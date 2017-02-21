Lin-Manuel Miranda Would Pen OSCAR Opening Number But Has No Interest in Hosting!

Lin-Manuel Miranda continues his astounding success story over the last few months, winning multiple TONY AWARDS for his hit Broadway musical HAMILTON, filming the MARY POPPINS reboot in London, and picking up a nomination for Best Song for this year's Academy Awards. But in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the star reveals that one gig you won't see him taking on is hosting the Oscars.

"Hosting the Oscars is not a thing I would ever want to do," he tells the site. "I am a huge Seth MacFarlane fan, but you could tell how uncomfortable everyone in THE ROOM was with his 'We Saw Your Boobs' number. You always have to do this dance as a host: You're playing to a billion people at home, and you're playing to anxious contestants in a room, and that's an insanely hard thing to divide. It's the most thankless task in the world. I have a pretty healthy ego, but it does not extend in that direction."

He went on share, "I'd much rather be the guy writing the opening tune than having to deliver it."

The 37-year-old, who this Sunday could become the youngest entertainer in history to be an EGOT winner, had nothing but praise for past Oscar host Billy Crystal. "Crystal's entrances became a thing," he says. "One year he came in on a horse, another as HANNIBAL Lecter with the face mask, and one time, Jack Palance dragged him onstage. I was a huge fan of those moments and musical numbers - they showed a genuine love of movies while still poking fun at them."



Miranda also noted that to be recognized by The Academy was an honor he does not take lightly. "It's a night when the arts and artists are formally honored, and this recognition is seen by millions of people across the country and around the world," he shares. "The show inspires people to keep pursuing their craft, or to seek out the nominated films or the overall body of work of the nominees, and through that exposure, people gain a greater appreciation of what THE ART OF film-making brings to our culture."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

