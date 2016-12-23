Mary Bridget Davies, Christine Ebersole, BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY and More Will Warm Up 54 Below This January

This January, Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. Scroll down for more details!

THE SONGS OF CHRIS RAYIS, JANUARY 2 AT 7PM:

Musical theatre composer Chris Rayis makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with a company of friends from Broadway and Off-Broadway in Chris Rayis: Ex Nihilo. Featuring songs from Just South of Gihon, Deep Water Ballad, Bound for Polaris, Gethsemani, Till We Have Faces, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, and much more, Chris Rayis: Ex Nihilo will showcase the writer's music and lyrics from his time as a student of Ricky Ian Gordon up to the present day.



Featuring Lora Lee Gayer, Maggie McDowell, AJ Shively, Emma Stratton, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman, Jessie Davidson, Annabelle Fox, Meghan Glogower, and Robby Haltiwanger.



$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



BROADWAY'S GUILTY PLEASURES, JANUARY 2 AT 9:30PM:

For one night only, some of Broadway and the West End's finest performers are belting out their favorite tunes to sing in the shower and this time we don't care if the neighbors hear. If you've ever sung "Meadowlark" in an empty subway car or performed the entirety of "My Strongest Suit" in your living room, then this night featuring songs from Aida, Footloose, Starlight Express, Moulin Rouge, and more is not to be missed. Hosted and produced by Ryan Speakman. Musical direction by Joshua Zecher-Ross.



Featuring Farah Alvin, Oliver Thornton, Olivia Phillip, Devin Ilaw, Caitlyn Caughell, Kennedy Caughell, Juan Torres-Falcon, Laura D'Andre, Lexie Dorsett Sharp, Courtney Cowart, Melissa Mitchell, Ashley Sweetman, Jenna Patsuzek, and Lucy Moon.



$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



TURN THE BEAT AROUND: FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW CELEBRATES STUDIO 54, JANUARY 3 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

In a return engagement of one of Feinstein/54 Below's most popular evenings, you are invited to relive the glory and the decadence that was the legendary Studio 54, whose VIP Room occupied our premises. In Studio 54's heyday the guest list was a who's who from the world of entertainment - Andy Warhol, Liza Minnelli, Halston, Elizabeth Taylor, Mick Jagger, Diana Ross, Brooke Shields, John Travolta, Michael Jackson - and the music played kept them dancing all through the night. Come "Turn the Beat Around" as we "Celebrate, Good Times" and salute Studio 54 from its opening night to the "Last Dance." This is one party you won't want to miss. Feinstein's/54 Below is even rolling out their dance floor, for the occasion! Produced and directed by Scott Coulter.

Featuring Scott Coulter, Cheryl Freeman (The Who's Tommy), Mike Schwitter (Pippin), Blaine Krauss (The Lion King), Devin L. Roberts (Venice, The Lion King), Kelli Rabke (Les Miserables, Children of Eden), Lennie Watts (MAC, Bistro and Nightlife Award winner), Tyce Green (Rock of Ages), Lorinda Lisitza (Triumphant Baby!), Natalie Douglas (Simply Streisand), Ryan Everett Wood (Shrek), Joe Chisholm (The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit), Brian Charles Rooney (Bedbugs, The Three Penny Opera), Lucia Spina (Kinky Boots), Will Porter (54 Sings The Act), Justin Talkington (54 Sings Chess), Michael Holland, Matt Scharfglass, Jeremy Clayton, Thad DeBrock, and Danny Mallon.



$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



JOHN Arthur GreenE, JANUARY 4 AT 7PM:

The autobiographical evening will share John Arthur Greene's experiences as a preacher's son, his struggles as an aspiring rocker and his life on the Broadway stage. Expect music that also explores the universal themes of young love lost and found, and reflects on the moments that make us who we are and get us where we're going. Greene made his Broadway debut as Riff in West Side Story and went on to appear as the Doctor in Matilda while understudying Mr. Wormwood. He is currently playing "Nordic Rock God" Theo in School of Rock.



