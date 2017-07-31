Michael Feinstein, BANDSTAND, Tovah Feldshuh and More Coming Up This August at Feinstein's/54 Below

This August, Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. Scroll down for details!

Tovah Feldshuh, AUGUST 1 & 3 AT 7PM:

Acclaimed Broadway, film, and television star (The Walking Dead, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Tovah Feldshuh, returns by popular demand with her show, Aging Is Optional, at Feinstein's/54 Below. Aging Is Optional is an age-defying romp. Some people call them decades; Tovah calls them her collected works. It's an hour of Juvederm for the soul, a booster for the heart, and a probiotic of laughter!

$60-70 cover charge. $85 VIP seating. $115 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

*CARDED BY THEATREWORKS USA, AUGUST 1 AT 9:30PM:

Back for a second year, Theatreworks USA brings you a concert not suited for our typical cafegymatoriums. These performers have logged thousands of miles in our recent national tours. But at Feinstein's/54 Below, there are no bright-colored overalls or animal costumes (phew!) just a celebration of the incredible talent that comes out of a Theatreworks USA van. You don't want to miss this concert chock-full of showtunes, standards, and beyond.

Featuring Ryan Armstrong, Joey Bermudez, Jamie Boswell, Natasha Edwards, Heslens Estivez, Billy Goldstein, Molly Rose Heller, Stacy Keele, Brian Klimowski, Tom Meglio, Meghan Miles, Bryan Miner, Trevor Nalepka, Amy O'Neill, Maria Pedro, Brandi Porter, Meghan Rhian, Brian Sandstrom, Nick Scalzo, Kyle Sherman, Jodi Snyder, Will Swanwick, Robbie Torres, Angel Valentin, Tasha Ward, Lisa Michelle Wyner

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez AND Ryan Scott Oliver'S ACTOR THERAPY, AUGUST 1 & 4 AT 11:30PM:

ACTOR THERAPY goes Feinstein's/54 Below! Hosted by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Darling) and Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Significant Other, Wicked, Dogfight, Godspell), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it

means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today. Join Ryan Scott Oliver, Lindsay Mendez, and their cast of talented performers as they celebrate the alumni of this memorable program!

$15 cover charge. $30-35 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

BROADWAY WORKSHOP: LIVE, AUGUST 2 AT 7PM:

Past and current Broadway Workshop students are back to take center stage at Feinstein's/54 Below to sing from past Broadway Workshop Productions. Shows include: Cabaret, Pippin, Bring it On, The Addams Family, Carrie, Spamalot, James and the Giant Peach, Legally Blonde, and many more. All proceeds benefit Project Broadway, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization.

Featuring Holly Block, Amanda Chin, Courtney Corso, Skylar Dorfman, Lauren Echausse, Hayden Gelman, Brianna Gentilella, Kiarra Goldberg, Kelly Hooper, Andy Kear, Alexa Kerner, Ashley LaLonde, Michael Nigro, Joy Lynn Pringle, Katherine Reis, Rachel Resheff, Kristen Seggio, Arielle Telemaco-Beane, Cat Tron, Anthony Zambito

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! MORE SONGS FROM Eli Bolin FEAT. Josh Radnor, Gideon Glick & MORE, AUGUST 2, 9:30PM:

Eli Bolin's songs are equal parts heart-on-their-sleeve and goofy as hell, often at the same time. On August 2nd, two years after Bolin Schmolin first graced the stage, Eli and his friends return for another romp through his songbook, which will include future standards and old-school favorites. Eli Bolin is a composer and lyricist best known for the off-Broadway hit Found and the NYMF smash Volleygirls, written with Sam Forman. The Last Song of Eddie Scourge, his rock and roll Christmas collaboration with Mike Pettry, debuted at Feinstein's/54 Below last November. His music has been on television from Sesame Street to Difficult People.

Featuring Nick Blaemire (tick, tick...BOOM!, Godspell), Ally Bonino (Pregnancy Pact), Eddie Cooper (Little Shop of Horrors), Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants, Spring Awakening), Juwan Crawley (Aladdin, Spamilton), Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster!), Gideon Glick (Significant Other, Spring Awakening), Allison Posner (Volleygirls), Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother), and Jed Resnick (Avenue Q).

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Steve Kazee, AUGUST 3 AT 9:30PM:

Steve Kazee, 2012 Tony Award winner for his performance as Guy in Once, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below! Kazee brings a new set of his original songs from his upcoming album to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage. Kazee is also a winner of the 2013 Grammy for Musical Theater Album for Once. He has received acclaim on Broadway for roles including Sir Lancelot in Monty Python's Spamalot, Starbuck, opposite Audra McDonald, in Roundabout's 110 in the Shade, To Be or Not to Be at MTC, and Edward Albee's Seascape.

