Megan Hilty to Play London in September 2017; Performance Dates Announced!

Club 11 London is thrilled to bring star of the worldwide hit series SMASH and Broadway's Megan Hilty to The Hippodrome, Leicester Square, in London for just 4 nights from Wednesday September 6th 2017.

Show dates and times are Tuesday 6th September 8pm, Wednesday 7th September 8pm & 11pm, Thursday 8th September 8pm and Saturday 9th September 7.30pm.

Tickets will be available from www.club11.london/megan and will go on sale at 11am on Tuesday 4th July 2017.

Megan Hilty is most recognisable for her portrayal of seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama "Smash." She followed up the series with a starring role on the comedy "Sean Saves the World." Last spring, Hilty received critical acclaim for her role of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theatre Company's revival of "Noises Off" which she earned nominations for a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award and won a Broadway.com Audience Award for Favourite Featured Actress in a Play

Hilty made her Broadway debut as Glinda in "Wicked" and went on to perform the role in both the national tour and in Los Angeles.

Hilty regularly performs with orchestras and symphonies across the country and her solo show-including her sold-out Carnegie Hall debut-has received critical acclaim. She recently released live album comprising of songs from her recent concert tour, entitled "Megan Hilty Live at the Café Carlyle" and a Christmas album entitled "A Merry Little Christmas with Megan Hilty."

On coming to London Megan said that "I couldn't be more excited for this run of shows in London! I love the city and it's people so much so I can't wait to come sing for them. I'm also obsessed with high tea, so I'm really excited to experience some new tea services while I'm there!"

Club 11 London Producers Darren Bell and Marc McBride said "We are continually striving to bring the best and most exciting artists of Broadway to the award winning Hippodrome Casino Theatre here in the West End. No other venue in London offers such an intimate and unique concert experience like Club 11 London and we are so proud to bring Megan to a London audience.

When we started bringing stars to London, we had a wish list of artists we knew audiences would love. It is fair to say that Megan has always been amongst the artists at the very top of that list and as she is so popular we couldn't be happier to host her here in September".

