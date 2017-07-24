WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/24

Jul. 24, 2017  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/23/2017.


This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 262,838 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,395,966. The average ticket price was $119.45.

This was number of shows as last week and the same number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.24%. Versus last year, attendance was up 4.88%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -1.65% vs. last week and up 18.11% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $119.45 is up $0.71 compared to last week and up $13.38 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,033,266
THE LION KING $2,310,929
HELLO, DOLLY! $2,152,611
WICKED $1,948,437
ALADDIN $1,839,957


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
MARVIN'S ROOM ($216,870), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($362,702), 1984 ($396,758), INDECENT ($482,575), BANDSTAND ($577,663)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

ALADDIN $207,368
SCHOOL OF ROCK $99,543
INDECENT $92,887
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA $89,888
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 $89,153


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
THE LION KING ($-200,699), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-94,788), HELLO, DOLLY! ($-79,551), CHICAGO ($-32,711), CATS ($-28,050)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $282.01
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $208.19
HELLO, DOLLY! $191.75
THE LION KING $170.33
COME FROM AWAY $150.83


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
MARVIN'S ROOM ($55.78), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($65.90), INDECENT ($67.15), 1984 ($67.16), ON YOUR FEET! ($80.74)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

DEAR EVAN HANSEN 120.73%
HELLO, DOLLY! 117.62%
KINKY BOOTS 115.53%
HAMILTON 115.34%
WICKED 109.47%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
MARVIN'S ROOM (32.5%), ON YOUR FEET! (45.98%), MISS SAIGON (49.16%), 1984 (51.21%), WAR PAINT (52.01%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.6%
COME FROM AWAY 101.9%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5%
KINKY BOOTS 100.8%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
MARVIN'S ROOM (66.2%), ON YOUR FEET! (68.0%), MISS SAIGON (69.8%), 1984 (76.1%), WAR PAINT (80.5%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

ALADDIN 1688
INDECENT 978
SCHOOL OF ROCK 597
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 592
GROUNDHOG DAY 432


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE LION KING (-1694), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1006), HELLO, DOLLY! (-480), CATS (-404), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-227)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

