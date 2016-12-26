James Corden, Billy Eichner, and More Mourn George Michael
Pop icon and LGBT activist George Michael passed away over the weekend at the age of 53, and fans and friend have begun to share memories of the beloved singer-songwriter in tribute to his memory and the legacy that he leaves behind.
Michael, originally introduced to the world through the pop music duo Wham! in the '80s, went on to have a genre-defining and expectation-defying career as a solo artist. As seen in the tweets below, for many, Michael was key to their acceptance of themselves at a young age.
I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.- James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016
George wasnt very prolific so he is MASSIVELY underrated. Such pop artistry on every album. An INCREDIBLE voice & a gay icon. Love u George.- Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) December 25, 2016
"Well there's one year of my life in these songs- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 26, 2016
And some of them are about you..." https://t.co/IjhMptDTUP
I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. RIP @GeorgeMichael pic.twitter.com/1LnZk8o82m- Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 26, 2016
My god. Rest in paradise @GeorgeMichael--an icon, an ally, a legend. pic.twitter.com/MfxPVFG0B2- Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 25, 2016
The bravery of George Michael. Please let 2017 bring the individuals, freaks, mavericks and those with love in their hearts for all. X pic.twitter.com/tsAqlBjFeu- Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 26, 2016
Really sad to hear about the sudden passing of George Michael. A brilliant singer, musician and person. #RIP- Ramin Karimloo (@raminkarimloo) December 26, 2016
@GeorgeMichael passing is an epic loss. He taught me not only how to sing but he helped me see my true identity. This is heartbreaking.- Jason Forbach (@jtforbach) December 26, 2016
Their t-shirts said Choose Life. As we should. I loved Wham & I loved George Michael & I have some special words for 2016. #wrapitupalready pic.twitter.com/Pz4t6xB1Pq- Julia Murney (@JuliaMurney) December 26, 2016
Honestly pretty sure George Michael was my OG "Ring of Keys" moment.- Robbie Rozelle (@divarobbie) December 26, 2016
Oh my god. George Michael. You are my youth. I love you so much. Go sing in heaven. I will love you forever. #freedom #2016istheworst- Heidi Blickenstaff (@HBlix) December 26, 2016
I'm utterly saddened by the passing of @GeorgeMichael Rest is Sweet Peace dear brother. You made the world better.- Christopher Jackson (@ChrisisSingin) December 25, 2016
Come on 2016 this is getting ridiculous. RIP George Michael?? https://t.co/Z2GpiLl9um- Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) December 25, 2016
Oh GOD!! It's real!! How is George Michael gone?! Just like that!! This is horrific ??- Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) December 25, 2016
