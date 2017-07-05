INDUSTRY INSIGHT
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/5

Jul. 5, 2017  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/2/2017.

This week, 32 shows played on Broadway, with 282,247 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,965,811. The average ticket price was $113.25.

A note on the gross for INDECENT for the week ending 7/2. The production grossed $313,029 for the week. The show was off sale for performances after Sunday, June 25, until the closing notice came down on Thursday, June 22.

This was number of shows as last week and up 3 number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -6.27%. Versus last year, attendance was up 11.13%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -9.38% vs. last week and up 22.79% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $113.25 is down $-3.89 compared to last week and up $10.75 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,053,850
THE LION KING $2,423,941
WICKED $2,000,408
ALADDIN $1,573,470
NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 $1,409,877


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
MARVIN'S ROOM ($206,242), INDECENT ($313,029), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($364,943), 1984 ($421,364), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($476,124)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING $277,776
1984 $83,861
THE LITTLE FOXES $83,604
NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 $55,884
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $55,291


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HELLO, DOLLY! ($-1,368,878), INDECENT ($-293,108), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY ($-126,625), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($-89,077), WAR PAINT ($-87,515)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $284.00
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $167.98
THE LION KING $158.94
NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 $155.48
COME FROM AWAY $146.46


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
MARVIN'S ROOM ($41.79), INDECENT ($54.03), 1984 ($63.68), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($65.40), MISS SAIGON ($78.40)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HAMILTON 116.12%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 113.9%
NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 106.54%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 103.89%
KINKY BOOTS 102.07%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
MARVIN'S ROOM (30.91%), INDECENT (33.91%), ON YOUR FEET! (39.98%), MISS SAIGON (50.94%), WAR PAINT (53.83%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.6%
COME FROM AWAY 102.0%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5%
THE LION KING 99.9%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
ON YOUR FEET! (59.7%), INDECENT (67.5%), MISS SAIGON (71.6%), HELLO, DOLLY! (76.2%), BEAUTIFUL (79.3%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE LION KING 1682
PRESENT LAUGHTER 800
CATS 615
WICKED 454
THE LITTLE FOXES 338


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
HELLO, DOLLY! (-2888), INDECENT (-2363), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-716), BEAUTIFUL (-425), MISS SAIGON (-403)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

