Mandy Gonzalez to Star in Robin's Nest 10th Edition to Support HelpUsAdopt

Robin's Nest Creator and Host, Robin Westle, is pleased to announce the the 10th edition of Robin's Nest, starring Broadway's Mandy Gonzalez, best known for her current role as "Angelica Schuyler" in the smash hit, Hamilton. She's also played "Elphaba" in Wicked and created the role of "Nina Rosario" in In the Heights. Gonzalez and a cast of sparkling performers will be giving their time and talent in support of HelpUsAdopt.org, an organization that defrays the high cost of adoption and helps create families.



Joining Mandy is Joshua Lance Dixon, an award-winning cabaret singer (Bistro, Broadway World and Mama's Next Big Ac); plus singer-song writer, Beau Howard; John Koprowski, Treasurer of the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs; Metrostar finalist Wendy Scherl; and Don Scime, producer, writer and star of the multi award winning film, The David Dance.



Robin's Nest is about great entertainment with a cause - the support of HelpUsAdopt.org - presented through song and stories shared during compelling on-stage interviews with Westle. "Many of the performers who participate in Robin's Nest," says Westle, a Board Member of the organization, as well as host, "have ties to adoption and are very aware of the need for financial and moral support in the adoption process." Robin's Nest was initiated by Westle, the mother of two adopted children, in 2014, with a dual mission of promoting great entertainment while benefitting an organization that's vital to the adoption community.



Robin's Nest is directed by 6-time MAC Award-winner Eric Michael Gillett. Music Director for the evening is pianist Tracy Stark, featuring Owen Yost on bass and Arei Sekiguchi on percussion. Robin's Nest plays at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 W. 42nd Street, NYC. There is a $25 cover charge and a $20 food/drink minimum. For show reservations, call 212.352.3101.



HelpUsAdopt.org, founded in 2007, is a unique, national 501c3 grant program which helps families complete their adoptions, a process that's often financially draining for many. HelpUsAdopt.org supports all types of families (married couples, single parent and LGBT families), all types of adoptions (domestic, international, foster care), and all religions, without requiring a statement of faith. There is never a charge for applicants to apply.



www.robinsnestproductions.net

Photo credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

