INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 4/3
Welcome to this week's edition of our new WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 4/2/2017.
Multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles joined the cast of the Broadway smash Waitress on Friday, March 31, setting a new box office record at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. On Saturday, April 1, 2017 (evening), Waitress broke the show's own record for the highest gross for a single performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre with ticket sales of $180,026.00. The four performances Sara Bareilles played this past weekend were completely sold out at 100.1% capacity for audience and gross sales, with an average ticket price of $163.64.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,814,628
|THE LION KING
|$2,007,559
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$1,965,673
|WICKED
|$1,875,410
|ALADDIN
|$1,535,599
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
SIGNIFICANT OTHER ($141,742), IN TRANSIT ($202,911), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($288,593), SWEAT ($312,873), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($388,274)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|ANASTASIA
|$342,476
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$295,187
|OSLO
|$274,756
|MISS SAIGON
|$125,766
|THE LION KING
|$86,933
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-281,068), PARAMOUR ($-83,794), ON YOUR FEET! ($-72,733), KINKY BOOTS ($-59,458), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($-52,760)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$262.17
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$195.63
|SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
|$158.13
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$151.49
|THE LION KING
|$148.82
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($42.45), IN TRANSIT ($51.44), SIGNIFICANT OTHER ($51.62), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($68.93), PRESENT LAUGHTER ($69.77)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|120.34%
|SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
|109.78%
|HAMILTON
|106.93%
|WICKED
|105.37%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|102.78%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
SIGNIFICANT OTHER (18.59%), IN TRANSIT (27.64%), ON YOUR FEET! (41.35%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (43.34%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (43.75%)
Top 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.7%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|101.6%
|HAMILTON
|101.6%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.5%
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|100.6%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
SIGNIFICANT OTHER (45.1%), ON YOUR FEET! (59.5%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (70.9%), PARAMOUR (72.9%), KINKY BOOTS (73.5%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|OSLO
|3780
|ANASTASIA
|3440
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|1445
|PRESENT LAUGHTER
|856
|THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
|724
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
ON YOUR FEET! (-1436), PARAMOUR (-1029), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (-480), WAITRESS (-478), SWEAT (-471)
That's all for this week... Other statistics that you'd like to see? Let us know!