Lin-Manuel Miranda & 'Weird Al' Yankovic Snap Epic Selfies to Celebrate Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors

Jun. 23, 2017  

Following yesterday's announcement that HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and parody songwriter 'Weird Al' Yankovic would both be receiving stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the duo, who just happened to be having lunch together when the news was released, turned to social media for celebration selfies! No details are known as to why the twosome were hanging out together on a Thursday afternoon. Could it be there's a creative collaboration in the works, or are they just good pals grabbing a bite? Check out the pics below!


Miranda just completed filming MARY POPPINS RETURNS for Disney, opposite Emily Blunt. He recently composed original music for STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, and the Disney animated film MOANA.

Miranda wrote the music and lyrics for the musical In the Heights, which opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in March 2008. His written work for the show earned him numerous accolades, including the 2008 Tony Award for Best Original Score and the 2009 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Miranda's performance in the show's lead role of Usnavi earned him a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

In 2016, Miranda received multiple TONY AWARDS for his work on HAMILTON. He is a 2015 recipient of the MacArthur "Genius" Award, and received the 2016 Edward Kennedy Prize for Drama.