$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

CLAIRE SARGENTI: INTERLUDESL A NEW (ORLEANS) PLAY, JANUARY 4 AT 9:30PM:

Claire Christine Sargenti, star of Interludes: A New (Orleans) Play makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in the return of her highly celebrated FringeNYC solo performance. Violence, passion, and faith catapult twelve uniquely spirited characters on a unifying journey through the chaos of life (and death) in the City That Care Forgot. Pure, honest, and as heartwarming as it is heartbreaking, Interludes reminds us that what's worth dying for is also worth living for. Featuring the music of Darrell Smith (The Lion King, Wicked) and the Interludes Jazz Orchestra, Sargenti and Smith create a touchingly soulful experience that impassions and inspires, bringing the audience both to tears and to their feet in boisterous applause.



$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



EATING RAOUL IN CONCERT STARRING THE SKIVVIES, JANUARY 5 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

Meet Paul and Mary Bland (The Skivvies). They want to open a restaurant, but they need cash. How about luring sex addicts and swingers to their apartment, bopping them over the head with a frying pan and stealing everything they've got? Soon, they're a financial success, but disposing of the bodies is becoming a problem. Based on the cult classic film, the musical featured a book by its original creator, Paul Bartel, lyrics by Boyd Graham and music by Jed Feuer. Produced and directed by Steven Carl McCasland. Musical direction by James Horan.



Featuring Lauren Molina, Nick Cearley, Roe Hartrampf, Leslie McDonel, Benny Elledge, Rob Morrison, and Tracee Beazer.



$25-45 cover charge. $60-75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



MATILDAPALOOZA: A REUNION OF BROADWAY'S MATILDAS!, JANUARY 6 AT 7PM:

In the nearly 4 year run of the Broadway smash, Matilda The Musical, there have been 5 sets of Matildas. 19 girls have played the role on Broadway and, for the first time ever, all 5 "generations" of Matildas will perform together in one exciting concert event. These precocious young ladies will perform some of their favorite songs from Broadway and beyond. For 4 years, they have proven "even if you're little, you can do a lot". Musical direction by Deborah Abramson. Produced by Van Dean.



Featuring Sophia Gennusa, Oona Laurence, Bailey Ryon, Milly Shapiro, Paige Brady, Gabriella Pizzolo, Ripley Sobo, Ava Ulloa, Tori Feinstein, Eliza Holland Madore, Brooklyn Shuck, Fina Strazza, Mattea Conforti, RiLeigh McDonald, Mimi Ryder, Alexandra Vlachos, Ava Briglia, Willow McCarthy, and Ava Winick.



$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



Mary Bridget Davies, JANUARY 6 AT 9:30PM:

Tony Award-nominee Mary Bridget Davies of Broadway's A Night with Janis Joplin makes her soulful concert debut at Feinstein's/54 Below. Although known for her rocker image, Davies, a Broadway baby at heart, will both satisfy and surprise you with an evening of classic tunes and Broadway hits. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, where she began her career, Davies went on to tour the nation in Love, Janis, It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues, and A Night with Janis Joplin, the musical in which she went on to perform both off-Broadway and on the Great White Way as the title character, earning her nominations for the Tony Award and Helen Hayes Award. Joined onstage by legendary pianist Mark Berman, Mary Bridget Davies' debut night at Broadway's living room will be one to remember.



$30-40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 CONCERT LAB, JANUARY 6, 13 & 19 AT 11:30PM:

54 Concert Lab is a program dedicated to supporting emerging artists with bright and innovative concert ideas to be experienced at Feinstein's/54 Below. Artists hand-picked by Feinstein's/54 Below develop new solo concerts bit by bit and draft by draft, culminating in a 20-25 minute piece performed in a showcase for Feinstein's/54 Below staff and other industry panelists.

January 6 features Kyle RoBert Carter, Sarah Naughton, and Gerry Vega. January 13 features Kathleen Armenti, Conor Schulz, and Patrick Steven Bovo & Keaton Jadwin. January 19 features Lauren Csete, Rocky Paterra, and Kaila Prins.



$10 cover charge. $25-30 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.



Ute Lemper, JANUARY 7 AT 7PM AND JANUARY 8 & 11 AT 9:30PM:

Back by popular demand, Feinstein's/54 Below presents renowned international chanteuse and star of Broadway's Chicago, Ute Lemper with her new show Songs From the Broken Heart. Share in Ute's stories of life, wonder, love, doubt, and loss, spanning from her Song Trilogy of Poets to her own tales of long sleepless nights. Delve into Ute's repertoire of her own pen alongside the lyrics of Bukowski, Coehlo, Leo Ferre, Jacques Brel, Nick Cave, and Tom Waits. Journey beyond the dark streets of Berlin and Paris, and follow the main road that leads to Ute's heart in this deeply personal and intimate evening of stories and songs.



