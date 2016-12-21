Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Seeking Weekend Newsdesk Editor

Dec. 21, 2016  
Join Our Team! BroadwayWorld Seeking Weekend Newsdesk Editor

BroadwayWorld.com, the largest theatre site on the internet, is on the hunt for a new member for our team- a Weekend Newsdesk Editor.

Applicants should be industry enthusiasts with excellent writing skills, great attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic. The ideal candidate must also be able to multi-task and write quickly. Proficiency with Office programs and Photoshop is essential.

The position offers the opportunity to work remotely for your convenience, so applicants both in and outside of New York City are encouraged to apply. Shifts will be Saturday-Sunday (10am-1pm and 5-8pm).

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

- Editing and posting of news stories.

- Monitoring BroadwayWorld's inbox for incoming news.

- Drafting original pieces and feature stories.

- Doing various online and social media research.

To apply, please send a resume and one cover letter/writing sample to Nicole (nicole@broadwayworld.com) with the subject: 'Newsdesk Applicant'.


Advertisement

Related Articles

More From This Author BWW News Desk Bio

  • Breaking News: Who Will Get Christian Borle's Golden Tickets? Full Cast Announced for CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
  • Stages Across the Country Will Take Part in THE SANCTUARY PROJECT
  • GREY'S ANATOMY's Kate Walsh and More to Lead IF I FORGET at Roundabout Theatre Company; Cast Complete!
  • Revamped Beatles Show LET IT BE to Tour the U.S. in Early 2017
  • Start the New Year Right- Broadway HD Will Stream HOLIDAY INN in January!
  • The Man is Non-Stop! Lin-Manuel Miranda is AP's Entertainer of the Year