$75 cover charge. $85 VIP seating. $90-110 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

COOK FOR YOUR LIFE, AUGUST 4 AT 7:00PM:

Stars of Broadway and TV come together to celebrate life and bring awareness to helping cancer patients and survivors live better! Enjoy music from Broadway shows, pop songs, and a few original tunes from composers Michael Valenti, Joseph Thalken, and Kristin Stowell. Featuring an all-star Broadway cast, directed by Mark Falconer and produced by Katy Lynn Patterson, this is an evening you don't want to miss! Part of the proceeds will benefit Cook for Your LIFE, a New York City based non-profit committed to providing food knowledge and skills for those with cancer to live better.

Featuring Marisa Devetta (Jasper in Deadland), Kenny Metzger (Beautiful, Doonesbury), Arbender Robinson (In Transit, Shuffle Along), Brandon Pearson (Hair), Colleen Hawks- Pierce (The Boy From Oz, Shrek), Jason Pintar (Oh Brother, Mme. Colombe), Monica Howe (Company)

$35-45 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

WOMEN OF THE WINGS: A CELEBRATION OF FEMALE MUSICAL THEATRE WRITERS, AUGUST 4 AT 9:30PM:

Women of the Wings celebrates female musical theatre writers of today! It's an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you. The evening will feature selections from Rebekah M. Allen, Sukari Jones, Lisa Kron, Kailey Marshall, Sandra Okuboyejo, Zoe Sarnak, Jeanine Tesori, Georgia Stitt, Alex Rubin, Rachel Griffin, Mackenzie Shivers, and more!

Featuring Shaunice Alexander, Charnette Batey, Kyle Carter, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Alicia Krakauer, Kailey Marshall, Annie Tracy Marsh, Marissa M. Miller, Lexi Rabadi, Celeste Rose, Stephanie Turci, and Michelle Veintimilla

$25-35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

DOS DIVAS, AUGUST 5 AT 7:00PM:

Sarah Fernandez and Lauren Baez make their Feinstein's/54 Below debut in their show, Dos Divas! From NYU's Tisch School of the Arts comes two fierce newcomers to the Broadway scene. With their unique sense of versatility - ranging from the Golden Age of Musical Theatre to pop hits of the 21st Century - these two Latina beltresses join forces on stage in this special one night only performance to convey through song and story the trials and tribulations of what it takes to make it in New York City. Join us for a night of powerhouse belting, special guests, and Latina flair! Wepa!

Featuring Eden Espinosa (Wicked, RENT, Brooklyn: The Musical), Kimberly Immanuel (Pacific Overtures, Waterfall, The Fantasticks), Frankie Gonzalez (Superhero), Gabrielle Garcia (Mad World), and Issa Best (Wig Out).

$20-30 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE GREATEST SONGS OF THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK, AUGUST 5 AT 9:30PM:

The Great American Songbook, the treasure trove of popular music written by American composers from Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, Hollywood, Vaudeville, Radio and Recordings, includes all of America's great songs of the 20th Century. Our show will present the very best, most enduring, most beloved of these songs. Where else can you hear iconic numbers like "Somewhere Over the Radio" (movies) "Stardust" (radio/recording), "Moon River" (movies),"Can't Help Lovin' that Man" (theater), "Cry Me a River" (pop song) in the same show, performed by a glittering cast of New York City's greatest entertainers? One hit after another, one classic song after the other, one great performance - one after the other -brought to you by Broadway and nightclub stars of the very first rank. The most popular music of our time can all be found in The Greatest Songs of The Great American Songbook.

Featuring Willie Demyan (Broadway's Rising Star), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Kevin Spirtas (The Boy From Oz)

$35-45 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE CAST OF BANDSTAND SINGS FROM THE BIG BAND ERA, AUGUST 6 AT 7:00 & 9:30PM:

Join the cast of the hit Broadway musical Bandstand as they take Feinstein's/54 Below audiences on a trip down memory lane to the swinging sounds of the Big Band Era. The Cast of Bandstand Sings The Big Band Era will be a nostalgic look back to the melodies and memories that made up America in the 1940s. Audiences can expect to hear such songs as "As Time Goes By," "I'll Be Seeing You," "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," and many more in this tribute to the words and music that defined the greatest generation.

Featuring Mary Callanan, Patrick Connaghan, Matt Cusak, Andrea Dotto, Brandon Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins, Andrew Leggieri, Joey Pero, and Keven Quillon.

$25-45 cover charge. $60-75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

KINKY BOOTS SINGS Cyndi Lauper, AUGUST 7 AT 7:00 & 9:30PM:

For one night only, the current cast of Kinky Boots on Broadway (and some special alumni) will grace the Feinstein's/54 Below stage to sing the music of Kinky Boots composer, Cyndi Lauper. The audience can expect to hear some classic Cyndi pop tunes as well as a unique take on some favorites from the Kinky Boots score.

