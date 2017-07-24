INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/24

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/23/2017.



This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 262,838 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,395,966. The average ticket price was $119.45.

This was number of shows as last week and the same number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.24%. Versus last year, attendance was up 4.88%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -1.65% vs. last week and up 18.11% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $119.45 is up $0.71 compared to last week and up $13.38 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

MARVIN'S ROOM ($216,870), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($362,702), 1984 ($396,758), INDECENT ($482,575), BANDSTAND ($577,663)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-200,699), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-94,788), HELLO, DOLLY! ($-79,551), CHICAGO ($-32,711), CATS ($-28,050)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

MARVIN'S ROOM ($55.78), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($65.90), INDECENT ($67.15), 1984 ($67.16), ON YOUR FEET! ($80.74)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

MARVIN'S ROOM (32.5%), ON YOUR FEET! (45.98%), MISS SAIGON (49.16%), 1984 (51.21%), WAR PAINT (52.01%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

MARVIN'S ROOM (66.2%), ON YOUR FEET! (68.0%), MISS SAIGON (69.8%), 1984 (76.1%), WAR PAINT (80.5%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE LION KING (-1694), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1006), HELLO, DOLLY! (-480), CATS (-404), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-227)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

