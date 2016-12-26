James Corden, Billy Eichner, and More Mourn George Michael

Pop icon and LGBT activist George Michael passed away over the weekend at the age of 53, and fans and friend have begun to share memories of the beloved singer-songwriter in tribute to his memory and the legacy that he leaves behind.

Michael, originally introduced to the world through the pop music duo Wham! in the '80s, went on to have a genre-defining and expectation-defying career as a solo artist. As seen in the tweets below, for many, Michael was key to their acceptance of themselves at a young age.

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. - James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

George wasnt very prolific so he is MASSIVELY underrated. Such pop artistry on every album. An INCREDIBLE voice & a gay icon. Love u George. - Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) December 25, 2016

@GeorgeMichael passing is an epic loss. He taught me not only how to sing but he helped me see my true identity. This is heartbreaking. - Jason Forbach (@jtforbach) December 26, 2016

I'm utterly saddened by the passing of @GeorgeMichael Rest is Sweet Peace dear brother. You made the world better. - Christopher Jackson (@ChrisisSingin) December 25, 2016

Oh GOD!! It's real!! How is George Michael gone?! Just like that!! This is horrific ?? - Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) December 25, 2016

