Lilli Cooper, D. C. Anderson Join Bryce Pinkham, Drew Gehling and More for DUST AND SHADOW in Concert

Lilli Cooper (Spring Awakening, Wicked), and D. C. Anderson (Phantom of the Opera) will take on the roles of Mary Ann Monk and George Lusk for the July 17th concert at the Highline Ballroom in NYC.

They will be joining the previously announced Bryce Pinkham (Gentleman's Guide), Drew Gehling (Waitress, Roman Holiday), and Kevin Massey (Gentleman's Guide, Memphis). The cast also features Alexa Green, Julia Burrows, Sally Eidman, Amy Toporek, Jenny Ashman, Michael Deleget, Patrick Massey, Nicholas Ryan, JamAl Lee, Kyle RoBert Carter and Andres Quintero.

The July 17th concert marks the first time "Dust and Shadow" will be presented to the public. Rachel Flynn will be directing the star-studded evening with music by Jonathan Reid Gealt , lyrics by Dustin Sullivan , book by Kasey Marino, and orchestrations/musical supervision by Matt Hinkley.

"Dust and Shadow," based on the novel by Lyndsay Faye , tells the story of the Jack the Ripper killings, through the journals of Dr. Watson, and pits Sherlock Holmes against the infamous Jack the Ripper.

"Dust and Shadow" is set for the Highline Ballroom, 431 West 16t h Street, NYC. Tickets $25 Advanced, $30 Day Of. Visit www.highlineballroom.com or call 212-414-5994 for more information.