$40-50 cover charge. $80-85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



THE FOUR PHANTOMS, JANUARY 7 AT 9:30PM:

This glorious new show celebrates the iconic work of the many composers and artists who have made Broadway an American art form. Broadway leading men Brent Barrett, Ciaran Sheehan, Franc D'Ambrosio, and Marcus Lovett have received accolades worldwide for their stirring performances as the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway phenomenon The Phantom of the Opera. Under the musical supervision of Grammy Award-winning producer David Caddick, these iconic artists are sure to hold audiences spellbound as they revisit the passion of the masked man and honor the musical legacy of Broadway.

$85-95 cover charge. $110 VIP seating. $145 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



RJ PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS: A "TONY WINTER WARM-UP" CONCERT, JANUARY 8 AT 7PM:

The concert features Broadway comedienne and Sirius XM Radio daily talk show host, Sandra Bernhard, Broadway Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole, Tony nominee from Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Jarrod Spector, cabaret icon Marilyn Maye, Tony Award winner Billy Porter, master illusionist Elliot Zimet, and as the hostess of the evening, comedy star Judy Gold. Each artist will offer glimpses of their new concert shows, some never before seen.

$50-60 cover charge. $75 VIP seating. $95 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



David Yazbek, WITH SPECIAL GUEST ANAÏS MITCHELL, JANUARY 9 AT 7PM:

Here's a rare opportunity to see one of the theater's most innovative composers do what he's actually best at- thrilling a live audience. The New York Times has called his live performance "A thrill-ride at a volcano's edge." Together with a band of the most exciting musicians in NYC, David Yazbek will perform songs from his albums and shows- old, new and upcoming. Expect a cool special guest or two as well. Don't miss this chance to see the composer/lyricist of The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women On The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Boardwalk Empire, and the haunting Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego Theme strut his piano-banging stuff. He will be joined by special guest Anaïs Mitchell, the acclaimed singer-songwriter recently represented off-Broadway with Hadestown.



$45-55 cover charge. $70 VIP seating. $90 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



Amy Lynn & THE HONEY MEN CELEBRATE Janis Joplin, JANUARY 9 AT 9:30PM:

In a complex, ever-changing world, singer Amy Lynn finds herself asking: what would Janis do? A celebration of the legendary performer's indomitable spirit, A Woman Left Lonely sees Amy and her horn-heavy band the Honey Men tearing into Janis Joplin's ferocious songs while re-contextualizing them for 2017. Over the course of the show, Amy considers Janis's legacy as a sexually liberated, emotionally vulnerable (queer) woman in today's context, when such a person is only slightly less terrifying to the world than she would have been in the late 1960s.



$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



Jill EikenberryL SONGS I'VE SUNG, JANUARY 10 AT 7PM:

Jill Eikenberry, the Golden Globe award-winning star of L.A. Law and the Obie Award-winning star of Lemon Sky and Life Under Water, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut in Songs I've Sung. Join this multi-talented artist as she sings from the soundtrack of her life - from Broadway to off- Broadway to way off-Broadway. The evening includes songs by Rogers and Hart, Kurt Weill, Keith Herrmann, Randy Newman, and more.

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



NOT AT THIS PERFORMANCE 3, JANUARY 10 AT 9:30PM:

Many performers understudy lead roles, learn all the material, and rehearse weekly, preparing for their moment in the spotlight. But what if that moment never arrives? "Not At This Performance" features those understudies who never got their chance to shine, finally singing the roles they covered, for the first time in front of a live audience. Audiences can expect performances from shows that closed too early this past season, as well favorite shows from Broadway seasons past. Produced by Shoshana Feinstein and Benjamin Rauhala.



Featuring Krystina Alabado (American Psycho, Jean u/s), Justin Bowen (Chaplin; Charlie Chaplin u/s), Dave Thomas Brown (American Psycho, Patrick Bateman u/s), Max Chernin (Bright Star; Billy & Daryl u/s), Ben Cook (Tuck Everlasting; Jesse & Hugo u/s), Sandra DeNise (Bright Star, Alice u/s), Anna Eilinsfeld (American Psycho, Evelyn u/s), Lizzie Klemperer (Bright Star, Margo u/s), Andrew Kober (She Loves Me; Georg u/s), Zurin Villanueva (Shuffle Along; Florence/Gertrude u/s), and more to be announced.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



Tracie Thoms, JANUARY 11 & 14 AT 7PM:

Tracie Thoms, star of Rent on Broadway and the big screen, Cold Case, Wonderfalls, and the Broadway revival of Falsettos, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut. Join us for an evening of songs, stories, and secrets with this passionate performer. Featuring show-stopping favorite numbers and songs from Falsettos, this engagement is one you won't want to miss!



