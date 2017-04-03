INDUSTRY INSIGHT
Click Here for More Articles on INDUSTRY INSIGHT

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 4/3

Apr. 3, 2017  

Welcome to this week's edition of our new WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 4/2/2017.

Multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles joined the cast of the Broadway smash Waitress on Friday, March 31, setting a new box office record at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. On Saturday, April 1, 2017 (evening), Waitress broke the show's own record for the highest gross for a single performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre with ticket sales of $180,026.00. The four performances Sara Bareilles played this past weekend were completely sold out at 100.1% capacity for audience and gross sales, with an average ticket price of $163.64.

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler has just, in its third week of preview performances, shattered the house record for the highest weekly gross of any show in the history of the Sam S. Shubert Theatre. (The Shubert Theatre was built in 1913.) The record-breaking gross of $1,965,673.00 was achieved in just seven performances over the week ending Sunday, April 2. The previous record, of $1,902,189.44, was set by Matilda over the 9-performance week ending January 1, 2017.

Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,814,628
THE LION KING $2,007,559
HELLO, DOLLY! $1,965,673
WICKED $1,875,410
ALADDIN $1,535,599


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
SIGNIFICANT OTHER ($141,742), IN TRANSIT ($202,911), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($288,593), SWEAT ($312,873), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($388,274)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

ANASTASIA $342,476
HELLO, DOLLY! $295,187
OSLO $274,756
MISS SAIGON $125,766
THE LION KING $86,933


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-281,068), PARAMOUR ($-83,794), ON YOUR FEET! ($-72,733), KINKY BOOTS ($-59,458), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($-52,760)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $262.17
HELLO, DOLLY! $195.63
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE $158.13
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $151.49
THE LION KING $148.82


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($42.45), IN TRANSIT ($51.44), SIGNIFICANT OTHER ($51.62), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($68.93), PRESENT LAUGHTER ($69.77)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HELLO, DOLLY! 120.34%
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE 109.78%
HAMILTON 106.93%
WICKED 105.37%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 102.78%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
SIGNIFICANT OTHER (18.59%), IN TRANSIT (27.64%), ON YOUR FEET! (41.35%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (43.34%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (43.75%)


Top 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

COME FROM AWAY 101.7%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 101.6%
HAMILTON 101.6%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5%
HELLO, DOLLY! 100.6%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
SIGNIFICANT OTHER (45.1%), ON YOUR FEET! (59.5%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (70.9%), PARAMOUR (72.9%), KINKY BOOTS (73.5%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

OSLO 3780
ANASTASIA 3440
HELLO, DOLLY! 1445
PRESENT LAUGHTER 856
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG 724


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
ON YOUR FEET! (-1436), PARAMOUR (-1029), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (-480), WAITRESS (-478), SWEAT (-471)

That's all for this week... Other statistics that you'd like to see? Let us know!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW Special Coverage

  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 4/3
  • Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: March 30, 2017
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 3/31; THE LAST FIVE YEARS in Omaha, CAROUSEL in L.A. and More!
  • And the Winner Is... BroadwayWorld's 2017 Theater Awards Season Calendar - All You Need to Know!
  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 3/27
  • Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: March 23, 2017

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com