INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/30
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 5/28/2017.
This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 296,567 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,203,176. The average ticket price was $115.33.
This was number of shows as last week and down 3 number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.22%. Versus last year, attendance was up 1.69%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -0.87% vs. last week and up 19.15% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.33 is up $1.57 compared to last week and up $16.90 compared to last year.
Amongst this week's highlights - Groundhog Day saw its highest grossing week to date on Broadway last week (ending May 28), grossing $974,065.65 at the August Wilson Theatre. WAITRESS celebrated the holiday weekend grossing over $1.3 million for the third time for total weekly sales of $1,315,554. CHICAGO THE MUSICAL had its best-ever Memorial Day week in an over 14 year residence at the Ambassador Theatre - grossing $711.717. CHICAGO is Broadway's Longest Running American Musical, having played over 8,500 performances and 20 years on the Great White Way!
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,759,708
|THE LION KING
|$2,073,973
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$1,911,108
|WICKED
|$1,803,868
|ALADDIN
|$1,542,463
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
INDECENT ($261,762), SWEAT ($293,025), 1984 ($298,438), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($320,060), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($399,887)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|KINKY BOOTS
|$318,869
|SCHOOL OF ROCK
|$118,681
|THE LION KING
|$97,672
|A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
|$94,679
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|$94,371
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-373,847), SUNSET BOULEVARD ($-88,753), MISS SAIGON ($-77,916), PRESENT LAUGHTER ($-70,118), BEAUTIFUL ($-67,042)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$257.05
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$186.16
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$161.28
|WAITRESS
|$155.80
|THE LION KING
|$152.99
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
INDECENT ($51.97), 1984 ($58.76), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($68.99), SWEAT ($72.35), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($73.13)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|WAITRESS
|129.04%
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|116.46%
|HAMILTON
|115.42%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|109.39%
|WICKED
|101.35%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
INDECENT (29.98%), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (31.36%), 1984 (44.9%), ON YOUR FEET! (44.9%), SWEAT (45.02%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|102.2%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.8%
|ANASTASIA
|101.6%
|HAMILTON
|101.6%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.5%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (50.8%), INDECENT (58.7%), ON YOUR FEET! (66.5%), MISS SAIGON (71.8%), 1984 (74.8%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|KINKY BOOTS
|1925
|1984
|1701
|SCHOOL OF ROCK
|984
|A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
|976
|CATS
|545
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
BEAUTIFUL (-352), MISS SAIGON (-290), SUNSET BOULEVARD (-237), INDECENT (-231), SWEAT (-152)