Featuring: Billy Porter, Adinah Alexander, Joseph Anthony Byrd, Devin Trey Campbell, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Christopher Convery, Holly Davis, Jesus Del Orden, Stephane Duret, Anna Eilinsfeld, Christy Faber, Gaelen Gilliland, Blair Goldberg, Natalie Joy Johnson, Jake Katzman, Andy Kelso, John Jeffrey Martin, Tommy Martinez, Bonnie Milligan, Alan Mingo, Jr., Shannon O'Boyle, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Perry, and Ricky Schroeder.

$40-50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Michael Feinstein: SHOWSTOPPERS, AUGUST 8 - SEPTEMBER 3 AT 7:00 & 9:30PM:

Two-time Emmy Award and five-time Grammy Award nominated Michael Feinstein returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with the surefire showstopping songs that made Broadway great... from then and now. Experience the greatest Broadway hits, sung by one of our premiere song interpreters! This summer's extravaganza of showstopping songs will take you on a journey like no other. Come celebrate the summer with Michael Feinstein and his special guests, a trio of stage and screen stars: Erich Bergen, John Lloyd Young, and Betty Buckley! Featuring songs by iconic Broadway composers and lyricists such as Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Marvin Hamlisch, and even some contemporary composers and lyricists of today.

Featuring Erich Bergen (August 12), John Lloyd Young (August 23-27), and Betty Buckley (August 29-September 3)

$50-115 cover charge. $120-140 VIP seating. $150-170 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! THE SONGS OF Timothy Huang, AUGUST 8 AT 9:30PM:

Timothy Huang, award-winning composer, lyricist, and creator of Costs of Living, (2016 Richard Rodgers Award, New American Musical Award) and the one-person musical The View From Here, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in The Songs of Timothy Huang. Featuring the songs "Dying to Know," "Director's Lament," and "Rules of Engagement," as well as a selection of tunes

from Costs of Living, LINES: A Song Cycle, Peter and the Wall, and The View From Here, Timothy will take to the stage with songs, stories, and support by some of the greatest friends Broadway has to offer.

Featuring Eric Badique (Miss Saigon, Anything Goes), Jennifer Blood (Matilda, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Marc De La Cruz (Pacific Overtures, If/Then), Jaygee Macapugay (School of Rock, Here Lies Love), Priya Mahendra (Twisted), Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon), Remy Zaken (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening), EJ Zimmerman (Les Mis, Avenue Q), and Kelvin Moon Loh (SpongeBob SquarePants, Sideshow).

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE FIX, AUGUST 9 AT 9:30PM:

The Fix opens with the scandalous death of a Presidential shoo-in. Distraught and desperate to stay in the political spotlight, the Senator's wife and brother set their sights on his young, pot- smoking son. Young Cal Chandler can't even fathom the twists and turns that this political roller coaster will take. All he can do is hold on and hope for the best. Timely as ever, this black comedy features a driving, riveting rock score from Dana P. Rowe, with book and lyrics by John Dempsey (Witches of Eastwick, Zombie Prom). The Fix is a biting, dark and laugh-out-loud satire of the presidential election process. The musical originally opened at London's Donmar Warehouse in 1997 and was nominated for four Olivier awards.

Featuring Mark Evans (Wicked, Ghost, The Book of Mormon, Finian's Raindbow), Sally Ann Triplett (The Last Ship, Finding Neverland), David Cantor (Original Broadway Cast of Evita, La Vie Parisienne), Kristen Gehling (Henry, Sweet Henry, Little Wars), Justin Randolph (Searching for Romeo), Gary Milner (Doctor Zhivago, West End: Mamma Mia!, Love Story, Bells Are Ringing), Arianna Armon (Henry, Sweet Henry), Thomas Dieter (New York City Gay Men's Chorus, Broadway Four), Suzanne Dressler (Oh, Brother, Mademoiselle Colombe), Val Moranto (The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Shinbone Alley), Paul Thomas Ryan (What Was Lost), and Patrick K. Walsh (New York City Gay Man's Chorus, Henry, Sweet Henry).

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! THE SONGS OF Sam Willmott, AUGUST 10 AT 9:30PM:

Composer/lyricist Sam Willmott returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for a totally typical night of Viking chants, intercollegiate competitive Punjabi folk dancing, and, if we're being real, lots of fantasy creatures. Winner of the 2015 Kleban Prize, a 2015 Jonathan Larson Grant, and the 2012 Fred Ebb Award, Sam and a dazzling cadre of performers will present songs from projects old, new, and never-heard-before-therefore-terrifying-to-share.

