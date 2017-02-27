Meet Sutton Foster, Eat Lunch with Paul Rudd, Win Tickets to Braodway Shows & More with Charitybuzz

In case you missed the 5th Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit for SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young, held on February 13 at Lucky Strike Lanes and hosted by Hamilton's Brandon Victor Dixon, there are still several ways to support this great cause.

Stars including Paul Rudd, Sutton Foster, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Everett Bradley, and more are offering up exclusive opportunities to join them, all while supporting SAY.



Now up for auction at Charitybuzz.com are items such as:

Sit Down to Lunch with Paul Rudd in NYC

See Bon Jovi in Concert and Enjoy a Pre-Show Hang with Band Member Everett Bradley

Meet Sutton Foster During a Visit to the Set of "Younger" in NYC

2 House Seats to Groundhog Day Plus Lunch with Andy Karl and Orfeh in NYC

2 House Seats to Sunday in the Park with George

2 House Seats to See Billy Joel in Concert at Madison Square Garden

2 Tickets to Present Laughter on Broadway Plus a Backstage Tour

2 House Seats to The Book of Mormon on Broadway Plus a Backstage Meet & Greet

Bidding closes on March 8th at 3:00pm ET.

SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young is a national non-profit organization, which through summer camp, speech therapy, and creative expression empowers, educates, and supports young people who stutter and the world that surrounds them. Our mission is to empower young people who stutter and inspire the world to treat them with compassion and respect, so they can achieve their dreams. Our vision is a world where every voice matters. Learn more at: www.say.org.

Charitybuzz raises funds for nonprofits around the globe through online auctions with the world's most recognizable celebrities and brands. Featuring access to acclaimed actors and musicians, business and political leaders, sports stars, luxury travel, couture fashion, rare memorabilia, and more, Charitybuzz brings its online community of bidders exclusive opportunities to live their dreams and make a difference. Since launching, Charitybuzz has raised more than $200 million for charity. Its roster of celebrity supporters includes President Clinton, Sir Paul McCartney, Tim Cook, Mick Jagger, Warren Buffet, Robert Downey Jr., Taylor Swift, Ralph Lauren, Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Barbra Streisand, Howard Stern, Chevy Chase, Billy Joel, HBO, Victoria's Secret, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, John Varvatos, David Yurman, Bruce Springsteen, Hugh Jackman, and Beyoncé.

Charitybuzz is a member of the Charity Network, which also includes Chideo, a charity video network, and charity online sweepstakes platform, Prizeo. To learn more, visit www.charitybuzz.com.

Photo by Walter McBride.

Related Articles