It's a Date! Joshua Harmon's SIGNIFICANT OTHER Begins on Broadway Tonight

Significant Other begins previews at The Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.) on Valentine's Day, tonight, February 14th, and officially open Thursday, March 2nd.

Broadway debut of playwright Joshua Harmon will be complemented by the Broadway debut of director Trip Cullman, who guided the play to its successful off-Broadway engagement.

The cast includes: Gideon Glick, John Behlmann, Sas Goldberg, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lindsay Mendez, Luke Smith and Barbara Barrie.

The creative team features choreography by Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre & Great Comet of 1812, Amélie), scenic design by Mark Wendland (Tony Award nominee, Merchant of Venice, Next to Normal), costume design by Kaye Voyce ( Real Thing, Realistic Joneses), lighting design byJaphy Weideman (Tony Award nominee, Visit, Airline Highway, Of Mice and Men) and sound design by Daniel Kluger ( Common Pursuit).

People and relationships change. But what if everyone is changing faster than you? Is finding " one" the only path to happiness? That's exactly what's racing through the mind of Jordan Berman as his best friends all find their Significant Others. Is separation anxiety from your friends normal? At least his grandma isn't too busy to take his calls. It's a show that's a lot like life - sometimes absurd, always honest and full of humor.

Significant Other began at Roundabout atre Company following the professional debut and world premiere of Joshua Harmon's play Bad Jews at Roundabout Underground's Black Box in fall 2012. Bad Jews was the first play to transfer to the Roundabout's Laura Pels atre and became the third most produced licensed play last season. Significant Other becomes Roundabout's second new play to transfer to Broadway following the success of Stephen Karam's Tony Award-winning play, Humans.

Significant Other is presented on Broadway by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Ronald Frankel, Spencer Ross, Ira Pittelman & Tom Hulce, Patty Baker, CandyWendyJamiePaula Productions, Gabrielle Palitz, Terry Schnuck, Mark S. Golub & David S. Golub, Caiola Productions, Adam S. Gordon, In Fine Company, Cody Lassen, Aaron Priest, Darren P. DeVerna & Jeremiah J. Harris, Will Trice, Shubert Organization and Roundabout Theatre Company.

