New York City

Network of Ensemble Theaters, Portland, Ore.

Seattle Repertory Theatre

Ten Thousand Things, Minneapolis

$30,000

Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, Inc. (aka A.R.T./New York)

Dallas Theater Center

Missoula Children's Theatre, Missoula, Mont.

New York City Center

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, New York City

Soho Rep, New York City

$25,000

Goodspeed Musicals, East Haddam, Conn.

La Jolla Playhouse, La Jolla, Calif.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, Bozeman, Mont.

SDC Foundation, New York City

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

Teatro Avante, Miami

Teatro SEA, New York City

Theatre Bay Area, San Francisco

Writers' Theatre , Glencoe, Ill.

$20,000

The Actors' Gang, Culver City, Calif.

Alliance for Inclusion in the Arts, New York City

Cherry Lane Theatre, New York

Flea Theater, New York City

Freehold Theatre Lab Studio, Seattle

Girl Be Heard Institute, Brooklyn

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, Cold Spring, NY

Mabou Mines, New York City

New Georges, New York City

New Harmony Project, Anderson, Ind.

Paper Bag Players, New York City

Phamaly Theatre Company, Englewood, Colo.

Queens Theatre in the Park, New York City

Roadside Theater, Whitesburg, Ky.

San Francisco Mime Troupe

Theatre of the Oppressed NYC, Brooklyn

Triad Stage, Greensboro, N.C.

Utah Shakespeare Festival, Cedar City, Utah

Westport Country Playhouse, Westport, Conn.

$15,000

Adventure Theatre, Glen Echo, Md.

Elm Shakespeare Company, New Haven, Conn.

Hartford Stage, Hartford, Conn.

Independent Shakespeare Company, Los Angeles

Jungle Theatre, Minneapolis

Lied Center for the Performing Arts, Lincoln, Neb.

Long Wharf Theatre, New Haven, Conn.

Los Angeles Poverty Department

Ojai Playwrights Conference, Ojai, Calif.

Page 73 Productions, Brooklyn

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Center Valley, Pa.

Pioneer Playhouse, Danville, Ky.

Playwrights Realm, New York City

Shakespeare Theatre Association, Oxford, Ohio

Silk Road Rising, Chicago

SPACE on Ryder Farm, New York City

Teatro Prometeo, Miami

The Theater Offensive, Boston

$10,000

Arts in the Armed Forces, Brooklyn

Bay Area Children's Theatre, Oakland, Calif.

Book-It Repertory Theatre, Seattle

Boston Landmarks Orchestra

Brava! For Women in the Arts, San Francisco

Bricolage, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Center for Puppetry Arts, Atlanta

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, Babson Park, Mass.

Crane River Theater Company, Kearney, Neb.

dog & pony dc, Washington, D.C.

The Drama Review, New York City

Enchantment Theatre Company, Philadelphia

Great Small Works, New York City

Greenbrier VAlley Theatre, Lewisburg, W.Va.

Haven, Bozeman, Mont.

HB Studio, New York City

Horse Head Theatre, Houston

IATI Theater, New York City

Keen Company, New York City

The Public Theatre, Lewiston, Me.

League of Chicago Theatres Foundation

Lexington Children's Theatre, Lexington, Ky.

Lyric Stage, Irving, Tex.

M Ensemble, Miami

Mad River Theater Works, Zanesfield, Ohio

Magical Experiences Arts Company, Baltimore

Miami Theater Center

New York City Children's Theater

Music Theatre Wichita, Wichita, Kans.

Nashville Repertory Theatre

New Repertory Theatre, Watertown, Mass.

North Carolina Theatre Conference, Greensboro, N.C.

PCPA Foundation, Santa Maria, Calif.

The Penguin Project, Peoria, Ill.

Perseverance Theatre, Douglas, Ak.

Pig Iron Theatre Company, Philadelphia

Plan-B Theater Company, Salt Lake City, Utah

Prospect Theater Company, New York City

Rogue Artists Ensemble, Los Angeles

Serenbe Institute for Art, Culture and the Environment, Chattahoochee Hills, Ga.

Shadowbox Live, Columbus, Ohio

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival

Strindberg Laboratory, Los Angeles

Synetic Theatre, Arlington, Va.

Teatro Vision, San Jose, Calif.

Teatro del Pueblo, St. Paul, Minn.

Theatre Horizon, Norristown, Pa.

Theater Latté Da, Minneapolis

The TEAM, Brooklyn

TheatreWashington, Washington, D.C.

Touchstone Theatre, Bethlehem, Pa.

University of Louisville Research Foundation, Louisville, Ky.

Voyage Theater Company, New York City

WaxFactory, New York City

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe of Florida, Sarasota, Fla.

Wingspan Arts, New York City

York Theatre Company, New York City

About the National Endowment for the Arts

Established by Congress in 1965, the NEA is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities. Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the NEA supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America's rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America. For more information, visit www.arts.gov.

