Kyle Scatliffe Joins A BROADWAY MUSICAL at Feinstein's/54 Below

The Color Purple's Kyle Scatliffe will be joining Feinstein's/54 Below's concert presentation of Charles Strouse and Lee Adams' A BROADWAY MUSICAL on Sunday July 16th, at 7pm and 9:30pm.

Nominated for a 2014 Laurence Olivier Award for his performance in The Scottsboro Boys, Kyle Scatliffe has been seen on Broadway as Enjolras in Les Miserables and as Harpo in the most recent revival of The Color Purple. This past February, Kyle Scatliffe played Jim in the acclaimed Encores production of Big River.

Kyle Scatliffe joins the previously announced Jason Graae, Major Attaway, and Clifton Davis.

Producer Robert W Schneider said, "Just like everyone else in the theatre community, I was blown away by Kyle's brilliance in both Les Miserables and The Color Purple. The joy and intelligence he radiates onstage is something so special and we are so excited he will join us for this one night only concert of A Broadway Musical."

Charles Strouse, Lee Adams, and William F Brown's A BROADWAY MUSICAL, which closed on its opening night in 1978. Disappearing after one performance, and leaving no cast album behind, the score of A BROADWAY MUSICAL has long been a mystery amongst musical theatre fans.

Now, almost forty years later, Tony Award winners Charles Strouse and Lee Adams have given their permission for A BROADWAY MUSICAL to be seen again in New York City.

A BROADWAY MUSICAL was a satire loosely based around Charles Strouse and Lee Adams' experiences turning Clifford Odets' dramatic masterpiece Golden Boy into a Broadway musical for Vegas mainstay Sammy Davis, Jr.

A BROADWAY MUSICAL focuses on a young African-American playwright as he watches his play turn from a searing sports drama into a musical comedy for a Vegas megastar. As the playwright fights for his words, he has to navigate around schmoozing producers, egomaniacal stars, psychedelic composers, and the ultimate power in the 1970s theatre community: theatre party ladies.

Songs from A BROADWAY MUSICAL include: "Smashing, New York Times," "You Gotta Have Dancing," "Lawyers,", "Broadway, Broadway," and "Yente Power"

In addition to its score by Strouse and Adams, who also wrote the scores for Bye, Bye, Birdie and Applause, A BROADWAY MUSICAL features a book by Tony nominee William F Brown (The Wiz).

The original production starred Warren Berlinger, Gwyda DonHowe, Anne Francine, Tiger Haynes, Patti Karr, Irving Allen Lee, and then newcomers, LorEtta Devine and Jackee Harry.

Robert W Schneider, of Behind the Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends, is directing and producing the concert.

A BROADWAY MUSICAL will be music directed by Joshua Zecher Ross with Andrew Garrett Karl serving as projections designer.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Tickets, starting at $30, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 A BROADWAY MUSICAL tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description on the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Related Articles