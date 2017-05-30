INDUSTRY INSIGHT
Click Here for More Articles on INDUSTRY INSIGHT

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/30

May. 30, 2017  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 5/28/2017.

This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 296,567 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,203,176. The average ticket price was $115.33.

This was number of shows as last week and down 3 number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.22%. Versus last year, attendance was up 1.69%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -0.87% vs. last week and up 19.15% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.33 is up $1.57 compared to last week and up $16.90 compared to last year.

Amongst this week's highlights - Groundhog Day saw its highest grossing week to date on Broadway last week (ending May 28), grossing $974,065.65 at the August Wilson Theatre. WAITRESS celebrated the holiday weekend grossing over $1.3 million for the third time for total weekly sales of $1,315,554. CHICAGO THE MUSICAL had its best-ever Memorial Day week in an over 14 year residence at the Ambassador Theatre - grossing $711.717. CHICAGO is Broadway's Longest Running American Musical, having played over 8,500 performances and 20 years on the Great White Way!


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,759,708
THE LION KING $2,073,973
HELLO, DOLLY! $1,911,108
WICKED $1,803,868
ALADDIN $1,542,463


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
INDECENT ($261,762), SWEAT ($293,025), 1984 ($298,438), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($320,060), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($399,887)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

KINKY BOOTS $318,869
SCHOOL OF ROCK $118,681
THE LION KING $97,672
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 $94,679
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA $94,371


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-373,847), SUNSET BOULEVARD ($-88,753), MISS SAIGON ($-77,916), PRESENT LAUGHTER ($-70,118), BEAUTIFUL ($-67,042)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $257.05
HELLO, DOLLY! $186.16
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $161.28
WAITRESS $155.80
THE LION KING $152.99


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
INDECENT ($51.97), 1984 ($58.76), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($68.99), SWEAT ($72.35), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($73.13)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

WAITRESS 129.04%
HELLO, DOLLY! 116.46%
HAMILTON 115.42%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 109.39%
WICKED 101.35%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
INDECENT (29.98%), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (31.36%), 1984 (44.9%), ON YOUR FEET! (44.9%), SWEAT (45.02%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.2%
COME FROM AWAY 101.8%
ANASTASIA 101.6%
HAMILTON 101.6%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (50.8%), INDECENT (58.7%), ON YOUR FEET! (66.5%), MISS SAIGON (71.8%), 1984 (74.8%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

KINKY BOOTS 1925
1984 1701
SCHOOL OF ROCK 984
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 976
CATS 545


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
BEAUTIFUL (-352), MISS SAIGON (-290), SUNSET BOULEVARD (-237), INDECENT (-231), SWEAT (-152)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..


Related Articles


7 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or WICKED for Best Long-Running Broadway Show

From This Author BWW Special Coverage

  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/30
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World 5/26 - DIRTY DANCING, LES MIS, WICKED, and More!
  • Watch Award-Winning Shows on BroadwayHD and Vote for the Theater Fans' Choice Awards
  • What's Playing on Broadway: May 22-28, 2017
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World 5/18 - NEXT TO NORMAL, BEAUTIFUL, and More!
  • Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: May 18, 2017

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com