Featuring Kerstin Anderson (The Sound of Music), Robert Ariza (Spring Awakening, I Am Harvey Milk at Lincoln Center, Spamilton), Elizabeth Crawford (Tuck Everlasting, White Christmas National Tour), Angel Desai (Company), Latoya Edwards (Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat, The Get Down), Josh Lerner (Pace University MT '19), Hudson Loverro (A Bronx Tale, Assassins), Ronald Peet (Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories, Girls, Kentucky), Salena Qureshi (Evita at Main State Music Theater, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Girls), Tony Sheldon (Priscila, Queen of the Desert, Amelie), Annie Sherman (Ragtime on Ellis Island, Macbeth with LA Opera), and Kuhoo Verma (Monsoon Wedding, Judd Apatow's The Big Sick, NYU Reality Show).

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, AUGUST 11 AT 9:30PM:

This Scott Siegel Concert Event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like rolling thunder. Though the first show in this wildly popular series took place on a night a hurricane was supposed to close down New York City, it sold out anyway because this was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for. After many more packed shows, we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hits!

Featuring Jeremy Kushnier (Paramour, Jesus Christ Superstar), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You), Katelyn Malloy, Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera), Michael McCorry Rose (Wicked, A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder)

$35-55 cover charge. $75-90 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

AN EVENING WITH BROADWAY METHOD ACADEMY, AUGUST 12 AT 11:30PM:

Broadway Method Academy, one of the Northeast's top musical theater programs for young artists, prides itself on connecting the stars of today with the stars of tomorrow. Celebrating these incredible connections and mentorships, BMA students, alumni, and their Broadway counterparts come together for night only, singing the best of Broadway. The evening will feature a set-list filled with songs from past BMA productions, including Hair, Carousel, Spring Awakening, The Music Man, Little Shop of Horrors, and more.

Featuring Kimber Sprawl (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Julian Decker (Les Miserables, Sunset Boulevard), and Stephanie Jae Park (The King and I, War Paint).

$15 cover charge. $35 premium seating. 2 beverage or $20 food minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! THE CREATIONS OF Katie Thompson, AUGUST 13 AT 7:00PM:

Katie Thompson (Giant, Big Fish) brings her talented Broadway friends to Feinstein's/54 Below to sing original songs from her 1st musical R.R.R.E.D. a Secret Musical, her albums "What I've Done Right", "KT LIVE", and "Private Page", and many new songs yet unheard.

Featuring Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots, Gigantic, God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater), LaQuet Sharnell Pringle (Lysistrata Jones, Memphis), Kate Rockwell (Bring It On the Musical, Legally Blonde, Rock of Ages), Britton Smith (Bella: An American Tall Tale, Shuffle Along...), Emma Stratton (Bullets Over Broadway), and Kirsten Wyatt (Annie, Elf).

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! TA-DA! THE LYRICS OF Eric Price, AUGUST 13 AT 9:30PM:

Featuring a cast of Broadway all-stars, this concert brings together a collection of eclectic, verbally dexterous, and passionate songs from a roster of new musicals by lyricist Eric Price, who also served as 21-time Tony® Award winner Hal Prince's longtime assistant. With shows that musicalize the romance that led to the discovery of radium (Radioactive), the inner workings of a family of stage magicians (Presto Change-o), and the ambitious teenagers who committed online securities fraud in the earliest days of the internet (Hello Out There), audiences can expect to encounter songs that dazzle and surprise, along with stories of collaboration, dream jobs, and real life magic. Music by Will Reynolds, Joel Waggoner, and Frank Terry.

Featuring Kelli Barrett (Doctor Zhivago, Wicked), John Clay III (Once on this Island revival reading), Hannah Corneau (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Daddy Long Legs), Sara Jean Ford (A Little Night Music, The Phantom of the Opera), Olli Haaskivi (Orange is the New Black), Kevin Kern (Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County), Erik Liberman (War Paint, LoveMusik), Beth Malone (Tony nominee for Fun Home), Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera), Kenita R. Miller (The Bubbly Black Girl, Xanadu), Jeremy Morse (Waitress, Bloodsong of Love), Libby Rosenfield (Joe Iconis' Love in Hate Nation), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), Jarrod Spector (Tony nominee for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jersey Boys), and Alex Tripp (Cuff Me)

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Julia Mattison IS RUBY MANGER, AUGUST 14 & 28 AT 7:00PM:

Join fictional Broadway diva Ruby Manger as she makes her long-awaited return to the New York stage! Julia Mattison stars as Ms. Manger, an enigmatic Broadway and film legend, famous for such roles as Trudy the Blind Ghost in I See You, Not Really, But You Know What I Mean (Tony Award winner, Best Musical and Best Actress) and as Roberta in the film Inside Roberta (Sundance Film Festival rejected submission). In one hilarious hour, Ruby will re-visit her greatest career highlights and lowlights, from winning her first Tony Award, to her not-so-secret love affairs, to doing quaaludes in a basement with Rod Stewart that one time. Join Broadway's shining Ruby as she says her final farewell... Four more times.

