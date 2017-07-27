Jennifer Lopez Throws Down the Gauntlet in Her #Ham4All

Jennifer Lopez, who will be seen next year on NBC's Bye, Bye Birdie Live, is getting in on the #Ham4All craze! Watch below as the singer and actress takes her shot with one of the show's most popular tunes!

The Ham4All challenge, made by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, invites people to sing a song from Hamilton and then donate to a Prizeo campaign. The donations go to the Immigrants We Get the Job Done Coalition which gives funds to 12 different organizations that support and protect immigrants, refugees, and those seeking asylum in the United States.

As an actress, singer, film & television producer, fashion designer, New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and humanitarian, Lopez has created one of the most successful and well-known brands in entertainment. With an unmatched global appeal, her "Dance Again" world tour sold over one million tickets; she has sold over 75 million records worldwide; her films have brought in over $1.4 billion in worldwide box office receipts, and her fragrances have become the most successful celebrity line in the world with sales exceeding $2 billion.

I had fun with this one ?? Don’t forget to enter the @Prizeo #Ham4All Challenge in support of the #ImmigrantsWeGetTheJobDoneCoalition. I am going to challenge @LeahRemini and @Lyndalopez08...don’t let me down ladies ?? #HarleeRapsHamiltonOnSet #IAlwaysWantedToBeARapper @LinManuelMiranda A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 27, 2017 at 8:33am PDT



