INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/5

This week, 32 shows played on Broadway, with 282,247 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,965,811. The average ticket price was $113.25.

A note on the gross for INDECENT for the week ending 7/2. The production grossed $313,029 for the week. The show was off sale for performances after Sunday, June 25, until the closing notice came down on Thursday, June 22.

This was number of shows as last week and up 3 number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -6.27%. Versus last year, attendance was up 11.13%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -9.38% vs. last week and up 22.79% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $113.25 is down $-3.89 compared to last week and up $10.75 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

MARVIN'S ROOM ($206,242), INDECENT ($313,029), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($364,943), 1984 ($421,364), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($476,124)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HELLO, DOLLY! ($-1,368,878), INDECENT ($-293,108), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY ($-126,625), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($-89,077), WAR PAINT ($-87,515)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

MARVIN'S ROOM ($41.79), INDECENT ($54.03), 1984 ($63.68), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($65.40), MISS SAIGON ($78.40)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

MARVIN'S ROOM (30.91%), INDECENT (33.91%), ON YOUR FEET! (39.98%), MISS SAIGON (50.94%), WAR PAINT (53.83%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

ON YOUR FEET! (59.7%), INDECENT (67.5%), MISS SAIGON (71.6%), HELLO, DOLLY! (76.2%), BEAUTIFUL (79.3%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

HELLO, DOLLY! (-2888), INDECENT (-2363), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-716), BEAUTIFUL (-425), MISS SAIGON (-403)