Featuring Taylor Trensch (Hello, Dolly!), Andrew Kober (Sunday in the Park with George), and Noel Carey (Brooklyn Sound).

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! THE SONGS OF Kailey Marshall, AUGUST 14 AT 9:30PM:

Singer/songwriter Kailey Marshall and her work have been accused of being many things including brazen, raw, and catchy AF. When she sits at the keys, dangerous diary entries and bad lovers become living legends through her lyrics and pop/rock hooks. Marshall has penned shows such as Confirmed, Songs for Slutty Girls, and Portrait of Jo, and was recently chosen as a composer in the New Dramatists Composer/Librettist Studio. Prepare to dance in the aisles, toast your best friend, and text your ex, because Marshall is sure to bring a night filled with heartbreaks turned into hit songs. Marshall will be joined by incredible musicians and a handful of guest performers from Broadway.

Featuring Ashley D Kelley (Bella: An American Tall Tale (Playwrights Horizons), The Wiz (Oregon Shakespeare Festival), Head Over Heels (Oregon Shakespeare Festival)), Katie Ladner (Sunset Boulevard, Heathers), John-Michael Lyles (Barrow Street Theatre's Sweeney Todd, Encore's Big River, Encore's 1776), Lauren Pritchard (LOLO, Ilse in Spring Awakening; Original Broadway Cast, Composer/Lyricist of Songbird, "In Loving Memory of When I Gave a Shit" Atlantic Records), Emily Rogers (If/Then Nat'l Tour, Dogfight (Pace), Spring Awakening (Pace)), and Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, Red Oaks, The Black Suits)

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Levi Kreis, AUGUST 15 AT 7:00PM:

Back by popular demand! Join Tony Award winner Levi Kreis for an evening of intimate piano/vocal perfection and southern storytelling. From the Smokey Mountains to Times Square, Kreis tells of his unconventional road to stardom through humor and song delivering a fresh, authentic take on your Broadway favorites. You will feel like you are hearing them for the first time. In theater circles, Kreis is known for originating the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in Broadway's Tony nominated musical Million Dollar Quartet. The role won Levi the 2010 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, a 2010 Outer Critics Circle Award, and a 2010 Drama League nomination. Kreis began workshopping the piece in 2004, also arranging music for the show. Other notable stage credits include the Tony nominated revival of Violet starring Sutton Foster, Smokey Joe's Cafe, and the national tour of Rent.

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! THE RIVER IS ME BY SUKARI JONES & TROY ANTHONY, AUGUST 15 AT 9:30PM:

Sukari Jones and Troy Anthony are an up-and-coming music theatre team. With an original gospel-blues-R&B score, the songs of The River Is Me will be performed in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time ever. The show has a book and lyrics by Sukari Jones and music by Troy Anthony. It will feature fresh and moving music following the ghost of a recently lynched black boy, Bo-a funny chubby 14 year old comic book fan-who must recall and reckon with the last moments of his life, which ended when he was brutally lynched for whistling at a white woman in 1955, in order to save the mother he leaves behind. The songs of The River Is Me will be performed by Broadway friends and veterans - for one night only.

Featuring Eddie Cooper, Latoya Edwards, Larry Owens, Jason Veasey, and more to be announced.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE BROADHURST AT 100! 54 CELEBRATES THE BROADHURST THEATRE, AUGUST 16 AT 7:00 & 9:30PM:

Fiorello!, Cabaret, Dancin', Anastasia. Those four musicals, plus many others, all made their Broadway debut on West 44th Street at the historic Broadhurst Theatre. Celebrating its 100th birthday this year, the Broadhurst is going to get a fabulous centennial celebration at Feinstein's/54 Below. Join us for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to grace the Broadhurst stage!

The 7pm performance featurs Jerry Adler (Oh What a Lovely War), Carole Demas (Grease), Wayne Cilento (Dancin'), Josh Franklin (Grease), Ilene Kristen (Grease), Sarah Charles Lewis (Tuck Everlasting), Howard McGillin (Kiss of the Spiderwoman), Don Scardino (Godspell, Lennon), Kevin David Thomas (Les Miserables)

The 9:30pm performance features Walter Bobbie (Grease) - Video Appearance, Anita Gillette (Cabaret, Kelly), Judy Kaye (Mamma Mia!), Lewis Stadlen (The Front Page, The Odd Couple), Jodi Stevens (Urban Cowboy), Representing Rachael Lily Rosenbloom and Don't You Ever Forget It...

