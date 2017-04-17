INDUSTRY INSIGHT
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 4/17

Apr. 17, 2017  

Welcome to this week's edition of our new WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 4/16/2017.

Chicago on Broadway grossed $845,785 - its best 8 performance weekly gross in more than a year.

The Play That Goes Wrong had their best week on Broadway yet grossing a total $509,169 (week ending April 16), which is up $78,570 than the week ending April 9.

Waitress continues on a winning streak, once again breaking the weekly gross sales record by bringing in $1,381,419.90 for the 8-performance week ending on Easter Sunday (April 16, 2017). The previous record, $1,331,954.30, was set with the nine (9) performance week ending January 1, 2017.

Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,117,682
THE LION KING $2,862,724
WICKED $2,554,030
ALADDIN $2,147,230
HELLO, DOLLY! $2,032,256


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($90,503), SIGNIFICANT OTHER ($138,549), INDECENT ($186,188), IN TRANSIT ($264,362), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($301,612)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING $789,516
WICKED $656,025
ALADDIN $611,517
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA $390,840
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY $390,318


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WAR PAINT ($-69,641), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($-53,570), OSLO ($-38,614), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-18,993), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($-15,636)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $289.94
HELLO, DOLLY! $201.31
THE LION KING $188.95
WAITRESS $163.37
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE $159.73


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($23.99), INDECENT ($31.41), SIGNIFICANT OTHER ($46.68), IN TRANSIT ($54.92), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($59.08)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

WAITRESS 135.5%
WICKED 127.55%
HELLO, DOLLY! 124.42%
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE 110.94%
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 108.85%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (13.77%), SIGNIFICANT OTHER (18.34%), INDECENT (21.32%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (33.67%), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (34.34%)


Top 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.4%
COME FROM AWAY 102.0%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5%
HELLO, DOLLY! 101.1%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
SIGNIFICANT OTHER (48.8%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (61.8%), ON YOUR FEET! (65.5%), INDECENT (69.0%), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (69.5%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY 2992
SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION 2801
WICKED 2056
KINKY BOOTS 2021
ALADDIN 1829


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (-806), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (-490), GROUNDHOG DAY (-419), OSLO (-271), PRESENT LAUGHTER (-164)

That's all for this week... Other statistics that you'd like to see? Let us know!


