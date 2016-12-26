James Corden, Billy Eichner, and More Mourn George Michael

Dec. 26, 2016  
Pop icon and LGBT activist George Michael passed away over the weekend at the age of 53, and fans and friend have begun to share memories of the beloved singer-songwriter in tribute to his memory and the legacy that he leaves behind.

Michael, originally introduced to the world through the pop music duo Wham! in the '80s, went on to have a genre-defining and expectation-defying career as a solo artist. As seen in the tweets below, for many, Michael was key to their acceptance of themselves at a young age.