$40-50 cover charge. $80-85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



Samantha Massell, JANUARY 12 AT 7PM AND JANUARY 21 AT 9:30PM:

Samatha Massell, star of the acclaimed revival of Fiddler on the Roof, Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Paper Mill Playhouse, and last seen on our stage with Laura Osnes in The Broadway Princess Party, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! Featuring notable songs that shaped her career, as well as a few of her personal favorites, this evening is sure to be an experience you won't want to miss.



Featuring special guests Liz Callaway (January 12 only), Jennifer Damiano, Alex Finke, and Alexandra Silber (January 21 only).



$35-50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



BROADWAY ORIGINALS!, JANUARY 12 AT 9:30PM:

An amazing array of theatre stars will be assembled by producer/writer/host Scott Siegel with the express purpose of singing the songs they performed in their original Broadway productions. Decade upon decade of Broadway history will be on glorious display on the Feinstein's/54 Below when a galaxy of stars from the 20th and 21st centuries return to sing the songs that made (and make) the Great White Way great.



Featuring Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Avenue Q) and more to be announced.

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



THE IGOR BUTMAN QUARTET, JANUARY 13 & 14 AT 9:30PM:

The Igor Butman Quartet, led by world famous saxophone player Igor Butman, is a unity of four Russia's topmost jazz soloists, working together since 1999. During these years the band has evolved into Russia's best touring hardcore jazz unit. The rhythm section of the Quartet is the strongest in Russian straight-ahead jazz and consists of pianist Nick Levinovsky, acoustic bass player Vitaly Solomonov, and drummer Edward Zizak.

$30-40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



BROADWAY KIDZ BACKWARDS, JANUARY 15 AT 7PM:

No more "Matilda" or "Billy Elliot," these Broadway bound kids are breaking out and stepping into their dream roles...as adults. Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an unforgettable (and unconventional) night of Broadway, as the Broadway Kidz sing the "grown up songs." We're saying "So Long Farewell," to the children's musical anthology and saying "Hello" to the musicals and characters kids actually want to play. Hosted by Matthew Rodin. Produced and directed by Hannah Salberg and Curtains Up Inc.



$35-45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



Carrie St. Louis, JANUARY 15 AT 9:30PM:

Fresh off of playing Glinda in Wicked and Sherrie in Rock of Ages on Broadway, Carrie St. Louis makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut! >From belting 80's rock to floating across the stage in a giant bubble, Carrie has been praised for her vocal range, emotional depth, and hilarious physical comedy. As a leading Broadway site recently said, "Carrie St. Louis has created a Glinda all her own, and bless her for it. Her stunning Thank Goodness was as big a showstopper as The Wizard and I and No Good Deed." Carrie's thrilled to bring her goofy personality, backstage stories, and the songs she loves to Feinstein's/54 Below!

$35-45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



KARINE HANNAH, JANUARY 17 AT 9:30PM:

Internationally renowned vocalist and Cash Money Records artist Karine Hannah returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand new solo show following her unforgettable appearances in the sold-out NYC premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jim Steinman's Whistle Down The Wind as well as Paradise Found, Steinman Stripped and more. In A Million Reasons, Karine performs selections from her upcoming American debut album - including all-new versions of her Billboard Top 10 hits "Burning Up" and "Victory" - plus standout songs made famous by Lady Gaga, Madonna, Barbra Streisand and beyond. Plus, Karine shows off her spectacular vocal skills with a slew of musical theatre material, including selections from Sunset Boulevard, School of Rock and Evita. Don't miss the chance to hear one of the recording industry's most unforgettable voices in the most intimate way imaginable! Produced and directed by Pat Cerasaro.

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



FORMER BROADWAY KIDS, ALL GROWN UP!, JANUARY 17 AT 9:30PM:

Broadway stars celebrate their time as children on the Great White Way. Join some of Broadway's most beloved child stars sharing stories and songs from Les Miserables, Parade, Beauty and the Beast and more. Get ready to hear all of your favorites in a hilarious, heartfelt, nostalgic trip down memory lane, and get a glimpse inside what it's really like to be a child on Broadway. Produced and directed by Ashley Griffin. Musical direction by Martin Landry. Hosted by Ben Rimalower.

Featuring Allie Trimm, Emerson Steele, Audrey Twitchell, Harrison Chad, Brooke Sunny Moriber, Pierce Cravens, and Brynn Williams.

$35-45 cover charge.. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



KATIE GOODMAN'S "MID-LIFE CRISIS TOUR", JANUARY 18 AT 7PM:

Comedian and on-line celebrity Katie Goodman captivates her audience with her unique style of raw humor and gutsy original musical satire. An internationally touring musical comedienne, Goodman is known for providing an audience with an act that is political, personal, and wildly entertaining. Honed to a razor sharp edge, she recently released first solo album. Katie has been seen on Showtime, Current TV and TruTV. Featuring special guest Lawrence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde, Heathers).



$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



Molly Pope IN A STAR IS BORN, JANUARY 18 AT 9:30PM:

1937, Janet Gaynor.

1954, Judy Garland.

1976, Barbra Streisand.

Tonight, a new star is born: Molly Pope.

Witness the classic songs and scenes from the 1954 Warner Brothers movie musical like you've never seen or heard them before, by the only person in show business who has the talents to tackle them - Molly Pope. Collaborating with music director Brian Nash, songs will include "The Man That Got Away." "Swanee," "I'll Get By," "You Took Advantage Of Me," "Gotta Have Me Go With You," Here's What I'm Here For," "Someone At Last," "Lose That Long Face," and many more.



$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



Christine Ebersole, JANUARY 19, 21 & 31 AT 7PM:

Multiple Tony Award-winner Christine Ebersole returns to Feinstein's /54 Below with a limited engagement of her concert After The Ball, just a few weeks before returning to Broadway for the premiere of the new musical War Paint. Join us for an elegant evening with Christine, featuring such classics as "The Way You Look Tonight," and "S'Wonderful," as well as a gorgeous "Lazy Afternoon."

$75-85 cover charge. $110 VIP seating. $140-145 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Amber Martin IS Janis Joplin, JANUARY 19 AT 9:30PM:

New York City celebrated cabaret star/vocalist and Texas native Amber Martin (Astronaut Love Show, Piaf Centennial Celebration at Town Hall, Celebrity Apprentice) pays homage to her very own hometown acid-blues legend, and world icon, psychedelic rock queen... Janis Joplin. Both being from Port Arthur, TX, Amber and her rock band channel Janis in showcasing the beloved singer's greatest songs such as "Bobby McGee" and "Piece Of My Heart" along with Amber's personal Joplin favorites, "Maybe," "Kozmic Blues" and "Move Over." Within this musical journey, Amber tells magical stories from Janis' amazing life and how they intertwine with her own. Celebrating what would have been Janis's 74th birthday, Feinstein's/54 Below transforms into a rock and roll haven of the 1960s.



$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, JANUARY 20 AT 7PM:

A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history, and assorted tidbits of theatrical lore.



$30-40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



Michael Lowney, JANUARY 20 AT 9:30PM:

Michael Lowney, seen on Broadway and around the country as Jean-Michel in La Cage Aux Folles, makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut in his first ever solo concert. Known for his ability to elevate and transform material with his timeless voice, Michael shows how Rodgers and Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim convinced a boy from Missoula, Montana to move all the way across the country to pursue his dream in NYC. Michael will revisit and reinvent the music that formed him, ranging from beloved standards from the American Songbook to contemporary musical theatre.



$25-35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



FROM GUFFMAN TO SPINAL TAP: 54 SINGS Christopher Guest MOVIES, JANUARY 22 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

Broadway's best and brightest are coming together for one night only to celebrate the brilliant films of Christopher Guest! In this madcap evening that will take you to 11, audiences will hear such classics as "Nothing Ever Happens on Mars," "Tonight I'm Gonna Rock You Tonightm" "Terrier Stylem" and many more in this hysterical tribute to the genius who revolutuonized the mockumentary film. Produced and directed by Robert W Schneider. Hosted by Ben Rimalower.



