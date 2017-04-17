INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 4/17

Click Here for More Articles on INDUSTRY INSIGHT

Welcome to this week's edition of our new WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 4/16/2017.

Chicago on Broadway grossed $845,785 - its best 8 performance weekly gross in more than a year.

The Play That Goes Wrong had their best week on Broadway yet grossing a total $509,169 (week ending April 16), which is up $78,570 than the week ending April 9.

Waitress continues on a winning streak, once again breaking the weekly gross sales record by bringing in $1,381,419.90 for the 8-performance week ending on Easter Sunday (April 16, 2017). The previous record, $1,331,954.30, was set with the nine (9) performance week ending January 1, 2017.

Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($90,503), SIGNIFICANT OTHER ($138,549), INDECENT ($186,188), IN TRANSIT ($264,362), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($301,612)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WAR PAINT ($-69,641), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($-53,570), OSLO ($-38,614), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-18,993), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($-15,636)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($23.99), INDECENT ($31.41), SIGNIFICANT OTHER ($46.68), IN TRANSIT ($54.92), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($59.08)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (13.77%), SIGNIFICANT OTHER (18.34%), INDECENT (21.32%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (33.67%), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (34.34%)





Top 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

SIGNIFICANT OTHER (48.8%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (61.8%), ON YOUR FEET! (65.5%), INDECENT (69.0%), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (69.5%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (-806), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (-490), GROUNDHOG DAY (-419), OSLO (-271), PRESENT LAUGHTER (-164)



That's all for this week... Other statistics that you'd like to see? Let us know!

Related Articles