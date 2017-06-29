Mo Brady and Nikka Graff Lanzarone's The Ensemblist Closes Third Season with 100th Episode

Mo Brady and Nikka Graff Lanzarone announce the release of The Ensemblist's 100th episode to conclude their latest season, "The Broadway Community." Listen to it below!

This spring, Nikka and Mo delved into the Broadway community's favorite traditions, events and experiences, and shared them with our beloved listeners. The season includes episodes about invited dress rehearsals, opening nights, Broadway Sports Leagues and awards season, as well as three installments of the much-loved "Rehearsal Reports" series featuring Jessica Lea Patty (Bandstand).

This season's guests include Jenifer Foote (Hello, Dolly!), Casey Garvin (Miss Saigon), Tyler Hanes (CATS), Jamal Lee Harris (The Lion King), Bre Jackson (The Color Purple), Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress), Paul HeeSang Miller (Miss Saigon), Linda Mugleston (Hello, Dolly!), Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet!), Travis Waldschmidt (Groundhog Day) and Rema Webb (The Color Purple).

In addition, the spring 2017 season of the podcast includes a Broadway Roundtable, where the podcast team share their favorite ensemble performances of the year, another "Containing Multitudes" episode recorded live at BroadwayCon 2017 and a "Spotlight on Animal Trainers" with Brian Michael Hoffman (Legally Blonde, Annie).

Listen to the 100th episode below!

Each episode of "The Broadway Community" season is now available to download directly to your device through Stitcher, TuneIn, Podbean, or the iOS Podcasts app. The full back catalog of episodes can be found at theensemblist.com.

Mo Brady and Nikka Graff Lanzarone's The Ensemblist is a Broadway-focused podcast. Through interviews highlighting Broadway's talented ensemble members, The Ensemblist reaches thousands of passionate devotees eager to learn about the inner workings of Broadway. Check us out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and at TheEnsemblist.com.