Featuring Todd Adamson (Memphis), John Bolton (A Christmas Story), Caroline Bowman (Wicked), Tyler Brunsman (A Very Potter Musical), Claybourne Elder (Bonnie and Clyde), Nathan Gardner (First Date), Annie Golden (Orange is the New Black), Allison Guinn (A Taste of Things To Come), Travis Kent (Disaster), Megan Loughran (Sweeney Todd), Rob Maitner (Urinetown), Lauren Molina (The Skivvies), George Salazar (Tick...Tick...Boom!), Rebecca Spigelman (Hairspray), Kevin Zak (Clinton: The Musical), and more to be announced.



$40-50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



BROADWAY GOES A CAPPELLA, JANUARY 23 AT 7PM:

Broadway and A Cappella veterans come together for this very special performance of classic and Contemporary Theatre songs performed completely without instruments.

Featuring Elyssa Ackerman, Adam Bashian, Mel Daneke, Evan Feist, Justin Friello, Emily Goglia, Alexa Green, Bryan Guffey, Rachel Karmel, Jamie Lee, Scott McCreary, Janelle McDermoth, Ariel Milty, Catherine Ricafort, Garrett Turner, Jo Vinson, Sara Yood, The Cast of In Transit, and more to be announced.

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



IF IT ONLY EVEN RUNS A MINUTE - 16TH EDITION, JANUARY 23 AT 9:30PM:

If It Only Even Runs A Minute is the Bistro Award-winning concert series celebrating rare songs, behind-the-scenes tales, and inspiring photos from underappreciated musicals. Created and hosted by Feinstein's/54 Below Director of Programming Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Book of Mormon's Kevin Michael Murphy, with musical direction by Joshua Zecher-Ross, each concert includes performances and stories from original cast members and writers of selected featured shows, as well as new interpretations. This edition will feature songs from and stories about Bajour, Bernarda Alba, Busker Alley, Fluffy Ruffles, Frank Merriwell, How To Steal An Election, Rock 'N Roll! Sail Away, The First 5,000 Years, To Whom It May Concern, Upstairs at O'Neal's, and more.



Featuring Michael Bernardi (Fiddler on the Roof), Michael Berresse (A Chorus Line, The Light in the Piazza), James Crichton (Peter and the Starcatcher, Jasper in Deadland), Alexandra Ferrara (Pirates!, The Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza), Alan H. Green (Freaky Friday, Broadway BounTy Hunter, School of Rock), Ryan Hook (Peter Pan 360, Into The Woods), Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon, Les Miserables), Zachary Prince (Himself and Nora, Honeymoon in Vegas), Anna Marie Ray (Working, South Pacific), Brooke Shapiro (The Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza, The Calico Buffalo), Gary Stevens (Frank Merriwell, Merrily We Roll Along), Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night, Old Hats), Barbara Walsh (First Daughter Suite, Company, Big, Falsettos), and more to be announced.



$25-35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra, JANUARY 24 AT 7PM:

An all-star cast of Broadway and Nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more. Produced, written, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel.



$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



MARCY & ZINA & FRIENDS: THE SONGS OF GOLDRICH & HEISLER, JANUARY 25 AT 7PM:

Join award-winning songwriters Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler ("Taylor the Latte Boy," "Alto's Lament," Ever After) as they bring their vivacious, eclectic, romantic, and seriously funny songbook to Feinstein's/54 Below. Featuring a slew of Broadway friends, this all-original celebration welcomes the winter with old favorites, new debuts, and sneak peeks at upcoming projects.



$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



Brad Simmons: THE MUSIC OF Simon & Garfunkel, JANUARY 25 AT 9:30PM:

NPR named Broadway Music Director Brad Simmons "The Man" after seeing Backstage at 54 Below. Brad returns with the release of his new album In the Company of Strangers. Brad reinterprets the iconic songs of Simon & Garfunkel with his Southern-fried style. Featuring special guest Alice Ripley.



$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



Nellie McKay: A GIRL NAMED BILL - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF BILLY TIPTON, JANUARY 26-28 AT 7PM:

"One of the Best Concerts of 2014...this singer and pianist put on "A Girl Named Bill," a revue-with-dialogue about Billy Tipton, the little-known midcentury jazz bandleader, who was assumed to be a man but was discovered at his death to be a woman. Under deceptively ragged humor and a wildly broad repertory illuminating various angles of the story - by Jelly Roll Morton, Yoko Ono, Cindy Walker and Ms. McKay herself - lay a devastating theme: how, and why, to live with secrets." - Ben Ratliff, The New York Times



$55-65 cover charge. $85 VIP seating. $105-110 premium seating. $45 food and beverage minimum.



