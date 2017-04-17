INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 4/17
Welcome to this week's edition of our new WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 4/16/2017.
Chicago on Broadway grossed $845,785 - its best 8 performance weekly gross in more than a year.
The Play That Goes Wrong had their best week on Broadway yet grossing a total $509,169 (week ending April 16), which is up $78,570 than the week ending April 9.
Waitress continues on a winning streak, once again breaking the weekly gross sales record by bringing in $1,381,419.90 for the 8-performance week ending on Easter Sunday (April 16, 2017). The previous record, $1,331,954.30, was set with the nine (9) performance week ending January 1, 2017.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,117,682
|THE LION KING
|$2,862,724
|WICKED
|$2,554,030
|ALADDIN
|$2,147,230
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$2,032,256
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($90,503), SIGNIFICANT OTHER ($138,549), INDECENT ($186,188), IN TRANSIT ($264,362), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($301,612)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|THE LION KING
|$789,516
|WICKED
|$656,025
|ALADDIN
|$611,517
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|$390,840
|CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
|$390,318
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WAR PAINT ($-69,641), THE GLASS MENAGERIE ($-53,570), OSLO ($-38,614), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-18,993), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($-15,636)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$289.94
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|$201.31
|THE LION KING
|$188.95
|WAITRESS
|$163.37
|SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
|$159.73
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($23.99), INDECENT ($31.41), SIGNIFICANT OTHER ($46.68), IN TRANSIT ($54.92), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($59.08)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|WAITRESS
|135.5%
|WICKED
|127.55%
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|124.42%
|SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
|110.94%
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|108.85%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (13.77%), SIGNIFICANT OTHER (18.34%), INDECENT (21.32%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (33.67%), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (34.34%)
Top 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|102.4%
|COME FROM AWAY
|102.0%
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.5%
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|101.1%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
SIGNIFICANT OTHER (48.8%), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (61.8%), ON YOUR FEET! (65.5%), INDECENT (69.0%), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (69.5%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
|2992
|SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION
|2801
|WICKED
|2056
|KINKY BOOTS
|2021
|ALADDIN
|1829
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (-806), THE GLASS MENAGERIE (-490), GROUNDHOG DAY (-419), OSLO (-271), PRESENT LAUGHTER (-164)
That's all for this week... Other statistics that you'd like to see? Let us know!