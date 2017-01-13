Marie Osmond Clarifies Reports: 'I Had No Intention of Performing at Inauguration'

Marie Osmond turned to Twitter yesterday to clear up reports that she wanted to perform at the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump.

In her "Official Statement," on Titter the singer writes:



"Many of you have seen various stories saying that I volunteered or that I am performing at the inauguration. So let me be clear!" Osmond started the statement. "I had no intention of performing at this inauguration, no matter who won!"



"I try to stay out of politics. I'm an entertainer. My interview statement simply tried to be nice and promote a message of love, not hate," she wrote, adding that she has made visits to the White House and done USO tours "regardless of who the sitting President is."



"I love this great country!"

Reports that Osmond would be among the entertainers at the January 20th event began after she responded to a Yahoo Finance interview question on whether she had been invited to participate. "I have not," answered the 'Donny and Marie' star. "I don't get political... But when it comes to our country, I think we need to unite. And to not support our president, I think, is wrong. I think we should all support our president whether we're happy or sad. This is America. We should come together and I think an inauguration should be a time to unite, it really should."

Watch the interview below:

Marie Osmond, and her brother Donny most recently appeared on Broadway in 2010. She also performed in the role of Anna in Broadway's 1996 revival of THE KING AND I.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles