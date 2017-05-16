Lesli Margherita and Lauren Molina to Host Tony Awards Viewing Party at The Green Room 42

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

The Green Room 42 will present a Tony Awards Viewing Party, hosted by Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea) and Lauren Molina (The Skivvies), on June 11 starting at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will feature pre-show and commercial break entertainment by Margherita and Molina.

Plus contests, prizes, and theatre fun, all at NYC's newest, funkiest, cabaret club!

Tickets are limited and can be purchased in advance at thegreenroom42.com.

