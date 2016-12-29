Kristin Chenoweth Gets Ready to Take ART OF ELEGANCE on the Road in 2017

Earlier this year star of stage and screen Kristin Chenoweth released her latest album- Art of Elegance- and in 2017 she hits the road with her new concert tour. Check out her full itinerary below:

JAN 21

Lancaster, PA

American Music Theatre

JAN 22

Bethlehem, PA

Sands Bethlehem Event Center

JAN 25

Dallas, TX

Winspear Opera House

JAN 26

Midland, TX

Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

JAN 28

Sugar Land, TX

Smart Financial Centre

FEB 3

Anchorage, AK

Atwood Concert Hall

FEB 4

Anchorage, AK

Atwood Concert Hall

FEB 14

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

FEB 15

West Palm Beach, fl

Kravis Center for the Arts

FEB 24

Mason City, IA

North Iowa Community Auditorium

FEB 25

Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Performing Arts - Civic Center

MAR 1

Rockford, IL

Coronado Performing Arts Center

MAR 2

Kohler, WI

Kohler Memorial Theater

MAR 4

Minneapolis, MN

Orchestra Hall

MAR 6

Lawrence, KS

Lied Center of Kansas

MAR 12

Sarasota, FL

Van Wezel Perf. Arts Hall

MAR 13

Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall

MAR 16

Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra

MAR 18

Fredericksburg, VA

Dodd Auditorium

MAR 23

Cerritos, CA

Cerritos Center

MAR 24

Palm Desert, CA

McCallum Theatre

APR 27

Columbia, MO

University of Missouri Concert Series - Missouri Theatre

APR 28

Saint Louis, MO

University of Missouri

APR 30

Boston, MA

Boston Symphony Hall

MAY 19

Provo, UT

De Jong Concert Hall

MAY 20

Provo, UT

De Jong Concert Hall

For tickets, visit: https://www.officialkristinchenoweth.com

On Broadway, Chenoweth has appeared in Steel Pier, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Epic Proportions, Funny Girl, Wicked, The Apple Tree, Promises, Promises and On the Twentieth Century. Her Off-Broadway credits include The Fantasticks, Box Office of the Damned, Scapin, Strike Up the Band, A New Brain, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Candide, The Apple Tree, Stairway to Paradise, Love, Loss and What I Wore and many more. Following her recent return to Broadway in My Love Letter to Broadway, Chenoweth starred as Velma von Tussle in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE!

