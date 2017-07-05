INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/5
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/2/2017.
This week, 32 shows played on Broadway, with 282,247 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,965,811. The average ticket price was $113.25.
A note on the gross for INDECENT for the week ending 7/2. The production grossed $313,029 for the week. The show was off sale for performances after Sunday, June 25, until the closing notice came down on Thursday, June 22.
This was number of shows as last week and up 3 number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -6.27%. Versus last year, attendance was up 11.13%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -9.38% vs. last week and up 22.79% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $113.25 is down $-3.89 compared to last week and up $10.75 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,053,850
|THE LION KING
|$2,423,941
|WICKED
|$2,000,408
|ALADDIN
|$1,573,470
|NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
|$1,409,877
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
MARVIN'S ROOM ($206,242), INDECENT ($313,029), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($364,943), 1984 ($421,364), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($476,124)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|THE LION KING
|$277,776
|1984
|$83,861
|THE LITTLE FOXES
|$83,604
|NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
|$55,884
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$55,291
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HELLO, DOLLY! ($-1,368,878), INDECENT ($-293,108), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY ($-126,625), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL ($-89,077), WAR PAINT ($-87,515)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$284.00
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$167.98
|THE LION KING
|$158.94
|NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
|$155.48
|COME FROM AWAY
|$146.46
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
MARVIN'S ROOM ($41.79), INDECENT ($54.03), 1984 ($63.68), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($65.40), MISS SAIGON ($78.40)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HAMILTON
|116.12%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|113.9%
|NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
|106.54%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|103.89%
|KINKY BOOTS
|102.07%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
MARVIN'S ROOM (30.91%), INDECENT (33.91%), ON YOUR FEET! (39.98%), MISS SAIGON (50.94%), WAR PAINT (53.83%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|102.6%
|COME FROM AWAY
|102.0%
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.5%
|THE LION KING
|99.9%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
ON YOUR FEET! (59.7%), INDECENT (67.5%), MISS SAIGON (71.6%), HELLO, DOLLY! (76.2%), BEAUTIFUL (79.3%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|THE LION KING
|1682
|PRESENT LAUGHTER
|800
|CATS
|615
|WICKED
|454
|THE LITTLE FOXES
|338
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
HELLO, DOLLY! (-2888), INDECENT (-2363), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-716), BEAUTIFUL (-425), MISS SAIGON (-403)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..