Jane Krakowski and More Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS Benefit for the ACLU

Audience-favorite Villain: DeBlanks returns with an all-star benefit, featuring Oscar and Tony nominee Kathleen Turner (War of the Roses, Serial Mom), Tony nominee Jane Krakowski (30 Rock, She Loves Me), Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Gotham), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty, Buyer & Cellar), Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock, Star Trek: Discovery), and Tony nominee Micah Stock (It's Only A Play, The Front Page).

Patrick Hinds (co-founder & host of Theater People Podcast), joins the shenanigans as the special media guest.

Do not miss this one-night-only event! 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the ACLU.

You'll laugh your (BODY PART)______ off! A Time Out NY Critics' Pick written by Billy Mitchell, Villain: DeBlanks is the uproarious improvisational comedy where the cast says words you put in their mouths. The audience provides nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs-uncensored and unrehearsed-as they enact the story of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise. It's "Clue" meets adult "Mad Libs," and it's never the same show twice!

"Villain: DeBlanks" plays Feinstein's/54 Below on Wednesday, March 22 at 9:30pm. Doors open 8:45pm. Tickets are $25-$35, premium $60, and there is a $25 food/beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Presented in association with La Vie Productions/R.Erin Craig.

