Samantha Hill, Jeremy Morse and More Set for Staged Readings of F*CK MARRY KILL

Less Than Rent Theatre announced today that FUCK MARRY KILL (FMK), a Jacobean revenge comedy set in suburban Connecticut, would perform readings open to industry professionals on May 22nd and 23rd. The play was written by James Presson and will be directed by Sash Bischoff. It was previously developed at the Lincoln Center Lab.

In FMK, the teens of Greenport, CT face a chaotic spring semester as they grapple with loyalty, lust, narcissism, and nihilism before hitting the most important night of their lives: prom. FMKmashes up the high drama of Jacobean theater and classic high school tropes into a fast-paced and highly stylized epic where secrets are spilled, backs are stabbed, and the survivors are left to count the dead and wonder how and why they got out alive.

FMK stars Samantha Hill (The Phantom of the Opera) as an angst-ridden prom queen, Sarah Mezzanotte (The Wolves) as a self-harming wild child dead set on revenge, and Drama Desk Award nominee Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as a lovable pothead whose dreams of escape go horribly awry.

The cast of twelve also includes Josh Salt (Les Liasons Dangereuses), Daniel Kublick (HERE's Idiot), Max Woertendyke (A View From the Bridge), Haley Bond (Irish Rep's It's a Wonderful Life), Lance Lemon (Loving), and Riley Suter (Wilderness), as well as LTR company members Rachel B. Joyce, Cory Asinofsky, and Jacob Presson.

This developmental presentation is by invitation only. For more information, contact Less Than Rent's producing director Jenna Grossano at jenna@lessthanrent.org.

Less Than Rent Theatre (LTR) has been producing caffeinated remixes of classics since 2010. LTR has produced eleven full-length plays since, as well as over a dozen readings and workshops. Their work has been seen at HERE Arts Center, La Mama, 59E59, Walkerspace, Theatre Row, Horse Trade Theater Group, The Wild Project, The Brick, Theater for the New City, and Dixon Place, among others. In addition to multiple FringeNYC and United Solo awards and NYIT nominations, they were named Indie Theater Now's "People of the Year" in 2013.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

James Presson's plays include FUCK MARRY KILL (developed at Lincoln Center), MARY IN THE CLUB (upcoming: Gym @ Judson), LONG DIVISION (Portland Center Stage JAW Fest), OUTLAWS (Goodspeed New Musicals, "The Score" at le poisson rouge, music/lyrics by Alexander Sage Oyen), FRIENDS DON'T LET FRIENDS (Walkerspace), LITTLE TOWN BLUES (Wild Project), ARCHIE'S FINAL PROJECT (Stage74, music/lyrics by Oyen), Little Mac, Little Mac, YOU'RE THE VERY MAN (Less Than Rent, co-written with SP Monahan), MONEY$HOT (Orlando Rep, music/lyrics by Oyen), and THE ICEBERG THEORY (Sewanee Writers Conference). He co-wrote VOICES IN CONFLICT with Bonnie Dickinson, which ran at The Vineyard Theatre and Fairfield Theatre Company. He later collaborated on the teleplay for the film version that aired on PBS and was awarded two Regional Emmy Awards. Dramatists Guild Fellowship. Official selection; ASCAP workshop, Sewanee Writers Conference. Awards: NY Fringe, United Solo, Indie Theater Now Person of the Year. TV: Associate Producer Vinyl (HBO), Civil (TNT), Get Shorty (Epix).

Sash Bischoff is a director whose credits include LONG DIVISION (Portland Center Stage), FLEE (NYSAF/Naked Angels, Colt Coeur), FUCK MARRY KILL (Lincoln Center workshop), HOTEL (The Civilians), CANDYLAND, LIFE, and TABOO (Ars Nova), SHREK (National Tour), THE WHITE PARTY (Clubbed Thumb, National Black Theatre), BABS THE DODO, SWEPT, TALK TO ME OF LOVE, COLD, and SEVEN CATEGORIES (Williamstown), MINE (Chautauqua), HOW THE MOON WOULD TALK (Keen Company), The Johnsons (Judson), NORWAY (The ____ Space), THE NINTH HOUR (Rockwood), #SERIALS (The Flea), ELEVEN SHADES OF BLUE and BODEGA PRICING (Pipeline), Chary/Gwinn Concert (54Below), THE QUICKEST WAY (F*It Club), THE AGE OF MAN (NYU Grad), UN-UTERO (Columbia MFA), TOP GIRLS and HAY FEVER (Stella Adler), I SHOULD SAVE THIS (Dixon Place), THE BOX SHOW (PIT, Radd, Dixon, Fringe, Fringe Encore, United Solo). Princeton University.

