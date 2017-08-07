WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 8/7

Aug. 7, 2017  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 8/6/2017.


This week, 31 shows played on Broadway, with 266,389 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,424,603. The average ticket price was $117.97.

This was up number of shows as last week and up 6 number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.03%. Versus last year, attendance was up 17.92%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -1.50% vs. last week and up 30.60% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $117.97 is down $-1.84 compared to last week and up $11.45 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,046,154
THE LION KING $2,276,325
HELLO, DOLLY! $2,177,901
WICKED $1,952,642
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $1,710,233


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
MARVIN'S ROOM ($186,351), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($232,352), 1984 ($340,889), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($364,396), THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER ($456,195)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER $257,154
INDECENT $205,816
KINKY BOOTS $100,160
ON YOUR FEET! $84,748
HAMILTON $26,329


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE LION KING ($-306,714), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-122,576), GROUNDHOG DAY ($-79,199), HELLO, DOLLY! ($-72,513), BEAUTIFUL ($-69,437)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $283.28
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $213.86
HELLO, DOLLY! $185.75
THE LION KING $168.02
COME FROM AWAY $152.78


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
MARVIN'S ROOM ($48.26), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($53.82), 1984 ($64.54), THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER ($68.11), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($69.34)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

KINKY BOOTS 133.96%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 124.15%
HELLO, DOLLY! 119.01%
HAMILTON 115.83%
WICKED 109.71%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
MARVIN'S ROOM (27.93%), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (33.06%), 1984 (44.0%), WAR PAINT (45.28%), GROUNDHOG DAY (46.58%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.6%
COME FROM AWAY 101.9%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.6%
HELLO, DOLLY! 101.4%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
MARVIN'S ROOM (65.8%), 1984 (68.1%), MISS SAIGON (69.3%), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (69.6%), GROUNDHOG DAY (72.8%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER 4720
INDECENT 866
ON YOUR FEET! 689
WAR PAINT 200
MARVIN'S ROOM 69


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE LION KING (-1663), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1076), GROUNDHOG DAY (-885), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (-846), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-518)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

