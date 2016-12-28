Last Chance to Vote for the 2016 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards - Ends 12/31!

We're counting down the last days to vote for the 2016 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards, honoring productions which opened between October 2015 and September 2016. Voting must end December 31, so make sure to cast your vote and share with your friends before time runs out! Nominations were reader-submitted and after the nomination period ended, BroadwayWorld's local editors proofed the list for eligibility and errors. Voting runs through December 31.

Don't drop the ball! Click on your region below to vote!

United States:

We are pleased to announce that BroadwayHD has signed on as exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards will receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. BroadwayHD recently launched a partnership with Fathom Events to bring select domestic (Broadway/Off-Broadway) and international (London's West End) theater performances to U.S. cinemas. "She Loves Me" will be the first title offered in cinemas nationwide on December 1. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen.

