INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 4/3

Welcome to this week's edition of our new WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 4/2/2017.

Multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles joined the cast of the Broadway smash Waitress on Friday, March 31, setting a new box office record at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. On Saturday, April 1, 2017 (evening), Waitress broke the show's own record for the highest gross for a single performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre with ticket sales of $180,026.00. The four performances Sara Bareilles played this past weekend were completely sold out at 100.1% capacity for audience and gross sales, with an average ticket price of $163.64.

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler has just, in its third week of preview performances, shattered the house record for the highest weekly gross of any show in the history of the Sam S. Shubert Theatre. (The Shubert Theatre was built in 1913.) The record-breaking gross of $1,965,673.00 was achieved in just seven performances over the week ending Sunday, April 2. The previous record, of $1,902,189.44, was set by Matilda over the 9-performance week ending January 1, 2017.

Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

SIGNIFICANT OTHER ($141,742), IN TRANSIT ($202,911), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($288,593), SWEAT ($312,873), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($388,274)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON ($-281,068), PARAMOUR ($-83,794), ON YOUR FEET! ($-72,733), KINKY BOOTS ($-59,458), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($-52,760)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($42.45), IN TRANSIT ($51.44), SIGNIFICANT OTHER ($51.62), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($68.93), PRESENT LAUGHTER ($69.77)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

SIGNIFICANT OTHER (18.59%), IN TRANSIT (27.64%), ON YOUR FEET! (41.35%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (43.34%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (43.75%)





Top 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

SIGNIFICANT OTHER (45.1%), ON YOUR FEET! (59.5%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (70.9%), PARAMOUR (72.9%), KINKY BOOTS (73.5%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

ON YOUR FEET! (-1436), PARAMOUR (-1029), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (-480), WAITRESS (-478), SWEAT (-471)



That's all for this week... Other statistics that you'd like to see? Let us know!

