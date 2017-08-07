INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 8/7

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 8/6/2017.



This week, 31 shows played on Broadway, with 266,389 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,424,603. The average ticket price was $117.97.

This was up number of shows as last week and up 6 number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.03%. Versus last year, attendance was up 17.92%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -1.50% vs. last week and up 30.60% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $117.97 is down $-1.84 compared to last week and up $11.45 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

MARVIN'S ROOM ($186,351), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($232,352), 1984 ($340,889), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($364,396), THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER ($456,195)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-306,714), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-122,576), GROUNDHOG DAY ($-79,199), HELLO, DOLLY! ($-72,513), BEAUTIFUL ($-69,437)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

MARVIN'S ROOM ($48.26), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($53.82), 1984 ($64.54), THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER ($68.11), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($69.34)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

MARVIN'S ROOM (27.93%), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (33.06%), 1984 (44.0%), WAR PAINT (45.28%), GROUNDHOG DAY (46.58%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

MARVIN'S ROOM (65.8%), 1984 (68.1%), MISS SAIGON (69.3%), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (69.6%), GROUNDHOG DAY (72.8%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE LION KING (-1663), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1076), GROUNDHOG DAY (-885), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (-846), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-518)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

