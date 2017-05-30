INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/30

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 5/28/2017.



This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 296,567 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,203,176. The average ticket price was $115.33.

This was number of shows as last week and down 3 number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.22%. Versus last year, attendance was up 1.69%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -0.87% vs. last week and up 19.15% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.33 is up $1.57 compared to last week and up $16.90 compared to last year.

Amongst this week's highlights - Groundhog Day saw its highest grossing week to date on Broadway last week (ending May 28), grossing $974,065.65 at the August Wilson Theatre. WAITRESS celebrated the holiday weekend grossing over $1.3 million for the third time for total weekly sales of $1,315,554. CHICAGO THE MUSICAL had its best-ever Memorial Day week in an over 14 year residence at the Ambassador Theatre - grossing $711.717. CHICAGO is Broadway's Longest Running American Musical, having played over 8,500 performances and 20 years on the Great White Way!



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

INDECENT ($261,762), SWEAT ($293,025), 1984 ($298,438), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($320,060), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($399,887)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON ($-373,847), SUNSET BOULEVARD ($-88,753), MISS SAIGON ($-77,916), PRESENT LAUGHTER ($-70,118), BEAUTIFUL ($-67,042)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

INDECENT ($51.97), 1984 ($58.76), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($68.99), SWEAT ($72.35), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($73.13)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

INDECENT (29.98%), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (31.36%), 1984 (44.9%), ON YOUR FEET! (44.9%), SWEAT (45.02%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (50.8%), INDECENT (58.7%), ON YOUR FEET! (66.5%), MISS SAIGON (71.8%), 1984 (74.8%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

BEAUTIFUL (-352), MISS SAIGON (-290), SUNSET BOULEVARD (-237), INDECENT (-231), SWEAT (-152)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

