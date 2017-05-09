Mandy Gonzalez Will Make Joe's Pub Solo Debut This June!

Broadway's sensational Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked, In the Heights) will set the night on fire on June 18, in her Joe's Pub solo debut. Joined by a stellar band, Mandy Gonzalez celebrates her love of NYC and brings her elegant styling to the signature songs of her starring roles. Mandy will also feature highlights from her highly anticipated debut album and some personal favorites to celebrate Father's Day. It's going to be a captivating and inspiring evening as the fearlessly talented Mandy Gonzalez takes the stage.

For tickets, visit: www.publictheater.org

Gonzalez is currently starring in the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton". She is best known for her emotional portrayal of Nina Rosario in the Tony Award winning, Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway musical "In the Heights", a role she originally created Off Broadway at 37 Arts and which received a Drama Desk Award for Best Ensemble. She starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of "Wicked", blowing the roof off of New York's Gershwin Theatre each night as she belted out signature song "Defying Gravity" and for which she was rewarded with a Broadway.com Award for Best Replacement. Other Broadway roles include Princess Amneris in the Elton John and Tim Rice musical "Aida" and the Broadway show "Lennon" where she portrayed multiple roles including that of Beatles' icon John Lennon. Mandy made her Broadway debut in Jim Steinman's "Dance of the Vampires" starring opposite Michael Crawford.

Mandy received an OBIE Award and overwhelming critical praise for her performance in the Off-Broadway production of "Eli's Comin'", directed by Diane Paulus and based on the music and lyrics of renowned singer-songwriter Laura Nyro.

