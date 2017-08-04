Mel Brooks, George Takei Among Voice Cast for Animated Remake of Brooks' BLAZING SADDLES

Some of Broadway's brightest talent will lend their voices to the upcoming, kid-friendly animated comedy BLAZING SAMURAI, based on Mel Brooks' classic comedy BLAZING SADDLES. Entertainment Weekly writes that Brooks himself, as well as ALLEGIANCE's George Takei, THIS IS OUR YOUTH's Michael Cera and THE MOUNTAINTOP's Samuel L. Jackson will be heard in the forthcoming film.

"There is no business like Shogun business," Brooks said in a statement. "And what is wonderful about the film is that it is going to have great appeal not only for kids but their parents too. It's funny and smart."

The plot is a far cry from the original, with the main characters portrayed as cats and dogs battling it out in the Old West. Chris Bailey and Mark Koetsier will direct. The screenplay is by Ed Stone and Nate Hopper.

According to EW, "Cera will star as a young mutt named Hank, who longs to become a legendary samurai and save the town of Kakamucho from 'becoming the litter box of a nefarious feline warlord.' Jackson will voice Jimbo, a formerly great feline warrior 'who now lives life hitting the catnip a bit too hard' and must now team up with Hank to teach him how to become a samurai. Brooks voices the Shogun, a misguided but benevolent leader."

Takei will take on the role of Ohga (on the villain's side), with Djimon Hounsou as the gentle but towering Sumo. Aasif Mandvi and Gabriel Iglesias will play Ichiro and Chuck, described as "two Laurel-and-Hardy-style cats." Sandra Tsing Loh, Michelle Yeoh and AMERICA'S GOT TALENT's Heavenly Joy Jerkins (as Emiko) are also in the cast, with Mel B set for a cameo.

BLAZING SAMURAI is set to hit theaters August 4th, 2017.

Photo Credit: Peter James Zielinski

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles