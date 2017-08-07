Kate Baldwin, Kate Rockwell & More Join THE CREATIONS OF KATIE THOMPSON at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Katie Thompson in New Writers at 54: The Creations of Katie Thompson on Sunday, August 13 at 7:00 PM. Katie Thompson (Giant, Big Fish) brings her talented Broadway friends to Feinstein's/54 Below to debut original songs from this songwriter's many projects in the making. The concert will also feature selections from her new musical one act "Sleeping in the Ground" which recently had its first developmental lab directed by Andy Sandberg, and choreographed by Shea Sullivan. www.katiethompson.com

Katie Thompson does not hold the rights to create a musical based on the 1989 classic film Troop Beverly Hills, but if she did, she might have written a host of new songs about Shelley Long in the woods to debut Sunday night. Anything's possible. Featuring Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots, Gigantic, God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater), LaQuet Sharnell Pringle (Lysistrata Jones, Memphis), Kate Rockwell (Bring It On the Musical, Legally Blonde, Rock of Ages), Britton Smith (Bella: An American Tall Tale, Shuffle Along...), Emma Stratton (Prince of Broadway, Bullets Over Broadway), and Kirsten Wyatt (Annie, Elf), with Direction and Music Direction by Benjamin Rauhala.

Katie Thompson in New Writers at 54: The Creations of Katie Thompson plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) August 13 at 7:00 PM. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Katie was last seen as Rhetta Cup in New York City Center's "Pump Boys & Dinettes", The Witch in the Oriental Theatre's "Big Fish" in Chicago, and Vashti Hake in "Giant" at The Public Theatre in NYC. In addition to her work as an actress, Katie's original music has been featured on "So You Think You Can Dance" America, Canada, and the U.K. Her first musical "R.R.R.E.D. a Secret Musical" was nominated for 3 LA Weekly Ovation Awards, before debuting in New York at the New York Musical Festival (NYMF). Katie has been featured in Playbill's "The Contemporary Musical Theater Songwriter's You Should Know", and "It's Revving Up -The Next Generation of Female Songwriters..." columns, and in Lincoln Center's "New Contemporary Songbook" series featuring her work from "R.R.R.E.D...", her new work in progress "Haunted", as well as her original pop music. In addition to her solo albums: "Private Page", "KT LIVE", and "What I've Done Right", she is featured on several contemporary composer's albums including: "Dreaming Wide Awake" by Scott Alan, "Here for You" by Jonathan Reid Gealt, and "Our First Mistake" by Kerrigan & Lowdermilk. Her favorite experiences include playing cards in the green room at The Public Theatre in New York, and singing for First Lady Michelle Obama.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

