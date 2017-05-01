INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/1

Welcome to this week's edition of our new WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 4/30/2017.

Groundhog Day posted its best weekly gross so far at $754,872.70 (including rescheduled press performances), up over $100K from last week.

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler has just, in its first full week of regular (non-preview) performances, posted its highest weekly gross yet, shattering the house record of the Sam S. Shubert Theatre for the third time since it began preview performances. Spurred by ecstatic reviews, the record-breaking gross of $2,105,473 was achieved in just seven performances over the week ending Sunday, April 30- a feat made even more remarkable by the fact that three of those seven performances were heavily comped press nights.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($144,520), INDECENT ($241,757), SWEAT ($292,343), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($307,364), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($361,926)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED ($-381,084), HAMILTON ($-343,259), ALADDIN ($-338,658), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-311,293), THE LION KING ($-225,058)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($26.02), INDECENT ($53.20), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($57.28), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($60.34), BANDSTAND ($66.61)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (19.5%), INDECENT (27.69%), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (33.98%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (34.31%), AMÉLIE (38.36%)





Top 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

INDECENT (52.9%), ON YOUR FEET! (59.5%), AMÉLIE (63.1%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (67.5%), MISS SAIGON (70.2%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

SCHOOL OF ROCK (-1835), CATS (-1325), AMÉLIE (-1179), KINKY BOOTS (-1058), MISS SAIGON (-1047)



That's all for this week... Other statistics that you'd like to see? Let us know! Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

Related Articles