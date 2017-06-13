Lisa O'Hare, Kara Lindsay, Ryan Silverman and More to Lead Lab of New 'Pride & Prejudice' Musical

AUSTEN'S PRIDE, A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice springs to life when the author re-imagines the world of her novel. As the love story of Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy unfolds, Jane Austen learns to see both the story and herself in a new light.

AUSTEN'S PRIDE features book, music & lyrics by Lindsay Warren Baker and Amanda Jacobs, with music direction by Kevin Stites, choroegraphy by Andrew Palermo and direction by Igor Goldin.

The show is holding an invitation-only developmental lab presentation on June 19 & 20, 2017 in New York City.

Starring are LISA O'HARE (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Jane Austen, KARA LINDSAY (Wicked) as Elizabeth Bennet, RYAN SILVERMAN (Phantom of the Opera) as Fitzwilliam Darcy. COURTNEY BALAN (Falsettos) as Cassandra Austen, and ANDY HUNTINGTON JONES (Cats) as George Wickham.

The cast will also include Kimberly Doreen Burns, Darius Crenshaw, Katie Dixon, Caroline Innerbichler, Kevin Nietzel, Brian Owen, Michele Ragusa, Conor Ryan, Kelly Swint, Lucas Thompson, Madeleine Claire Trumble, Zach Williams, Nick Wyman.

AUSTEN'S PRIDE is a new musical that finds Jane Austen in search of her next novel. Her latest work has sold out and become a huge success, which has her publisher looking for another manuscript. Jane's sister Cassandra, suggests that she revisit one of her earlier manuscripts, First Impressions. To please her sister, Jane revisits her earlier manuscript and as the characters come to life on stage, she discovers them evolving and changing alongside her. By the end of the musical, she has come to learn who she is as a writer and as a woman.

Go to www.AustensPrideAMusical.com for more about the show.

The non-profit 5th Avenue Theatre is the nation's premier incubator for new musical theater. Since 2001, The 5th has premiered 18 new works, nine of which have subsequently opened on Broadway. They include Disney's Aladdin, First Date, A Christmas Story, Scandalous, Shrek, Catch Me If You Can, The Wedding Singer and Best Musical Tony Award-winners, Hairspray and Memphis. The 5th Avenue Theatre is also known for its world class, critically acclaimed productions of musicals chosen from both the contemporary canon and the Golden Age of Broadway.

This new musical by Lindsay Warren Baker and Amanda Jacobs, was presented in April 2015 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, Tom McCoy, McCoy Rigby Entertainment, Executive Producers and as part of the 2016 Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, Brett Smock, Producing Artistic Director, in Rochester, NY.

Produced by THE 5TH AVENUE THEATRE, R. ERIN CRAIG, DANIEL WALLACE, TRISH WHITEHURST. Casting by BINDER CASTING. General Management is by 321 THEATRICAL MANAGEMENT. For more information, email AustensPride@lavieproductions.com.

