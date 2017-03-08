MTI Acquires Licensing Rights for COME FROM AWAY

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Junkyard Dog Productions (Randy Adams, Marleen and Kenny Alhadeff and Sue Frost) announced that theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has secured the worldwide licensing rights to Irene Sankoff & David Hein's Come From Away.

"Having seen Come From Away in Toronto last year and now the reaction on Broadway, it is abundantly clear to me that this exciting new show is an uplifting crowd-pleaser that brings great joy to audiences of all ages. We see the best of humankind in the characters on stage and come out wanting to be better citizens of the world. I have no doubt that Come From Away will be a favorite among MTI's customers in North America and around the world," said Drew Cohen, President of MTI Worldwide.

COME FROM AWAY, which was recently nominated for 14 Helen Hayes Awards in Washington, DC, is playing at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), and opens Sunday, March 12, 2017.

THE MUSICAL COMPANY will release the Come From Away original Broadway cast recording digitally, and the CD will be available exclusively at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), on

Friday, March 10, 2017. The CD of the original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away is now available to pre-order on Amazon and will be released online and in stores on Friday, March 24, 2017.

Click here to download Come From Away production photos. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes and 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling

the population of one small town on the edge of the world.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

With a book, music and lyrics by Canadians Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony Award nominee Christopher Ashley (Memphis), with musical staging by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Rocky), music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story), scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One), costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (Hamilton), sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen (End of the Rainbow), orchestrations by August Eriksmoen (Bright Star), and music arrangements by Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features Petrina Bromley (Stratford's As You Like It); Geno Carr (The Old Globe's Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas); Jenn Colella (If/Then); Joel Hatch (Annie); Rodney Hicks (The Scottsboro Boys); Kendra Kassebaum (Wicked); Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball (Memphis); Lee MacDougall (Stratford's The Music Man); Caesar Samayoa (Sister Act); Q. Smith (Mary Poppins); Astrid Van Wieren (North American premiere of Mamma Mia!); Sharon Wheatley (Avenue Q); Josh Breckenridge (The Scottsboro Boys); Susan Dunstan (The Lion King US National Tour); Tamika Lawrence (If/Then) and Tony LePage (Rock of Ages).

Following sold-out, record-breaking, critically acclaimed engagements at La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C. and Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre, Come From Away landed on the "Best Theater of the Year" lists in the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, Seattle Times, San Diego Union Tribune, and Toronto Star, and included in The New York Times' "Memorable Theatre of 2016." Charles McNulty of the Los Angeles Times called the show "An affecting, stirring and unpretentious new musical. Christopher Ashley's production lets the simple goodness of ordinary people outshine sensational evil," and Bob Verini of Variety raved, "Superb! Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein have forged a moving, thoroughly entertaining tribute to international amity and the indomitable human spirit." Peter Marks of the Washington Post called Come From Away, "a heartwarming, compelling and refreshing musical packed with goodwill. The score has an infectious vitality. My heart leaped several times." J. Kelly Nestruck of Toronto's Globe & Mail raved, "A gem! Powerful, heart-warming & very funny. A celebration of humanity. The tremendous buzz is entirely justified. Go see Come From Away," with Karen Fricker of the Toronto Star adding, "Christopher Ashley's sophisticated, tightly executed production has a driving pace that grabs the audience's attention and barely let's go."

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Related Articles