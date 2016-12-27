Mix & Mingle With the Cast of THE COLOR PURPLE to Benefit On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program

Join Broadway's Tony Award-winning cast of The Color Purple at The Long Room on December 27th for an after-show talk back and Mix & Mingle at The Long Room, NYC from 10:15 to 11:30 p.m.

For the ultimate experience, purchase a ticket to the 7 p.m. performance of The Color Purple and then join in the post-show fun!

The meet & greet is the brainchild of a patron who won an auction bid to have dinner with a couple of cast members from The Color Purple. Instead of cashing in on her bid, she suggested the bid be turned into a fundraiser, and that she would donate $1,000 toward the cost of beverages. Her belief in the On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program, alongside her commitment to supporting diversity in the arts, propelled her to make this amazing contribution.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY - must purchase show tickets by December 12. Access must be pre-purchased on this page at www.artful.ly/store/events/10806. Tickets will not be available at the door.

Related Articles