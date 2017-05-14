Jim Parsons Ties the Knot with Todd Spiewak

After being together for over 14 years, AN ACT OF GOD's Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak finally tied the knot this weekend in New York City.

The couple, who kept their relationship private until 2012, were wed in New York City's famous Rainbow Room last night, according to Page Six. Parsons revealed the relationship to The New York Times in 2012 when asked the simple question, "Was working on The Normal Heart meaningful to you as a gay man?" He was out and it was the greatest gift he could have asked for.

In an interview with Ellen Degeneres in 2014, she asked when he planned to tie the knot. He claimed to have not have any plans at the time, but didn't discourage it.

Ironically enough, the wedding comes just after the season finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY, where Parson's character proposed to Mayim Bialik's character.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

