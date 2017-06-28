Jonathan Groff to Launch 92Y's New Lyrics & Lyricists Season with Tunes of Bobby Darin

Jonathan Groff will perform the tunes of Bobby Darin in five shows as part of the 92nd Street Y's new Lyrics & Lyricists series, put together by new head Theodore S. Chapin, president and CCO of Rodgers & Hammerstein.

The New York Times writes that Groff will launch the series, which will continue by celebrating artists who have written lyrics for Leonard Bernstein, including Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Once on This Island), Irving Berlin (Holiday Inn), and Frank Loesser (Guys and Dolls).

Singer, songwriter, activist and actor Bobby Darin, who started his career as a songwriter for Connie Francis, wrote and performed across all genres, foraying into jazz, pop, rock & roll, folk, swing, and country music. Some of his hits include "Splish Splash," "Dream Lover," "Mack the Knife," and "Beyond the Sea."

Groff last appeared on Broadway in HAMILTON and before that in SPRING AWAKENING. On TV, he is known for his roles on MINDHUNTER, LOOKING, GLEE and BOSS, as well as providing the voice of 'Kristoff' in Disney's mega-hit FROZEN.

Chapin, who has previously created three programs for 92Y's Lyrics & Lyricists series, co-founded New York City Center's Encores! series and served as chairman of the American Theater Wing.