Kathryn Allison (Aladdin), Charlie Franklin (The Secret Garden), Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots), Jeremy Morse (Waitress), Kevin Michael Murphy (The Book of Mormon), Jason Veasey (The Lion King), and Natalie Walker (Puffs the Play).

$15-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

INNER CITY AUGUST 17 AT 7:00 & 9:30PM:

Feinstein's/54 Below presents an evening of music from Tom O'Horgan's 1971 Broadway musical INNER CITY! With book and lyrics by Eve Merriam, and score by Helen Miller, this pop-rock- gospel musical won a Tony Award for its star Linda Hopkins, and has become a cult favorite of musical theater aficionados.

Featuring Original Broadway cast member Larry Marshall, Original Broadway cast member Allan Nicholls, Annie Golden (Orange is the New Black), Camille Saviola (Nine), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Chicago), Ray Shell, Cheryl Pepsii Riley, Elisa Galindez, Sarah Kowalski, Erika Xiomara Reyes, and more to be announced.

$30-50 cover charge. $65-80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Bianca Marroquin. AUGUST 18 AT 7:00PM:

Award-winning Mexican Broadway actress Bianca Marroquin returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, performing songs from her upcoming album "Nuestros Tesoro's," "El Mundo Era Mi?o" as well as songs she's performed in musicals during the course of her career. From Roxie Hart, Chicago "merry murderess" to In The Heights to The Pajama Game, Bianca has graced Broadway stages with her vocal versatility. Also a beloved TV star in her native home, Mexico, Bianca is the current Roxie Hart in Chicago, the first Mexican Woman to cross over from Mexico to Broadway with a lead role. She was the original Mary Poppins in Disney's first Spanish production of the musical, and is also a Helen Hayes Award winner. Don't miss this consummate showcase of Bianca's full- bodied voice and diva moves, a tour-de-force to be remembered.

$30-40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

A.J. Lambert, AUGUST 18 AT 9:30PM:

A.J. Lambert, granddaughter of Frank Sinatra, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below and New York City solo concert debut. A singer who continues the family tradition of song interpretation, A.J.'s unique perspective on her legendary grandfather's life and music is shared in this new show. She will share the stories no one else can tell while performing, in its entirety, the seminal album that turned Frank Sinatra's life around and has made fans of countless audiences, young and old, for over 60 years.

$25-35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Mikaela Bennett, AUGUST 18 AT 11:30PM:

Mikaela Bennett is excited to make her Feinstein's/54 Below debut! A recent graduate of the Juilliard School, Mikaela was most recently seen starring as Penelope in The Golden Apple with City Center Encores!

The night will be set with a wide variety of pieces from the Golden Age of music theater, contemporary musical theater, jazz standards, and Bossa Nova. Performing alongside her will be David Wong (Bass), Jeb Patton (Piano), and Aaron Kimmel (Drums). Known for her "silvery singing," Mikaela is excited to share her favorite tunes in night of collaboration and music making.

$15 cover charge. $35 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! IN THE LIGHT BY Michael Mott, AUGUST 19, 7:00PM:

This world premiere concert of Michael Mott's In The Light features selections from the sweeping, contemporary new musical which captures the tension and passion of the epic Faust legend. Featuring some of Broadway's best vocalists and musicians, this emotional score comes to life to the general public for the first time.

Featuring Leslie Becker (Bonnie & Clyde, Anything Goes, Amazing Grace), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera), Jason Gotay (Bring It On: The Musical, Spider- Man: Turn Off the Dark), Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde, Supergirl, Smash), Ryan Silverman (Phantom of the Opera, Side Show), Teal Wicks (Finding Neverland, Wicked, Jekyll & Hyde), Cooper Grodin, Jason Pintar, Lindsay Rider, and Karla Shook.

$45-55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

BROADWAY BALLOT: YOU VOTE! WE SING, AUGUST 19 AT 9:30PM:

Yes, that's right. You get to vote for the songs our stars will sing! Before the show, every audience member will get a ballot consisting of 100 famous Broadway songs. Every audience member gets to pick five. We quickly add up the votes and the top 12 winning songs will be

performed - our cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will be ready, having learned all 100 on the list!

Featuring Farah Alvin (Nine, Saturday Night Fever, It Shoulda Been You), Scott Coulter, Maxine Linehan, William Michals (South Pacific), and more to be announced.

$35-45 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

SWINGIN' WITH THE MOUSE, AUGUST 19 AT 11:30PM:

"Poor Unfortunate Souls," "Colors of the Wind," "Once Upon a Dream" - there are hundreds of songs that you can name that will conjure up great memories of your childhood with Disney. Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below as an all-star cast celebrates your favorite Disney tunes set to completely original jazz charts. Swingin' With The Mouse will feature music from Menken/Ashman, The Sherman Brothers, Randy Newman, Michael Giacchino, and many more!

