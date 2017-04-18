Meet the Cast of Broadway's INDECENT- Opens Tonight!

Indecent, the newest work by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel (HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE), opens tonight, April 18 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues).

A new play with music, written by Paula Vogel, created by Ms. Vogel and Rebecca Taichman, and directed by Ms. Taichman (STAGE KISS, HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE), Indecent is inspired by the true story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's THE GOD OF VENGEANCE. Called "superbly realized and remarkably powerful" by The New York Times, Indecent charts the journey of an incendiary drama and the artists who risked their lives to perform it. Set at a time when waves of immigrants were changing the face of America, Indecent is a riveting look at an explosive moment in theatrical history and comes to Broadway from its critically acclaimed, sold-out run at the Vineyard Theatre.

Katrina Lenk (Menke) - Broadway: Once, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, The Miracle Worker. Off-Broadway/Regional includes: Indecent (Vineyard Theatre, Yale, La Jolla Rep), The Band's Visit (Atlantic Theater), iWitness (Mark Taper Forum), Lost Land (Steppenwolf Theater), Caucasian Chalk Circle (South Coast Rep), Camille (Bard Summerscape), Lovelace: A Rock Opera (The Hayworth/Edinburgh). Film/TV includes: Look Away, Evol, Crime Fiction, "Elementary," "The Get Down," "The Blacklist." Co-creator of the web series "Miss Teri," and ringleader of her band moxy phinx.

Mimi Lieber (Esther) - Vineyard, Yale Rep and La Jolla productions of Indecent. Broadway: Act One (Lincoln Center Theater), Brooklyn Boy, I'm Not Rappaport (revival). Off-Broadway: Distracted (Roundabout). Regional: Two Things You Don't Talk About at Dinner (Denver Center Theatre); Persephone, The Sisters Rosensweig (Huntington Theatre); We Won't Pay! We Won't Pay! (Long Wharf); Taking Sides, The Greeks Love Council, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress (Odyssey); Leon & Lena (and Lenz) (Guthrie Theater); Figaro Gets a Divorce (La Jolla Playhouse); Much Ado About Nothing, Othello (L.A. Shakespeare Festival). National tour: The Heidi Chronicles. Film/TV: The Thing About My Folks, Arranged, Cold Souls, Permanent Midnight, Bulworth, Corrina, Corrina, Wilder Napalm, Just Another Story, "The Sopranos," "Law & Order," "Medium," "Friends," "The Practice," "Seinfeld," "ER," "The X-Files," "NYPD Blue."

Max Gordon Moore (Asch) - Broadway: Relatively Speaking. Off-Broadway: Indecent (Vineyard). Recent: The Master Builder with John Tuturro (BAM); Arcadia, The Caucasian Chalk Circle (Yale Rep); Time and the Conways (Old Globe); Constellations (Seattle Rep); Man and Superman, It's a Wonderful Life (Irish Rep); Tragedy: A Tragedy (Berkeley Rep); The Seagull (Cleveland Playhouse); Richard III, The Merchant of Venice (California Shakespeare Theater); Pleasure and Pain (Magic Theatre); Private Jokes, Public Places (Aurora Theatre). Film/TV: Gods Behaving Badly, The Terrors of Basket-Weaving, "Madam Secretary," "The Good Wife." MFA, Yale School of Drama, Hershel Williams Prize in Acting.

Tom Nelis (Older Asch) - Broadway: The Visit, Enron, The Caine Mutiny Court Martial, AIDA. Off-Broadway: The Pearl Theater, The Public Theater, New York Theater Workshop, Playwrights Horizons, The Signature Theater, Classic Stage Company, Theater for a New Audience, Manhattan Theater Club, BAM, En Garde Arts. Mr. Nellis is a founding member of SITI Company, now in its 25th year. Awards: Elliot Norton Award, OBIE, San Diego Critics Ensemble Award, Drama League Nomination, Barrymore Nomination. MFA, UC San Diego.

Steven Rattazzi (Nakhmen) - Broadway Debut. Off-Broadway: Indecent (Vineyard); Henry V with Liev Schrieber (Public Theater); Galileo with F. Murray Abraham; The Tempest with Mandy Patinkin, (CSC); Stunning (Lincoln Center); Dinner Party (Target Margin); Painted Snake on a Painted Chair (OBIE); McGurk (ERS); Richard Foreman's Samuel's Major Problems (Ontological). Regional: Indecent (Yale Rep/La Jolla Playhouse); Marie Antoinette (ART/Yale Rep); The School for Wives (Two River Theater); The Lovesong of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cincinnati Playhouse). Film: The Family. TV: "Venture Brothers."

Richard Topol (Lemml) - Broadway: Larry David's Fish in the Dark, The Merchant of Venice with Al Pacino, Tony-winning revivals Awake & Sing! and The Normal Heart, Julius Caesar with Denzel Washington, Cymbeline, The Country Girl, School for Scandal. Off-Broadway: Bronx Bombers, Opus (Primary Stages), When the Rain Stops Falling (LCT), Regrets (MTC), Lear, Twelfth Night, Winter's Tale (Public), and new plays at Playwrights Horizons, New Group, EST, Soho Rep, Vineyard among others. Film/TV: Lincoln, Indignation, Party Girl, recurring on "Billions," "Perception," "Covert Affairs," and "The Practice," and upcoming as Fritz Haber opposite Geoffrey Rush in producer Ron Howard's "Genius: Einstein" on Nat Geo Channel.

Adina Verson (Rifkele) - Broadway Debut. Previous credits include Indecent (Vineyard, La Jolla, Yale Rep), The Servant of Two Masters (TFANA, Seattle Rep, Guthrie, ArtsEmerson), As You Like It (Shakespeare Theatre Company, DC), The Winter's Tale (Yale Rep), 4000 Miles (Cincinnati Playhouse), peerless (Barrington Stage), and Machine Makes Man (OldSoundRoom), which she co-created with Michael McQuilken. TV: "Mozart in the Jungle," "The Strain." Founding company member of OldSoundRoom Performance Ensemble. BFA, The Boston Conservatory. MFA, Yale School of Drama. For Mama.

Ben Cherry (Understudy) - Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof. National tour: Mary Poppins. Regional: Milwaukee Rep, Cincinnati Playhouse, Utah Shakes, Delaware Theatre Co, Arden. Founding member of NYC's Sonnet Rep. TV: "Smash," "The Following." MAC Award winner, Best Debut. Training: University of Michigan, North Carolina School of the Arts. XO: KC, JC, and WA.

Andrea Goss (Understudy) - Broadway: Cabaret, Once, Rent. National Tour: Cabaret (Sally). Regional: Striking 12 (TUTS), A Civil War Christmas (Baltimore Center Stage), Zorro (Alliance Theatre), A Christmas Carol (McCarter Theatre), Venice (CTG/Kansas City Repertory), Tarzan (North Shore Theatre), High School Musical (St. Louis MUNY), The Sound of Music and Big River (Syracuse Stage). Readings/Workshops: Zapata, K-Pop, Casanova Returns, Freckle-Face Strawberry. Film: Rent: Filmed Live on Broadway. Thanks and love to my family and CGF.

Eleanor Reissa (Understudy) - Director/Playwright/Actor/Singer. Broadway: Those Were The Days (Tony nominee). Off-Broadway: God of Vengeance, Cowgirls; five shows Mint Theater. Published playwright: The Last Survivor and Other Modern Jewish Plays. Librettist: Yiddish opera, Taibele and Her Demon (I.B. Singer), music by Judd Greenstein. Concert artist: Eleanor Reissa Trio; Frank London & Klezmer Brass Allstars. www.eleanorreissa.com

