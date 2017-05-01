INDUSTRY INSIGHT
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/1

May. 1, 2017  

Welcome to this week's edition of our new WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 4/30/2017.

Groundhog Day posted its best weekly gross so far at $754,872.70 (including rescheduled press performances), up over $100K from last week.

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler has just, in its first full week of regular (non-preview) performances, posted its highest weekly gross yet, shattering the house record of the Sam S. Shubert Theatre for the third time since it began preview performances. Spurred by ecstatic reviews, the record-breaking gross of $2,105,473 was achieved in just seven performances over the week ending Sunday, April 30- a feat made even more remarkable by the fact that three of those seven performances were heavily comped press nights.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,786,938
HELLO, DOLLY! $2,105,474
THE LION KING $1,926,741
WICKED $1,591,560
ALADDIN $1,393,348


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($144,520), INDECENT ($241,757), SWEAT ($292,343), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($307,364), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($361,926)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HELLO, DOLLY! $654,220
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY $541,025
GROUNDHOG DAY $106,936
THE LITTLE FOXES $75,892
SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION $49,857


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-381,084), HAMILTON ($-343,259), ALADDIN ($-338,658), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-311,293), THE LION KING ($-225,058)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $259.59
HELLO, DOLLY! $205.29
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $154.67
WAITRESS $148.72
THE LION KING $142.69


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($26.02), INDECENT ($53.20), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($57.28), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($60.34), BANDSTAND ($66.61)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HELLO, DOLLY! 128.9%
WAITRESS 118.71%
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY 111.53%
HAMILTON 105.88%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 104.89%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (19.5%), INDECENT (27.69%), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (33.98%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (34.31%), AMÉLIE (38.36%)


Top 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HELLO, DOLLY! 102.7%
COME FROM AWAY 101.9%
HAMILTON 101.6%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 101.3%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
INDECENT (52.9%), ON YOUR FEET! (59.5%), AMÉLIE (63.1%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (67.5%), MISS SAIGON (70.2%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

HELLO, DOLLY! 1608
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 1564
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 1070
BANDSTAND 1067
THE GLASS MENAGERIE 305


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
SCHOOL OF ROCK (-1835), CATS (-1325), AMÉLIE (-1179), KINKY BOOTS (-1058), MISS SAIGON (-1047)

That's all for this week... Other statistics that you'd like to see? Let us know! Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..


