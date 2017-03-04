Liam Neeson Indicated to Join Viola Davis and Cynthia Erivo in Thriller Film WIDOWS

According to Variety, Liam Neeson is currently expected to join Viola Davis in the upcoming thriller WIDOWS. Neeson is a two-time Tony award nominee who was last seen on Broadway in 2002 in THE CRUCIBLE.

The film WIDOWS is directed by Steve McQueen and written by McQueen and Gone's Girl's Gillian Flynn. Also set to star are THE COLOR PURPLE's Cynthia Erivo, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez, Daniel Kaluuya, and MOONLIGHT's Andre Holland.

Variety describes the synopsis as "Based on the 1983 British miniseries about a caper gone wrong, the story follows four armed robbers who are killed in a failed heist attempt, leaving their widows to finish the job."

Viola Davis recently picked up the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for FENCES. The actress reprised her Tony Award winning performance as Rose Maxson, a devoted wife and mother who tries to champion her son's ambitions against her husband's sometimes savage derision, in the big-screen adaptation of August Wilson's drama. This is the third Academy Award nomination for Davis. She was previously nominated for: THE HELP (2011) Nominee, Actress in a Leading Role and DOUBT (2008) Nominee, Actress in a Supporting Role.

She is now the first black actor to win an Oscar, Emmy and Tony award for acting. In addition, she becomes the second person in history to win a Tony and an Oscar for the same role but in different categories. The first was "The King and I" star Yul Brynner.