Featuring Adante Carter, LaRece Hawkins, Madison Claire Parks, Michael Restaino, and more to be announced.

$25 cover charge. $50 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

Mary-Mitchell Campbell AND FRIENDS, AUGUST 20 AT 7PM:

11 years ago, Mary-Mitchell Campbell and a group of Juilliard students sought to change the world and transform the lives of youth, using the most powerful tool they had: their art. By connecting performing and visual artists with underserved communities all over the world, ASTEP is seeking to awaken the imagination of these young people, foster critical thinking, and help them break the cycle of poverty.

Featuring Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, She Loves Me), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Spring Awakening), and Crystal Monee Hall (Rent).

$70-80 cover charge. $105 VIP seating. $115 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEWSBOYS OF NEW YORK REUNITE AT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, AUGUST 21 AT 7:00 & 9:30PM:

On August 24, 2014, Newsies closed on Broadway. Now, for the 4th year in a row dozens of cast members from the hit Broadway musical will unite on the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below. Expect to hear songs of various music styles, stories and memories of their time with the show, and a few special surprises!

Featuring Aaron Albano, Giuseppe Bausilio, Tommy Bracco, Caitlyn Caughell, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, David Guzman, Garett Hawe, Liana Hunt, Adam Kaplan, Jess LeProtto, Tommy Martinez, Luca Padovan, Andy Richardson, Nick Sullivan, Madeline Trumble, Laurie Veldheer, Iain Young, and more to be announced.

$45-55 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SINGS CHESS, AUGUST 22 AT 7:00 & 9:30PM:

It's more than a game. It's a way of life. 54 Sings invites you to celebrate Chess, one of musical theatre's most-loved scores and the source of fascinating history and debate. As Drumpf dances with Putin, the ultimate Cold War musical returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in all its majestic muddle. Featuring a thrilling score that takes us from Asian discos ("One Night in Bangkok") to musical mountaintops ("Anthem"), one of the greatest shows no one could ever get quite right gets a night at Feinstein's/54 Below and aren't we all lucky? Enjoy a cast of Broadway and cabaret's top vocalists backed by the Broadway By the Year chorus singing Benny Andersson and Bjo?rn Ulvaeus' music and Tim Rice's most brilliant lyrics in musical numbers like "Nobody's Side," "Pity the Child," "I Know Him So Well," and more in this celebration of one of Broadway's most popular cult musicals of all time.

Featuring Jessica Hendy (CATS), Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys), Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages), Jason Reiff (Les Miserables), and more to be announced.

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: THE LIGHT RAIL BY Kira Stone AND CHELSEA HICKMAN, AUGUST 23 AT 9:30PM:

Kira Stone is a up-and-coming musical theatre songwriter, singer, and actor. Her original pop music has been performed at Feinstein's/54 Below, can be heard on Sirius XM radio, has nearly half a million hits on Spotify, and was in the iTunes Top 50 Songs when released. Come hear the first staged concert of her new musical, The Light Rail. The show has a book by Chelsea Hickman and music and lyrics by Kira. It will feature innovative and moving music detailing the realities of people with mental illness, and how healing can be found in the most unusual places.

Featuring Timothy Aaron Cooper, Tyler Hatch, Brian Russell Carey, Daniel Wallentine, Jonathan Savage, Noah Zachary, Jonathan Miller, Dayne Joyner, Emily Rose Lyons, Kira Stone, DeLaney Westfall, Megan Masako Haley Holmes, Amanda Van Orden, Carolyn Keller, and Alicia Kaori Shumway

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Lesli Margherita: RULE YOUR KINGDOM, AUGUST 24-25 AT 9:30PM; AUGUST 26 AT 11:30PM:

Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea, Zorro) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a new take on her signature cabaret show which critics have hailed as "outrageous", "rip-roaring" and "fiercely original." With her take-no-prisoners attitude and self-deprecating humor, Margherita "inspires," "uplifts," and "slaps you across the face" - and let's be honest, everyone needs a good slap in the face every once in awhile.

Mike Wartella, AUGUST 25 AT 11:30PM:

Broadway actor Mike Wartella hosts a night of rock and roll, Broadway covers, and original music at his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut concert! Currently in Charlie in the Chocolate Factory on Broadway, Mike - a singer, songwriter, and rocker at heart - will fill the evening with music sure to inspire you to rock out, have a cocktail, and have a blast. With three Broadway credits (including Wicked and Tuck Everlasting), numerous online videos, and a powerful rock voice that hardly matches his youthful type, Mike will lead you through an evening sure to thrill and entertain. With special guest appearances from some of his favorite Broadway pals, this is an evening not to be missed.

