INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/19; Post Tony Awards Edition

This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 298,093 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,505,438. The average ticket price was $115.75.

This was the same number of shows as last week and up 1 number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 0.72%. Versus last year, attendance was up 9.67%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 1.10% vs. last week and up 22.23% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.75 is up $0.44 compared to last week and up $11.90 compared to last year.

Bandstand had its best week ever at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre with a weekly gross of $642.594K (week ending June 18), up over $60K from the previous week, illustrating sales growth following a well-received Tony Awards national television broadcast performance introduced by Dr. Jill Biden and demonstrating building momentum from growing word of mouth.

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler just had its best week ever on the heels of its four Tony Award wins, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical (Ms. Midler), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto). Its gross of $2,297,057 over eight performances is now the highest gross in the history of the entire Shubert Organization . The Shubert Organization is America's oldest professional theatre company and the largest theatre owner on the Broadway. Shubert currently owns and operates seventeen Broadway theatres and six off-Broadway venues.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

MARVIN'S ROOM ($202,232), SWEAT ($275,431), 1984 ($301,461), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($316,539), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($377,206)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WAITRESS ($-602,077), KINKY BOOTS ($-117,996), GROUNDHOG DAY ($-93,214), CHICAGO ($-88,897), MISS SAIGON ($-72,892)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

MARVIN'S ROOM ($45.81), 1984 ($50.09), INDECENT ($62.89), SWEAT ($68.24), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($70.44)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

MARVIN'S ROOM (30.2%), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (33.97%), ON YOUR FEET! (37.88%), 1984 (38.91%), INDECENT (40.92%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (53.4%), ON YOUR FEET! (54.4%), INDECENT (70.0%), PRESENT LAUGHTER (71.6%), MISS SAIGON (71.7%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

ON YOUR FEET! (-1101), KINKY BOOTS (-957), CHICAGO (-891), WAITRESS (-847), BEAUTIFUL (-626)



Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.