54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, JANUARY 26 AT 9:30PM:

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them. Produced, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel.



Featuring Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Judy McLane, and more to be announced.



$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



Jesse Luttrell WITH THE Fred Barton BROADWAY BAND, JANUARY 27 AT 9:30PM:

Jesse Luttrell unleashes his shattering voice and post-modern vaudevillian style in a high-octane evening of classic swing, pop, and show songs. Jesse's repertoire runs the gamut from songs of Jule Styne, Cy Coleman, and Rodgers & Hart, to Anthony Newley, Jerry Herman specialties, and Peter Allen showstoppers. Jesse's show features new arrangements created by Fred Barton, who leads his 8-piece Broadway Band. Jesse is a concert and recording artist, and longtime cabaret and feature musical theatre performer.



$25-35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



PENN STATE SINGS Joe Iconis, JANUARY 28 AT 9:30PM & 11:30PM:

The seniors of the Penn State musical theatre program sing the incendiary show tune, rock and roll, story songs of Joe Iconis. Joe himself will join the students on stage for this special evening of well-known tunes and brand new material. Expect classic Iconis tunes as well as preview scenes and songs from his new world premiere musical commissioned by Penn State. A romance set in a 1960's Juvie Hall for girls, the yet untitled musical uses classic "bad girl" movies as the inspiration for a story of young people caught between eras of a changing America and their attempt to break out of the boxes society has created around them. Long time Iconis collaborator and head of the Penn State MT Program John Simpkins directs.



Featuring Jessie Davidson, Alex Dorf, Miranda Gelch, Maggie Malaney, Lauren Moore, Hannah Provisor, Libby Rosenfield, London Sperry, Aidan Wharton, and more to be announced.



$25-35 cover charge. $50-65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.



THE BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY, JANUARY 29 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

The Princesses are throwing a ball, and you're invited! After eight sold out shows, Broadway's Cinderella, Tony nominee Laura Osnes and music director Benjamin Rauhala return to host Broadway's most beloved leading ladies at Feinstein's/54 Below. They will be joined by iconic Broadway princess Tony nominee Susan Egan, Broadway's original 'Belle' in Beauty and the Beast and the voice of 'Meg' in Disney's motion picture Hercules. Together with an all-star cast will sing the most beloved 'Princess' songs of stage and screen in a magical evening that is not to be missed!



Featuring Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, Christy Altomare, Jessica Fontana, Arielle Jacobs, Taylor Louderman, Courtney Reed, Ashley Spencer, Jenna Ushkowtiz, Adrienne Warren, Alexandra Zorn, and more to be announced.



$65-75 cover charge. $90 VIP seating. $110 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

FROM TV TO 54: THE SONGS OF NASHVILLE, JANUARY 30 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

Nashville, Tennessee is known also known as "Music City" so it's fitting that country music is the backbone for the ABC drama Nashville. Over the past 4 seasons the show has featured over 200 songs sung by the talented cast; most of those completely original song written for the show. Come join a cast of Broadway favorites as they celebrate the songs of Nashville, including: "Don't Put Dirt On My Grave Just Yet," "When The Right One Comes Along," "Telescope," "Love Like Mine," "Gasoline and Matches," and more.

Featuring Kevin Duda (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), Beanie Feldstein (Hello, Dolly!), Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening), Kyle Dean Massey (ABC's Nashville, Pippin), Patti Murin (Lysistrata Jones, Encore's Lady Be Good), Andrew Rannells (Falsettos, The Book of Mormon), and more to be announced.

$35-50 cover charge. $75-80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Alexis Michelle, JANUARY 31 AT 9:30PM:

Alexis Michelle is all powdered, pink, and ready for her Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Debut! Join us for a humorous and poignant memoir detailing how Alex Michaels, a boy from SoHo emerged as Alexis Michelle, New York's premiere theatrical drag queen! With songs ranging from standards like "Bill" to classic character numbers like "A Call from the Vatican" and new interpretations of contemporary pop hits, Alexis is certain to bring you the sweet things in life with this one-of-a-kind cabaret experience.



$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united togive New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's SupperClub & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

