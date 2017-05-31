Jessica DiGiovanni and More Sign on for Bill Irwin-Led AGORA Reading; Cast Complete!

The Directors Company has announced the full cast for the reading of Agora a new play by Jodi Rothe, featuring Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf).

Joining Mr. Irwin will be Jessica Digiovanni (Close Up Space, Terms of Endearment, pictured, left), Anthoula Katsimatides (Murder in the First), Florencia Lozano (TV's One Life To Live), and Liza Vann (The Road to Damascus). The reading is being directed by Michael Pressman.

In Agora, Becka Ames is a landscape designer, who, for the past twenty years has constructed a life for her world famous architect husband, Jack, who suffers from severe agoraphobia. Jack has literally been unable to leave the house for the past twenty years, but suddenly, quite by surprise, he decides with the encouragement of his new dynamic and attractive assistant Katia, to travel to Africa to see his latest masterpiece, a museum dedicated to victims of genocide. The question is why now - especially since Jack has put his life - and sanity - at risk as well as the life of the marriage?

Agora was a finalist for the 2017 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference.

This reading will take place June 5, 2017 at 3:00 pm at The Directors Studio, 311 West 43rd Street, 4th Floor. For more information, email directorscompany@gmail.com.

Michael Pressman is a two time Emmy Winning producer, and has directed numerous feature films and television. Among his many credits are THOSE LIPS THOSE EYES starring Frank Langella, and SOME KIND OF HERO starring Richard Pryor. He directed the Los Angeles premiere of TO GILLIAN ON HER 37th BIRTHDAY and also the movie starring Peter Gallagher, Michele Pfeiffer, and Clare Danes. He most recently directed on Broadway the MTC revival of COME BACK LITTLE SHEBA of which S. Epatha Merkerson received a Tony Nomination. He is currently directing LAW AND ORDER SVU starring Mariska Hargitay

Jodi Rothe, playwright of Martha Mitchell Calling, premiered Shakespeare & Company, Lenox, MA (was named in top 10 best regional plays by The Boston Globe and a finalist for the American Theatre Critics Association's Osborn Award for Best Emerging Playwright) - produced at Stageworks/Hudson, Central Square Theatre, Cambridge, Actor's Playhouse, Coral Gables, Actors Studio, St. Louis. Short play, The Prompter at Barrington Stage in Pittsfield, MA, reading of "Dueling Deadlines" at The Abingdon Theater, NY - former screenwriter, co-producer CBS-TV, Fox, ABC, Disney.

The Directors Company is an award-winning not-for-profit theatre company with an extraordinary record in its mission to develop and produce groundbreaking new plays and musicals initiated and generated by outstanding directorial talent, for the American theatre public. Go to www.directorscompany.org for more.