Featuring Tessa Grady, Aaron LaVigne, Andrea Laxton

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! THE SONGS OF Ben Chavez AND Yianni Papadimos, AUGUST 27 AT 9:30PM:

$35-45 cover charge. $65-80 premium seating. $25 food and drink beverage minimum at the

9:30pm. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum at the 11:30pm.

Join Ben, Yianni, and all their friends as they try to stop summer from ending with a night of blazing new musical theatre. Chasing Summer will include songs from The Cobalteans (NYMF 2015 Outstanding Music, Lyrics, and Book), never-before-heard selections from their new musical Elysium, and many others. Join us for an evening of visceral storytelling as we try to keep the season from changing.

Featuring PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon, The Colbalteans), Adrienne Eller (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie & the Chocolate Factory), Molly Jobe (Waitress), Julia Knitel (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd), Kuhoo Verma (Monsoon Wedding), Chris Dilley, Laura Koch, and Danielle Chambers

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! YANDURA & MELOCIK: THE REVOLUTION WILL BE EPOSITORY, AUGUST 28 AT 9:30PM:

In every song they write, Jacob Yandura & Rebekah Greer Melocik excavate The Shadows of the human heart, combining wickedly dark humor with heart-breaking sincerity. With a diverse and wide-ranging songbook, Yandura & Melocik will take you from a pigeon hunt in rural America (Wringer) to the 1930s rural South (The Last Queen of Canaan) to a populist coup d'etat in a post-apocalyptic future (The Coup, or You and Me, and the Piano). After just one evening with Jacob and Rebekah, you will fall in love with them and their funny and enchanting songs.

Featuring Charity Ange?l Dawson (Waitress, Side Show), Emily Walton (Peter and the Starcatcher, August: Osage County), Tori Scott (Joe's Pub), and more to be announced.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

TURN THE BEAT AROUND: FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW CELEBRATES STUDIO 54, AUGUST 29 AT 9:30PM:

Celebrate summer in style with a return engagement of one of Feinstein/54 Below's most popular evenings! You are invited to relive the glory and the decadence that was the legendary Studio 54, whose VIP Room occupied our premises. In Studio 54's heyday the guest list was a who's who from the world of entertainment - Andy Warhol, Liza Minnelli, Halston, Elizabeth Taylor, Mick Jagger, Diana Ross, Brooke Shields, John Travolta, Michael Jackson - and the music played kept them dancing all through the night. Come "Turn the Beat Around" as we "Celebrate, Good Times" and salute Studio 54 from it's opening night to the "Last Dance." This is one party you won't want to miss. Feinstein's/54 Below is even rolling out their dance floor, for the occasion!

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! OPENING NUMBERS BY Noel Carey, AUGUST 30 AT 9:30PM:

Composer/lyricist Noel Carey returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a jam-packed night of exciting original musical theatre. Join this award-winning writer for an evening of opening numbers as he invites the audience into the worlds of 9 brand new musicals. Delivered by a cast of Broadway all- stars, this night features music from an array of shows including Zazou, The Showmen, and Seven Minutes in Heaven, as well as new twists on Shakespeare, Dickens, and many more. Noel's shows have received development through his years at the BMI Workshop, as well as regional appearances at Barrington Stage and the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, among others.

Featuring Patrick Page (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Emily Skeggs (Fun Home), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Andrew Kober (Sunday in the Park with George, She Loves Me), Etai Benson (An American in Paris, Wicked), Max Sangerman (Buddy:

The Buddy Holly Story), Sarah Stevens (Thoroughly Modern Millie), Emily Borromeo (School of Rock), and Kristen Michelle (Once Upon a Mattress)

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! THE SONGS OF Joe Kinosian AND Kellen Blair, AUGUST 31 AT 9:30PM:

From the acclaimed writers of the hilarious off-Broadway hit Murder For Two comes a well- rehearsed and painstakingly planned evening of songs, patter... and probably some other stuff. Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair return to Feinstein's/54 Below to perform their comedic songs (and the very occasionally serious one) with the help of their Broadway friends, all of whom have been carefully selected for their talent and not merely their availability. Joe and Kellen have performed at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, on Broadway at the Theatre World Awards, and in front of as many as three Pulitzer Prize winners, some of whom managed to pay attention for the duration of their set. Join them August 31st for an evening of musical merriment both forced and spontaneous!

Featuring Ta'Rea Campbell (The Book of Mormon, Little Shop of Horrors), Noel Carey (Murder For Two, Brooklyn Sound), Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Avenue Q, Sesame Street), Natalie Charle Ellis (School of Rock, Les Miserables), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music, Once Upon a Mattress), Sarah Stiles (Hand to God, I'm Dying Up Here), Morgan Weed (American Psycho, The Last Five Years), Sarah Ziegler (Sweeney Todd, The Brontes), and more to be announced.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

