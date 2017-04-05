Listen: Geffen Playhouse Launches 'Unscripted' Podcast with Rainn Wilson

Marquee artists bring the award-winning, Los Angeles-based Geffen Playhouse stage to audiences worldwide in a new podcast, Geffen Playhouse Unscripted, which debuts today on PodcastOne, the nation's largest advertiser-supported podcast network.

Geffen Playhouse Unscripted delivers the untapped, unscripted side of its world-renowned hub for theater and culture, providing unprecedented access to the most compelling creative voices of today, along with exclusive, behind-the-scenes audio tours of its widely-acclaimed productions.

Former Newsweek and Los Angeles Times journalist and KPCC radio host John Horn pulls back the curtain for these unscripted interviews that explore the art and craft of live storytelling, the creative process, professional milestones, personal challenges, timely topics and more.

He kicks off the series with an interview with The Office's Rainn Wilson, while upcoming guests include magician David Copperfield, celebrated playwright and Geffen alum Neil LaBute, Transparent's Jeffrey Tambor, actress and music artist Rita Wilson, Two Broke Girls' Beth Behrs, This is Us' Ron Cephas Jones and more.

The series is available now, with new episodes every Wednesday at GeffenPlayhouse.org, PodcastOne.com, the PodcastOne app and iTunes. Listen to the first episode below!

"Geffen Playhouse is thrilled to join PodcastOne and some of today's most imaginative voices to share stories from onstage and off with artists and art-lovers around the world," said Gil Cates, Jr., Executive Director of the Geffen Playhouse. "This new collaboration with PodcastOne is an exciting component of our ongoing commitment to share the joy of live theater to wider and more diverse audiences in new and innovative ways."

PodcastOne Founder and Executive Chairman Norman Pattiz said, "Needless to say, we're really excited about this podcast. Geffen Playhouse is a Tiffany brand, run by great people with access to great guests. We look forward to working with John Horn, Gil Cates, Jr., and the fantastic team at the Geffen."

Geffen Playhouse has been a hub of the Los Angeles theater scene since opening its doors in 1995. Noted for its intimacy and celebrated for its world-renowned mix of classic and contemporary plays, provocative new works and second productions, the not-for-profit organization continues to present a body of work that has garnered national recognition. Named in honor of entertainment mogul and philanthropist David Geffen, who made the initial donation to the theater, the company was founded by Gilbert Cates, and is currently helmed by Artistic Director Randall Arney, Executive Director Gil Cates, Jr., and Co-Chairs of the Board Martha Henderson and Pamela Robinson. Proudly associated with UCLA, the Geffen welcomes an audience of more than 130,000 each year, and maintains extensive education and community engagement programs, designed to involve underserved young people and the community at large in the arts.

PodcastOne, the nation's leading advertiser-supported podcast network, was founded by Norm Pattiz, founder of radio-giant Westwood One. The network currently hosts more than 200 of today's most popular podcasts, including Adam Carolla, Shaquille O'Neal, Steve Austin, Heather and Terry Dubrow, Dan Patrick, Barstool Sports, Laila Ali, Dr. Drew, Neil Strauss, Gabrielle Reece, Penn Jillette, Eddie Trunk, Ross Mathews, Rich Eisen, Chris Jericho, Jay Mohr, TheCHIVE, Chris Webber, Laura Ingraham, the Forbes on PodcastOne Network and more. Follow Norm on LinkedIn. For more information, visit www.PodcastOne.com.

