Kristin Chenoweth Gets Ready to Take ART OF ELEGANCE on the Road in 2017
Earlier this year star of stage and screen Kristin Chenoweth released her latest album- Art of Elegance- and in 2017 she hits the road with her new concert tour. Check out her full itinerary below:
JAN 21
Lancaster, PA
American Music Theatre
JAN 22
Bethlehem, PA
Sands Bethlehem Event Center
JAN 25
Dallas, TX
Winspear Opera House
JAN 26
Midland, TX
Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
JAN 28
Sugar Land, TX
Smart Financial Centre
FEB 3
Anchorage, AK
Atwood Concert Hall
FEB 4
Anchorage, AK
Atwood Concert Hall
FEB 14
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
FEB 15
West Palm Beach, fl
Kravis Center for the Arts
FEB 24
Mason City, IA
North Iowa Community Auditorium
FEB 25
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines Performing Arts - Civic Center
MAR 1
Rockford, IL
Coronado Performing Arts Center
MAR 2
Kohler, WI
Kohler Memorial Theater
MAR 4
Minneapolis, MN
Orchestra Hall
MAR 6
Lawrence, KS
Lied Center of Kansas
MAR 12
Sarasota, FL
Van Wezel Perf. Arts Hall
MAR 13
Clearwater, FL
Ruth Eckerd Hall
MAR 16
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra
MAR 18
Fredericksburg, VA
Dodd Auditorium
MAR 23
Cerritos, CA
Cerritos Center
MAR 24
Palm Desert, CA
McCallum Theatre
APR 27
Columbia, MO
University of Missouri Concert Series - Missouri Theatre
APR 28
Saint Louis, MO
University of Missouri
APR 30
Boston, MA
Boston Symphony Hall
MAY 19
Provo, UT
De Jong Concert Hall
MAY 20
Provo, UT
De Jong Concert Hall
For tickets, visit: https://www.officialkristinchenoweth.com
On Broadway, Chenoweth has appeared in Steel Pier, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Epic Proportions, Funny Girl, Wicked, The Apple Tree, Promises, Promises and On the Twentieth Century. Her Off-Broadway credits include The Fantasticks, Box Office of the Damned, Scapin, Strike Up the Band, A New Brain, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Candide, The Apple Tree, Stairway to Paradise, Love, Loss and What I Wore and many more. Following her recent return to Broadway in My Love Letter to Broadway, Chenoweth starred as Velma von Tussle in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE!